Ninja, the brand behind recent sell-out ice cream makers and slushie machines, has unveiled three new limited-edition looks for its very popular mini air fryer the Crispi. Frosted Lilac, Ginger Snap and Cherry Crush are now available to buy via the Ninja website for £149.99 apiece, but be warned: these one-off shades won't be around forever.

The best Ninja air fryers have won over shoppers up and down the country with their show-stopping cooking performances but now the brand is leaning into making these appliances collectibles too. Here are the shiny new shades.

Ninja Crispi in Cherry Crush £149.99 at Ninja Did somebody order a bright pink Ninja air fryer? Ninja Crispi in Ginger Snap £149.99 at Ninja You can immortalise the butter yellow trend in your home with Ginger Snap. Ninja Crispi in Frosted Lilac £149.99 at Ninja Skip winter colours altogether with this spring themed purple version.

I've been using my own Ninja Crispi at home for almost a year now and as per my five star Ninja Crispi air fryer review, I love how convenient it is to stash away in a cupboard and for storing leftovers. My Crispi is in Stone, which is one of the standard first-released colours and matches the rest of my kitchen appliances so well.

But if you have a brighter colour scheme in your kitchen or if you want to use your air fryer to add a pop of pastel to your worktops, then this Crispi collection might appeal.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Due to the very unique design of the Crispi, which consists of an air fryer lid and glass containers to hold your food, the addition of colour wouldn't be as overbearing as with a full-sized appliance. So if you are thinking of experimenting with the bright pink or yellow on offer here, you could always find a cupboard to hide the lid away in when its not in use.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Along with the recent release of Ninja's very popular stone air fryer, it looks like there's no end to the number of new colours you'll be able to buy from the brand. And with Black Friday on the horizon, there's bound to be more treats in store from this very trend-led retailer.

I can't wait to see which colour they take on next!