M&S's £30 All-in-One pan has sold out so many times already – if you're quick, you can catch it before it sells out pre-Christmas
No argument, this is the best value multipurpose pan on the market
The viral M&S All-In-One pan has already sold out more times than I can count and now it's finally back in stock I'm recommending you pick it up while you can. After all, for £30 for this five-star pan, it's a total bargain.
Not only did we award this non-stick pan a stellar 4.5-star rating in our recent review of it, but it also went onto inspire a stainless steel version designed by none other than celebrity chef Tom Kerridge. Of course we had to review that one too, which also earned a similarly glowing write-up.
So what's so special about this pan, and why should you shun extensive cookware collections for it? Allow me to explain.
This product is just one in a recent long line of Our Place Always Pan (now £99) lookalikes but at £60 cheaper than the original, it holds the title of the most affordable by far at full-price.
When our reviewer Annie tried it out in her kitchen she was wowed by the price tag, especially considering that you get a steamer/strainer built-in. The non-stick surface held up in every single one of her tests and the pouring lip came in so handy for serving up dinners.
And of course, this is M&S we're talking about, so just because the price is low doesn't mean there's been a compromise on quality. Annie found that the quality was high across the build of it, including the fact that it has two handles rather than just one for easy manoeuvring.
It's also a stylish pick if you want to move away from big, bulky sets that are a nightmare to store. Its shape lends itself to pretty much every standard on-the-hob cooking task and it's available in charcoal or cream.
As the Editor responsible for ranking all of Ideal Home's cookware guides and testing dozens of sets myself, I have to agree that this kind of pan shape is the standout for keeping a tidy, organised kitchen. Here are some of our other favourite versions with this signature look.
THE ORIGINAL
The most difficult thing about buying an Our Place pan is the muddle you'll be in over which colour to get. Spice, Char or Steam?!
WITH UTENSIL
Lakeland's colourful all-in-one pan proved very popular with our expert tester in our review. It comes with a utensil, too.
CASSEROLE STYLE
Another reviewer fave (Annie didn't want to return this after her review), this Jamie Oliver buy has amazing user testaments too. A real family-sized buy.
If you've been waiting for this M&S pan to come back in stock (or if you only just learned of its existence!) now is the time to strike.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
