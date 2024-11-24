What does a humidifier do? Meet the appliance that will make you and your home healthier
A humidifier can help combat coughs and colds this winter
Winter has arrived which means many of us have switched on our dehumidifiers to combat damp and condensation in our homes. Dehumidifiers are easily one of the most popular appliances here in the UK, but what does a humidifier do?
Not to be confused with one of the best dehumidifiers, the best humidifiers work a little differently. Humidifiers increase humidity in a room to improve air quality and reduce allergies.
This time of year often means we are more susceptible to cold flu - especially when the kids bring various bugs home from school. To keep us feeling on top form, a humidifier could be a helpful tool to make your home a healthier place for your family.
What does a humidifier do?
A humidifier adds moisture to the room to prevent dry air which can irritate your body. They’re opposite to a dehumidifier which is designed to suck the moisture out of the air.
‘Humidifiers release water vapour or steam into the air, effectively boosting moisture content. This can be particularly beneficial during colder months when central heating systems dry out the air, or in areas where air conditioning units are frequently used,’ says Saddat Abid, CEO of Property Saviour.
It is also beneficial during winter as the colder air is drier than warm air.
‘Cold air is low in water vapour and naturally drier than warm air. If you keep the windows open in winter and generate low amounts of moisture through daily activities, the air in your home may become uncomfortably dry. This can be rectified with a humidifier, which introduces water vapour into your home to increase its relative humidity,’ says Dr Jonathan Kirby, Mould Expert at Dryzone.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Having too low humidity can damage your home causing wood to warp, shrink or crack and wallpaper can start peeling. The most noticeable effects, however, are on your health.
Dry air can increase your chances of catching airborne viruses like colds or flu, which is why humidity is important. While a dehumidifier is helpful if your home is too damp, your humidifier can produce several health benefits.
It can prevent dry skin and lips, irritated eyes, respiratory problems, allergies, frequent coughs, nosebleeds and sinus headaches.
How humid should my house be?
‘While humidifiers offer numerous benefits, correct usage is paramount. Overuse can lead to excessive humidity, promoting mould and dust mite growth,’ warns Saddat.
While your home should have humidity, it shouldn’t be too humid as this can cause damp, mould and condensation.
‘The ideal indoor humidity level ranges between 30% and 50%. Using a hygrometer to monitor humidity levels ensures optimal use,’ says Saddat.
In summer, the humidity levels of your home can sit between 40% and 60%. Installing a hygrometer is an easy way to take readings of the humidity in your home by testing the amount of water vapour in the home.
If it’s too high, you may notice problems such as condensation and would need to use a dehumidifier, whereas if it’s too low, you could be susceptible to illness and would benefit from a humidifier.
This hygrometer refreshes every 10 seconds to give you an accurate reading of your home's humidity levels.
What type of humidifier should I get?
When purchasing a humidifier there are a few things you are a few things you should be aware of when choosing the right humidifier for you.
Firstly, you should choose between getting a cool mist and a warm mist humidifier. Cool mist humidifiers emit room-temperature air. They are considered to be more energy efficient and can help with sore throats and dry skin. Warm air humidifiers heat water to release steam which can feel like it provides more instant release. They do carry more risk of burns so may not be the best option if you have young children.
You should also consider the size of the humidifier. A small or portable humidifier is suitable for one room but if you need to boost the humidity throughout your whole home, a whole-house humidifier can cover multiple rooms.
Humidifiers can help with snoring and some have additional features such as night lights, which can make them a good choice for bedrooms.
With a 4.5l tank, this cool mist humidifier is ideal for larger rooms. You can even direct the nozzles to control the stream of mists.
At Ideal Home, we found this humidifier to be the most energy efficient. It has 10 hour usage and covers up to 30m2.
A humidifier can give your health a much needed boost over winter. However, you should it's important to evaluate the humidity of your home regularly as if your home is too humid, it can cause damp, mould and compensation.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
8 simple steps to get your bathroom guest ready and spa-like fast ahead of hosting season
Our guide to how to get your bathroom ready for guests will have your friends and family clamouring for invites
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
I tested the Emma Cloud Duvet and found it lightweight and toasty – but these are the budget-friendly options I'd recommend instead
My Emma Cloud Duvet review puts the brand's microfibre duvet through its paces. Is it worth the money?
By Amy Lockwood
-
How to remove wallpaper - expert-approved steps to prevent damage and ensure a smooth finish
Out with the old, in with the new
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Aldi's XXL Inclusion Candles look just like The White Company’s sold-out iconic Winter Botanical candle - it’s £70 cheaper too
This candle will produce festive scent long after the season ends
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Potters clay is the rustic hue predicted to dominate 2025’s colour palette - here are our favourite home accessories embracing this earthy trend
Potters Clay has a welcoming appeal which we can't wait to embrace
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can't find the MeacoDry Arete Two dehumidifier in stock? Here's why the Arete One is still a brilliant buy
If you can't wait, the Arete One is a great alternative
By Jullia Joson
-
M&S’s Christmas Cabin collection is already selling out - why we’re going crazy for their nostalgic decorations this year
M&S's Christmas Cabin decorations remind me of my childhood and I am NOT complaining
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Experts reveal the £3 hack that will keep your wreath looking good for all of December
It's time to give your Christmas wreath a glow up!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Dunelm has slashed the prices of its heated airers and electric blankets for Black Friday - these are the deals to buy now
You won't want to miss out on grabbing one of these winter warmers
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 reasons why your dehumidifier has stopped collecting water and how to fix them, according to experts
Before throwing in the towel, try these simple troubleshooting methods
By Jullia Joson
-
Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products
Chef and cookery writer Melissa Hemsley gets up close and personal with her home truths
By Ginevra Benedetti