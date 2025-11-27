I won’t gatekeep any longer! This is the game-changing cleaning appliance that gets me so many compliments from guests

As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, I like to think that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to cleaning. I write about it day in and day out, and I also have the pleasure of testing all kinds of cleaning products and tools in my home. But my home wouldn’t be nearly as clean as it is without one trusty appliance: a steam cleaner.

In my opinion, too many people are sleeping on the best steam cleaners and mops , and too few people are taking advantage of the impressive and non-toxic cleaning power of this cleaning tool. There are so many ways to use a steam cleaner around the house , and I genuinely credit it for all of the compliments I get about my clean home.

The good news? Many of the steam cleaners and mops that myself and the rest of the Ideal Home team swear by are now discounted for Black Friday - which means there’s never been a better time to pick up a bargain (and make your home cleaner than ever!)

Vax Steam Fresh Combi Classic Steam Mop Was £90 now £60 at Argos Crowned the 'best overall' steam cleaner in our guide, my top-rated model is now just £60 in the Argos Black Friday sale. It's a 2-in-1 steam mop with a pop-out handheld for smaller cleaning jobs.

Personally, I use two steam cleaners in my house - I have the Vileda Steam Mop Plus (was £74.99, now £59.99 at Amazon ), which I use to steam clean my carpets and leave my hard flooring sparkling.

Then, I have the Minky Opti-Clean Steam Cleaner (£119.99 at Amazon) that I use for all of my handheld jobs, like cleaning my curtains, refreshing my mattress, cleaning my bathroom, and restoring the grout in my tiles to its former glory.

And while I prefer having two different models for two different purposes, it is possible to find one model that offers it all in one, including the Steam Fresh Total Home Steam Cleaner. This is a steam mop that also comes with a range of attachments for smaller tasks. Plus, it’s been reduced from £159 to £84 in the Very Black Friday sale .

I thought my floors were clean until I tried the Vileda Steam Mop for the first time... (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

What I love most about steam cleaning is that you don’t need to get on your hands and knees and scrub. It’s a natural cleaning hack that requires very little effort; you simply aim the steam towards your target, and it blasts away dirt, grime, grease and more.

It also does so without the need for any chemical cleaners, too, as the high pressure and temperature of steam will kill up to 99.9% of household germs and bacteria, which is especially important during the colder months when seasonal germs and allergies are making the rounds.

This is echoed by Lisa O’Hanlon, interior expert at The Shutter Store , who explains, ‘Steam cleaning is an underrated method for keeping allergens at bay and maintaining a clean home overall. This chemical-free technique uses high-temperature steam to kill bacteria, dust mites, and other allergens. Chemical products can cause extra irritation for those with allergies, so steam cleaning is a great alternative.’

(Image credit: Future)

It’s this non-toxic, bacteria-busting ability that makes steam cleaners and mops ideal for use in kitchens and bathrooms, and I’m not the only one who loves the versatility of a steam cleaner. Our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny , also can’t get enough of her BISSELL SteamShot Handheld Steam Cleaner (now £39.99 at Amazon) and uses it constantly in these rooms.

In fact, she had the whole team shocked when she showed us the before and after pictures of deep cleaning her oven with a steam cleaner , and she isn’t shy about how much she loves it.

She told me, ‘My steam cleaner has become a staple in my cleaning caddy. I use to clean all of the nooks and crannies that are typically hard to reach or scrub, like between tiles, around my taps and plugholes, and even in my toilet. It gets to work in seconds, and leaves everything shining.’

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

However, it’s important to note that steam cleaning isn’t the solution to everything. There are certain things you should never clean with a steam cleaner , as the high temperature and moisture could prove damaging. But if you use it on the right things, I guarantee that you won’t need half of the cleaning products and tools you’d normally buy!

And with so many steam cleaners and mops on offer for Black Friday right now, I’d suggest snapping one up while they’re at this bargain price.

My top steam cleaner picks this Black Friday

Kärcher SC 1 Multi & Up Extra Steam Cleaner Was £102.99 now £70.99 at Amazon Kärcher may be known for its pressure washers and window vacuums, but this steam cleaner seriously impressed us during testing. It's a versatile handheld that comes with a mop attachment and is extremely lightweight. It also comes with a whole host of accessories. Polti Vaporetto Smart 100_B Steam Cleaner Was £249 now £139.99 at Amazon If you plan on using your steam cleaner primarily for upholstery, this would be my recommendation. It has a large water tank, which means you won't have to fill it up regularly, and comes with 9 specialised attachments to help you clean everything from your floors to your sofa. Vileda Steam Mop Steam PLUS Was £74.99 now £59.99 at Amazon This is the steam mop that proved to me my floors were way dirtier than I thought they were. It doesn't offer handheld capabilities, but it does come with a carpet glider so you can steam clean hard flooring and carpets - which a lot of other steam mops don't offer.

So, don't sleep on steam cleaners!