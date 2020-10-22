Black Friday deals 2020 – all the sales and info you need on furniture, home appliances, accessories and tech

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ve just discovered the Ideal Home of Black Friday. Yes, this is where you will find our unique and edited pick of the biggest Black Friday deals as they launch. Whether you are in the market for a new microwave to help you with Christmas dinner prep, a comfy new family sofa or a dream desk for your home office, you’ll find it here.

We’ll pick out the best black Friday mattresses for sweater dreams, and bed to put them on. There will be cut-price KitchenAids and Le Creuset. You’ll even be able to save on favourite home fragrance brands like Neom and Yankee Candle. Plus, don’t forget bedding from The White Company, Dunelm and more.

Below you will find our predictions and also early deals for what is undoubtedly the biggest shopping period of the year. It’s a brilliant time – not just to bag must-haves for your home – but to bag more for your money when it comes to Christmas gifts. Because everyone deserves an extra-special present after the year we’ve had!

Black Friday deals – quick links to early bird offers

Black Friday mattress deals – what to expect

The recent Amazon Prime Day sales give us a good idea of what we expect over the Black Friday period. Then we saw Emma Original King Mattress reduced from £579 to £390, amazing deals on Silentnight mattresses from £159.99, and Simba’s Hybrid Essential mattress halted in price from £555.

Discover our Black Friday mattress deals

Black Friday furniture deals – what to expect

Prime Day gave us less of a steer on furniture deals, since furniture isn’t a huge part of Amazon’s UK offering. But looking back to last year, Black Friday signalled some epic sales. Marks & Spencer took 50 per cent off a range of furniture. John Lewis took 20% off entire ranges by Ercol, Loaf and their ‘first home favourite’ House collection.

This year we’ll be expecting at least 30% off at Habitat, and some epic discounts from Argos, who recently ran a 20% off furniture event and who are likely to up the ante towards Christmas.

Discover our Black Friday furniture deals

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year’s Black Friday falls on Friday 27 November 2020.

What is Black Friday?

A tradition in the United States since the Fifties, Black Friday is an epic sale day, when shops slash their prices to encourage Christmas shopping. Black Friday falls on the day immediately after Thanksgiving Day and the Friday before Cyber Monday (originally an online version of Black Friday), and is so popular that it has become a public holiday in some states.

Asda and Amazon brought Black Friday to the UK in 2010 and other brands followed suit, but bunfights over bargains in some stores have led it to become mostly an online affair over here.

Black Friday 2020 – everything else you need to know

Will I find the best Black Friday deals in store or online?

After witnessing the media coverage of the scenes of chaos at a north-west London branch of Asda in 2014, many Brits have been put off shopping in-store for Black Friday bargains. So much so that in 2015 the Mirror reported on empty aisles at Tesco as Brits chose to shop online instead.

While deals on sites such as John Lewis sold out, on the high street security and staff outnumbered shoppers. ‘No-one, aside from journalists, turned up to Boots’ flagship store on Oxford Street in London as its doors opened at midnight…’ But where bargain-hunters did brave the elements there was a more civilised situation – shoppers were given team talks before entering the store!

However, shopping online for Black Friday deals can have its issues too. In 2015, eight online retailers suffered outages between midnight and 8am, according to the Mirror, quoting statistics from traffic-defender.co.uk. Shoppers were left in limbo as sites crashed or queuing systems and performance management software kicked in under the weight of heavy traffic.

Many Black Friday shoppers are now finding that a combination of online and store shopping reaps the best rewards. According to the Guardian, Black Friday helped John Lewis record its biggest ever week of trading in 2015, as online sales were boosted 15.5 per cent on the previous year. Shoppers preferred hunting out deals online on the day itself, but visited shops over the weekend when retailers continued offering discounts.

Are the bargains as good as they seem?

There are some great deals – last year we spotted a Nespresso machine, Lego sets and a Miele vacuum at less than half price. However, some retailers use Black Friday as an opportunity to clear out old stock, or even increase the prices of items beforehand to make the deals look better on the day.

Can I access Black Friday deals before anyone else?

Yes – if you become a VIP! Lots of retailers release Black Friday deals to their VIP members first, so sign up to their newsletters. If you don’t want to be inundated, set up an account specifically for marketing emails.

How can I avoid being ripped off on Black Friday?

‘It’s easy to get carried away, so make a list of what you want in advance,’ advises Danny Munday, general manager of HotUKDeals. It also pays to read reviews and compare prices of the models you like, so you know you’re getting a genuine deal. ‘Check the shipping costs before you order, too,’ adds Danny. ‘Some brands charge so much for postage, it cancels out any savings.’

Will my Black Friday purchases arrive by Christmas?

It’s not guaranteed, so check the estimated delivery times and factor in a few extra days on top. Due to the amount of people shopping at the same time, some parcels take longer to arrive than usual.

How long have I got to get these promotions?

Some deals sell out in seconds, so be ready to make a quick decision and have your card details to hand.

While it’s a bit soon to be digging out Black Friday specific deals, we’ve had an early look at the retailer sites it’s worth keeping an eye on for the best deals on home furnishings and accessories. You can also register to be first to hear about all the big savings.

Fingers crossed, you can grab yourself some bargains. Good luck!

What deals can I expect on Black Friday?

If you are wondering what to expect from Black Friday 2020, take a look back and see what deals could be had last year.

Marks & Spencer Brompton Armchair, half price at £349.50 (was £699)

You can always rely on M&S to slash the price of their beautifully-made furniture come Black Friday. In the colour of the moment, this armchair was amazing value.

Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, reduced from £479.99 to £299.99



There was a mighty £180 off the DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with TruePet from one of our favourite vacuum brands.

20% off at The White Company

Video Of The Week

The brand was offering up to 20 per cent off bedding and towels, and in some cases, 30% off. We can only hope to find dreamy duvets, cosy throws and fluffy towels with significant discounts this year. Look out for special Black Friday gift codes that you can enter at the checkout.

Dyson V8 Absolute, reduced by £100 to £299 at Currys

This was actually a pst-Black Friday deal. Curry’s Black Tag promotion slashed up to 50 per cent off selected products and a number of popular household items – including the deal on Dyson V8 Absolute.

For all the latest 2020 deals, come back here or bookmark our hubs.

Happy bargain hunting!