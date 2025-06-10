Would you buy an inflatable outdoor sofa for over £1500? This piece of garden furniture from Wayfair has 5-star reviews, but left me speechless
It's unconventional, but it's impressed shoppers
Once upon a time, most garden furniture designs available on the market were either made with classic wood or rattan (or synthetic poly rattan to be more accurate). But as outdoor spaces are being treated as extensions of our homes, there is so much stylish and fun outdoor furniture available these days – and I just came across the most out-there design of the season at Wayfair, called the Yomi wide outdoor patio sofa by Mojow.
To be honest, seeing this outdoor sofa design for the first time left me speechless! And I’m very open-minded when it comes to unconventional design and modern innovations. But somewhere between the £1519.99 price tag and the transparent inflatable cushions in a range of bright colours, this one kind of lost me.
But just because it might not be the best garden furniture piece for me doesn’t mean it can’t be just the thing for you – especially since two out of the five colourways are currently sold out and three existing customers on Wayfair have given the product 5-star reviews, with one writing, ‘Love them. Have stayed inflated for weeks now’.
The pros and cons of Wayfair’s inflatable outdoor sofa
While the cons of this design are quite obvious - the price, the perhaps ‘too much’ style and the question of durability and comfort of the inflatable cushions - I want to give credit where credit is due. And there are definitely positives when it comes to this outdoor sofa.
Firstly, the frame is made with aluminium which is the more pricey alternative to stainless steel used for most metal garden furniture. But the reason aluminium is slightly more expensive is because it's one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture due to its rust-resistant properties. Much of La Redoute's designer-look outdoor furniture is made with aluminium actually.
Similarly, the material of the inflatable cushions, thermoplastic polyurethane also known simply as TPU, has shock-, tear- and UV-resistant properties, according to Mojow’s website.
The French brand responsible for this sofa design is generally known for its funky and statement style, with this outdoor sofa fitting right in. The site also provides a video of people trying out the sofa, and saying how comfortable it is.
Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, is also not against styles like these, ‘The bold silhouette really makes a memorable first impression and adds a fun touch to any garden design. However, its sculptural shape might be a bit too much for smaller patios. It is definitely a statement piece, more about style than practicality.’
She continues, ‘I would suggest this to anyone who has a modern vibe and views their garden as an extension of their indoor entertaining area, such as chic urban courtyards and stylish rooftop terraces. It is perfect for those who love to host and want their outdoor furniture to feel thoughtfully curated rather than just functional. Just don’t expect them to last a lifetime, I recommend mixing them with more durable pieces to create a thoughtful look rather than just a quirky novelty.’
Colourful garden furniture alternatives
If you like your outdoor furniture with a pop of colour, there are other designs available that can provide for less. These are some of my favourites.
While you're at Wayfair, why not check out the site's best garden furniture deals? And if a vibrant bistro set is what your outdoor space is missing, this one from Harbour Housewares is just over £100 right now and comes in five fun shades, including this lovely sage green.
Earthy shades like terracotta are not only one of the biggest home decor trends for interiors but also for outdoor spaces. I am personally obsessed with anything terracotta-coloured, including this Dunelm garden set which delivers just the right amount of colour without being too much, in my opinion.
Habitat's Indu garden bench is a much-loved iconic design with many a garden featuring one of the two classic colourways, green and black. But this year, Habitat's added a red and a yellow colourway to its offering and it's the perfect way to brighten up your outdoor space.
Funnily enough, this outdoor sofa is growing on me the more time I spend looking at it. I still wouldn’t call myself converted, but I’m not totally against it.
My main issue still remains the price poin,t but the uniqueness of the design and the quality of the materials partly explain why it’s so high.
Would you buy this bold inflatable Wayfair sofa for your garden or patio?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
