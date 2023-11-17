Stacey Solomon has divided opinion with her latest DIY Christmas decor - is it an 'epic fail' or genius?

Stacey Solomon is, without doubt, the queen of DIY. If the presenter and social media star isn’t gracing our TV or phone screens, she’s likely to be getting her hands dirty with some seriously good arts and crafts.

In fact, she often puts her penchant for easy DIY projects to good use for other people on her BBC show Sort Your Life Out, reusing and upcycling unwanted items into brilliantly helpful homeware. And she regularly does the same for her own home, sharing her new crafty ventures over on her Instagram with her 5.8 million followers.

However, one of Stacey’s most recent creations appears to have divided opinion among her loyal fans, with some awkwardly confessing that they think it missed the mark – while others were delighted by her clever and creative way of reusing an unwanted household item. But what do you think?

Why did Stacey Solomon’s latest creation divide fans?

A couple of days ago, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram that she'd repurposed an old space hopper, breathing new life into them as a piece of festive decor for her home.

Writing on her Instagram, she said, ‘DIY Giant Christmas Bells 🔔 for the Christmas door 🤩 So I carried on making bits for the front door today 😬…I wanted to make something huge for the front door so I grabbed a couple of space hoppers & made some giant bells!’

In the short video, Stacey shared that she had layered gold spray paint onto the space hoppers, until everything underneath was covered.

Then, she shows how she painted black stripes onto them to create the illusion of the gaps within traditional bells. To finish off, she added a large red bow to the top, and tied the handles of the space hopper together with a hair tie, to disguise them as much as possible.

The popular presenter confessed that they needed a bit more work, explaining, ‘I still need to do some extra coats of the black shadows & then seal them for outside but I think they’re so cool 😬 they do look a bit like smiley faces on there own 😂 but once they’re among the other Christmas stuff I think they’ll look more bell-ish.’

However, some of her typically loyal fans simply were not convinced, sharing their opinion that they perhaps weren’t her best DIY job with some light-hearted criticism. One wrote on the post, ‘No no no no no lol😂😂😂😂😂😂 what on earth this has to be an epic fail 😂😂’.

(Image credit: Hill+Knowlton Strategies)

Another also wrote, ‘Just no babes 😂 the giant baubles we’re the winner!’ while a third fan said, tongue-in-cheek, ‘Pahahaha! No Blue Peter badge on its way to you 🤣’

While they may not be Stacey’s strongest creation ever, we reckon the criticism is probably a little harsh – in fact, good on her for trying something out!

And thankfully, plenty of fans were super impressed by her efforts, with one saying, ‘These are amazing 🤩 your so good ❤️❤️❤️ I wouldn’t have a clue 😂xxxxx’, while another wrote, ‘I don’t know how you think of these things but I don’t care because they are ace! ❤️’

Stacey herself actually responded to the criticism in the comments, and thankfully didn’t appear to take it all too seriously. 'Ok so these aren’t everyone’s favourites 😂😂 that’s ok 🖤 I think you’ll be more convinced when they’re among the other Christmas stuff 😂😂🙏🏼🙏🏼', she said.

What do you think - are you a fan, or not? We say, it’s always better to try something new than avoid being creative at all, no matter what the result!