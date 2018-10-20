The owner got the best from a tricky room

‘Even though I knew it would mean a complete redo, I wanted my bathroom to have a more streamlined look,’ says the owner. ‘It has two doors – one from the main bedroom and one from the hall. I considered losing one to free up space for a separate shower, but I decided to keep both because I prefer the flexibility when I have guests.’

‘I employed The Brighton Bathroom Company to help me plan the room and their designer came to my home to get an idea of my style and tastes. I love clean lines and was keen to simplify the bathroom’s fixtures and fittings as much as possible, so the design wouldn’t date quickly.’

‘Doing plenty of research first meant that by the time I sat down with a designer to plan the room using computer design software, I already had an idea of what I wanted. It was great to see a picture of what the end result would be.’

Options can be limited in a small, narrow space, but the owner worked wonders in her bathroom with clever storage and lots of smart design details. Like the supersize mirror that creates the illusion of width in a narrow space.

‘The bathroom was very dated and the lack of storage meant that toiletries made it cluttered and untidy,’ says the owner. ‘I wanted the room to reflect my style and personality. The beautiful cabinetry certainly helped to achieve that.’

Enquire online: Burford Natural Oak bespoke unit in Pebble Grey by Roper Rhodes, £2,690, The Brighton Bathroom Company

Buy now: Crosswater Bauhaus Pier wall-hung WC, £278.14, UK Bathroom Store

‘Having lived in Japan for several years, I chose this beautiful koi carp design wallpaper,’ says the owner.

Buy now: Derwent wallpaper, £73 a roll, Osborne & Little range, John Lewis

The waterproof board behind the bath is easier to clean than tiles. It’s available in all sorts of colours and finishes.

Buy now: Similar Selkie Board Waterproof Bathroom/Shower Wall Panel (Blue Turquoise), £213.58, The Shower Doctor

A statement tap is a stylish addition to the basin area, ‘I like the way it has a lovely wide water flor and it was a bargain for under £70,’ the owner says.

Buy now: Aqua Waterfall Basin Mixer tap, £69.99, Better Bathrooms

A curved bath makes a small bathroom easier to move around.

‘Simply moving the position of the loo from the back wall to the side has made the bathroom look a lot larger,’ says the owner. ‘The run of fitted units gives me so much storage, the room is always tidy and easy to clean. I’m delighted with it!’