The viral M&S All-In-One pan has already sold out more times than I can count and now it's finally back in stock I'm recommending you pick it up while you can. After all, for £30 for this five-star pan, it's a total bargain.

Not only did we award this non-stick pan a stellar 4.5-star rating in our recent review of it, but it also went onto inspire a stainless steel version designed by none other than celebrity chef Tom Kerridge. Of course we had to review that one too, which also earned a similarly glowing write-up.

So what's so special about this pan, and why should you shun extensive cookware collections for it? Allow me to explain.

CAN REPLACE ALL YOUR OTHER PANS M&S All in One Saucepan View at Marks and Spencer UK The shape of this pan makes it perfect for deep frying, steaming, searing, sauteing and braising.

This product is just one in a recent long line of Our Place Always Pan (now £99) lookalikes but at £60 cheaper than the original, it holds the title of the most affordable by far at full-price.

When our reviewer Annie tried it out in her kitchen she was wowed by the price tag, especially considering that you get a steamer/strainer built-in. The non-stick surface held up in every single one of her tests and the pouring lip came in so handy for serving up dinners.

Frying halloumi in the M&S All In One pan. (Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

And of course, this is M&S we're talking about, so just because the price is low doesn't mean there's been a compromise on quality. Annie found that the quality was high across the build of it, including the fact that it has two handles rather than just one for easy manoeuvring.

It's also a stylish pick if you want to move away from big, bulky sets that are a nightmare to store. Its shape lends itself to pretty much every standard on-the-hob cooking task and it's available in charcoal or cream.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

As the Editor responsible for ranking all of Ideal Home's cookware guides and testing dozens of sets myself, I have to agree that this kind of pan shape is the standout for keeping a tidy, organised kitchen. Here are some of our other favourite versions with this signature look.

If you've been waiting for this M&S pan to come back in stock (or if you only just learned of its existence!) now is the time to strike.