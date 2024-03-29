Does an air purifier help hay fever? Yes, but only if you choose the right air purifier

With spring in full swing, many hay fever sufferers are already experiencing the itchy eyes, sniffly noses, and scratchy throats that come with these seasonal allergies. So, we wouldn’t blame you for wondering: Does an air purifier help hay fever?

Fresh air is the antidote to many things, and the best air purifiers can offer fresh, clean, and pollutant-free air inside the home. But when you’re cutting your grass for the first time after winter and watching spring blooms blossom in the garden , the extra pollen in the air can wreak havoc on those with hay fever.

Of course, we already know that an air purifier can help with allergies , but we want to know whether it could specifically help those with hay fever. So, we’ve reached out to experts to answer this question once and for all.

Does an air purifier help hay fever?

The short answer? Yes, an air purifier does help hay fever! However, the long answer is that air purifiers can only help with hay fever when you choose the right kind.

While air purifiers can get rid of dust and remove airborne pollutants from your home, it’s important to realise that no air purifier is 100% effective at removing these contaminants from the air. This is especially true when thinking about hay-fever-inducing pollen, as these pollen particles are minute. In fact, they’re generally about 15-100 microns in size.

This means that they can easily fit through the cracks in your windows and hitch a ride on your pets, ultimately making their way into your home in the process. And while a bog-standard air purifier might not be able to catch these particles, an air purifier with a HEPA filter should be able to catch the majority of them.

This is echoed by Chris Michael, Managing Director of Meaco . He says, ‘Pollen is a fine powdery substance. Not all air purifiers are built to effectively capture and trap such small particles. To be sure of removing most of the particles from the air, you need to choose a unit that has a HEPA filter.’

A HEPA filter is a High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter and is used to catch these minute particles. In most cases, they can catch upwards of 99.97% of pollutants from the air. Because of this, it’s important to choose an air purifier with a HEPA filter if you want to help with hay fever.

Chris adds, ‘These filters are extremely fine, so can trap smaller particles than general air purifiers. If the HEPA filter has captured the pollen then the person with the allergy cannot be breathing it in! Choosing the right size HEPA air purifier for the room space alongside any treatment or medication you have for the allergy problems in your household, should help remedy symptoms.’

Cristina Raboj, Global Proposition Manager at Philips , also explains, ‘Air purifiers like the Philips Air Purifier Series 3000i have been clinically proven to reduce allergens like pollen by as much as 99.97%. By removing the pollen particles in the air, air purifiers remove the airborne triggers that cause hay fever symptoms.’

‘It has a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), taking only eight minutes to refresh all the air in the room. Rather than pollen getting stuck in your eyes, up your nose or down your throat, the filter draws allergens in and sanitises the air, leaving you with much better air quality in your home.’

Ideal Home’s air purifier expert, Amy Lockwood, has tested this particular air purifier herself and was so impressed with it 4.5 stars in her Philips 3000i series air purifier review.

But while you can rely on an air purifier to help reduce and remove the pollen from your home, you can also lend a helping hand to ensure this appliance doesn’t have to work overtime.

Home improvement expert Anthony Threlfall, from Everest , warns, ‘Despite the temptation to throw open your windows and enjoy that fresh spring air, this is also a bad idea for hay fever sufferers. During the day is when pollen counts are at their highest. You should aim to keep all windows shut during the day for this reason, and only let fresh air in at night when pollen levels are lower.’

‘Also, one thing that is often overlooked is that trickle vents need to be closed. Although trickle vents are designed to ensure a constant flow of fresh air for essential ventilation, during high pollen months, it would be better for hay fever sufferers to keep these closed as well.’

You should also try to keep on top of cleaning, wipe down your pets after walks, and avoid bringing flowers into the home if you want to give your air purifier the best chance for success.

The best air purifiers for hayfever sufferers

FAQs

Are air purifiers good for hay fever?

Yes, air purifiers are ideal for those who suffer from hay fever. This appliance removes allergens and pollutants from the air, and this includes pollen.

However, it’s important to note that pollen particles are extremely small, which means you need to buy an air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove as much as possible - which is normally around 99.97%.

Will air purifier help with pollen allergies?

An air purifier won’t cure your pollen allergy, but it can certainly ease the symptoms of hay fever. By removing a huge amount of pollen from the air, there will be less in your home to irritate you.

You should also take other measures to keep pollen out of your home, and to allow your air purifier to work as efficiently as possible. If you can, keep your windows closed during the day, clean your dog after a walk, and avoid hanging your washing outside for too long.

Do air purifiers help with nasal congestion?

If you suffer from nasal congestion, there’s a high chance that you are allergic to something. If this is the case, using an air purifier with a HEPA filter can help to ease your symptoms. That’s because the air purifier will remove around 99.97% of the allergens from the air, hopefully improving your breathing at the same time.

If this doesn’t help, you should seek advice from your doctor.

If you suffer from hay fever, an air purifier will soon become your best friend.