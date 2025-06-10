Would you buy an inflatable outdoor sofa for over £1500? This piece of garden furniture from Wayfair has 5-star reviews, but left me speechless

Once upon a time, most garden furniture designs available on the market were either made with classic wood or rattan (or synthetic poly rattan to be more accurate). But as outdoor spaces are being treated as extensions of our homes, there is so much stylish and fun outdoor furniture available these days – and I just came across the most out-there design of the season at Wayfair, called the Yomi wide outdoor patio sofa by Mojow.

To be honest, seeing this outdoor sofa design for the first time left me speechless! And I’m very open-minded when it comes to unconventional design and modern innovations. But somewhere between the £1519.99 price tag and the transparent inflatable cushions in a range of bright colours, this one kind of lost me.

Mojow Yomi 151cm Wide Outdoor Patio Sofa with Cushions £1519.99 at Wayfair Featuring an aluminium frame and inflatable cushions in a selection of five colourways, this outdoor sofa design is certainly one of a kind and would make for an excellent conversation starter when hosting in your garden.

But just because it might not be the best garden furniture piece for me doesn’t mean it can’t be just the thing for you – especially since two out of the five colourways are currently sold out and three existing customers on Wayfair have given the product 5-star reviews, with one writing, ‘Love them. Have stayed inflated for weeks now’.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

The pros and cons of Wayfair’s inflatable outdoor sofa

While the cons of this design are quite obvious - the price, the perhaps ‘too much’ style and the question of durability and comfort of the inflatable cushions - I want to give credit where credit is due. And there are definitely positives when it comes to this outdoor sofa.

Firstly, the frame is made with aluminium which is the more pricey alternative to stainless steel used for most metal garden furniture. But the reason aluminium is slightly more expensive is because it's one of the most durable types of outdoor furniture due to its rust-resistant properties. Much of La Redoute's designer-look outdoor furniture is made with aluminium actually.

Similarly, the material of the inflatable cushions, thermoplastic polyurethane also known simply as TPU, has shock-, tear- and UV-resistant properties, according to Mojow’s website.

The French brand responsible for this sofa design is generally known for its funky and statement style, with this outdoor sofa fitting right in. The site also provides a video of people trying out the sofa, and saying how comfortable it is.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, is also not against styles like these, ‘The bold silhouette really makes a memorable first impression and adds a fun touch to any garden design. However, its sculptural shape might be a bit too much for smaller patios. It is definitely a statement piece, more about style than practicality.’

She continues, ‘I would suggest this to anyone who has a modern vibe and views their garden as an extension of their indoor entertaining area, such as chic urban courtyards and stylish rooftop terraces. It is perfect for those who love to host and want their outdoor furniture to feel thoughtfully curated rather than just functional. Just don’t expect them to last a lifetime, I recommend mixing them with more durable pieces to create a thoughtful look rather than just a quirky novelty.’

Colourful garden furniture alternatives

If you like your outdoor furniture with a pop of colour, there are other designs available that can provide for less. These are some of my favourites.

Funnily enough, this outdoor sofa is growing on me the more time I spend looking at it. I still wouldn’t call myself converted, but I’m not totally against it.

My main issue still remains the price poin,t but the uniqueness of the design and the quality of the materials partly explain why it’s so high.

Would you buy this bold inflatable Wayfair sofa for your garden or patio?