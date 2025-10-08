I've been using my Ninja Swirl far more now that it's colder than in summer - and it's now at its lowest price ever
It's all thanks to this clever function
The exceptionally popular ice-cream and soft serve maker the Ninja Swirl has just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, dropping to £262 from £349.99 in the Prime Day sales.
As per my first try a couple of months ago, I've been testing the Swirl out for a few months now, from summer into these colder autumnal months, and I've been surprised by how much more I've used it despite the weather turning. Turns out sweet treats aren't just reserved for summer!
Here's the full low down on how you can catch the Swirl on sale, as well as the details on why I've been using it far more than I did before.
First up, if you're unsure whether this is really a worthwhile deal, allow me to direct you to the Amazon price checker CamelCamelCamel page (which is always worth looking at before you buy anything on sale on there) for the Swirl. The records shows that this is the lowest price thus far for this product since it was first sold earlier this year.
It's also the cheapest place to shop the Swirl compared to competing retailers at the minute too – including at Ninja (where it's £299.99) and John Lewis (where it's £289.97).
But maybe you're wondering why you need a soft serve maker at all, especially with colder weather fast approaching. I too thought that my use of this ice-cream maker would decline as autumn began, but if anything I've found more evenings in watching TV mean that I'm reaching for my Swirl even more.
That's especially true since I've discovered that it's a great buy for making the most of leftover yoghurt, cream and milk. Pretty much anything sweet combined with those three ingredients can be creamified – trust me, I've tried it!
Another thing I was worried about with testing the Swirl was my skyrocketing consumption of sugar. Luckily, after I tried out the CreamiFit mode, I found a way of securing my soft serve for the day that didn't feel quite as indulgent. This mode is specifically made for making 'protein-packed treats under 150 calories'.
For weekend treats, I've loved using the original serve setting, but the addition of the CreamiFit mode is a real highlight for me for using this machine more often – even into the winter!
Are you tempted by the Ninja Swirl going on sale? Let me know what you'd make with it if you were to buy it!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
