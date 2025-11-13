I love my Ninja air fryer, but Lidl’s £70 dual zone version has turned my head – it’s available in the prettiest neutral colourway

Who said kitchen appliances had to be boring and ugly? Not Lidl, as a brand new beige air fryer is landing in their middle aisle, and its classic neutral colourway is designed to suit any kitchen.

I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t have one of the best air fryers in their kitchen. But one thing air fryers all seem to have in common is that they come in shades of black and grey, which isn’t always the most aesthetically pleasing.

Landing in stores today (13 November), Lidl’s Silvercrest Beige Dual Basket Air Fryer (£69.99) is both very pretty and large enough to feed the family. Here’s everything you need to know.

Silvercrest Beige Dual Basket Air Fryer £69.99 at Lidl I'll admit my head was turned when I spotted this stunning beige air fryer. It's pretty, sleek design will suit any kitchen. Plus, with a total 8.7L capacity, it can easily feed your next dinner party or busy families. Ninja Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer Af400uk £169.99 at Amazon £229 at very.co.uk £229.99 at Ninja UK £239 at Downtown Stores This is the Ninja air fryer I have in my kitchen, and I love it. It has a large 9.4L capacity, is super-easy to clean and cooks my dinners to perfection. While admittedly I normally cook for two, it has risen to the occasion whenever I am hosting.

This dual air fryer is clearly most similar to the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer (£229.99 at Ninja) , which, coincidentally, is Ideal Home’s best-rated dual zone air fryer , and the air fryer I personally chose for my kitchen. But what sets Lidl’s apart is its gorgeous beige colourway; it’s a perfect choice for those who prefer a pretty kitchen.

If you have a neutral kitchen colour scheme , a great big black or grey appliance can look jarring, which is why we’ve seen a rise in popularity of the ‘pretty air fryer’ trend. The main drawback of air fryers (on a superficial level) is that they can look bulky and unsightly on a worktop. Lidl’s new neutral air fryer negates this.

It’s not just a pretty face, either. Like the classic Ninja model, you can synchronise both baskets on different programmes to finish cooking at the same time. It has a simple touch display and 11 preset programmes including: preheat, chips, steak, chicken wings, meat, cake, prawns, fish, pizza, vegetables and defrost.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Silvercrest Beige Dual Basket Air Fryer is made with a high-quality non-stick coating and is also resistant to corrosion. Each basket has a capacity of 4.35L, making it a decent size for families, and it comes with an instruction manual, ten recipes and a three-year warranty.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The beauty of Lidl and Aldi air fryers is that their prices are often unmatched. At £69.99, this is a bargain, and looks great, too. While I’m not convinced you’d get the same level of quality as a Ninja air fryer, this is an affordable and reliable choice.

Alternatively, I’ve found a few more neutral air fryers, with good reviews, to make your kitchen worktops look a little prettier.

Salter Toronto Verticook Ultra Air Fryer White £99.99 at Salter The Salter Verticook is one of the best air fryers we recommend, and the Toronto version, with its cream colourway and wooden handles, has a sleek and elegant look. Ninja Ninja Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer, 9.5L £228.25 at Amazon If this colourway had been available when I bought my Ninja, I would have snapped it up! I love the combination of gold and beige - it looks super stylish! Swan Swan Retro Digital Air Fryer £59.79 at Amazon Swan is an expert at mastering pastels and retro designs. This compact air fryer has eight functions and a 4.5L capacity.

While I’m not prepared to part with my Ninja dual zone air fryer, I do wish it were available in prettier colours - which is why I would recommend getting yourself down to Lidl’s middle aisle if kitchen aesthetics are a top priority.