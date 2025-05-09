While some people may be fortunate enough to move into a property that perfectly meets their needs, that's not the case for everyone. For some, significant changes are needed to make a home suitable for modern life.

The bathroom can be one sticking point in particular, especially in homes with a growing family where the room could be in near constant use.

But if you find you need more space in order to plan a bathroom that works better, and you have a bedroom that isn't in constant use, is it a terrible idea to lose the bedroom in order to create the ideal bathroom? I asked the experts to find out.

The bathroom versus bedroom dilemma

Making a small bathroom bigger is a priority for many households, but it usually means sacrificing space elsewhere, usually in the form of a smaller bedroom (Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith Photography)

'Bedroom vs bathroom is one of the great debates that people have when improving their homes,' says property expert and founder of the property advice website Move iQ, Phil Spencer. 'In an ideal world you’d be able to have plenty of both, but in reality you may have to choose between a spare bedroom and a bigger bathroom.'

But while a bigger bathroom is desirable, and in many cases necessary, homeowners tend to be cautious about losing a bedroom. After all, a spare bedroom is not only incredibly useful, but the bedroom count can also have a significant impact on your home's value.

What impact does removing a bedroom have on your home's value?

There is a lot to take into consideration when determining what your house is worth, but the number of bedrooms is an important factor, as Phil Spencer explains: 'Property valuations - and what buyers search for - are determined in large part by the number of bedrooms.

Opting for a shower over a bath can be a space saving choice if you want to make a small bathroom feel bigger (Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

'Reducing the number of bedrooms would effectively change the category your home falls into, which might limit the number of potential buyers and reduce the value.'

While improving your bathroom could add around 5% to your home's value, according to Phil, the loss in value could be much higher if you reduce the number of bedrooms.

And so it's important to consider what your priorities are. If you are planning on selling in the near future, then sacrificing a bedroom may be the wrong move. Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino, says: 'While a larger bathroom can add a layer of luxury and liveability, it rarely outweighs the value a fourth bedroom might bring in a family home, for example.

'That said, if the current bathroom is very small or poorly laid out, improving it can boost the property’s appeal, it’s about finding the right balance for your lifestyle and the market you're in.'

Should you get rid of a bedroom in favour of a bigger bathroom?

If you have a guest room that is rarely used, you could repurpose it to have a bigger bathroom. But it'll need careful thought first (Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Whether or not you should lose a bedroom in order to create a bigger bathroom, ultimately comes down to your future plans and what is valuable to you right now.

Hayley Bowman, Design Manager at Frontline Bathrooms, says: 'This kind of renovation makes the most sense if you're designing your forever home or downsizing from a house full of bedrooms you no longer use.'

In this case, the value can come from the quality of life you have in your home, and the satisfaction of a home that meets your needs entirely. 'It’s a great way to prioritise comfort, especially if you want a bathroom that really works for your needs, whether that’s a walk-in shower for accessibility or extra space for storage,' adds Hayley.

However, if you are planning on moving house in the near future, then the monetary value of your house is likely to be a crucial deciding factor. And in this case, losing a bedroom could reduce your home's value by more than a larger bathroom will add.

Is there another way you can get a bigger bathroom without sacrificing a bedroom?

Adding a bedroom in the loft can be a good solution to getting a bigger bathroom without losing a bedroom (Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Fortunately, it needn't be a black-and-white decision. There are other ways to get the additional space you need without reducing the number of bedrooms, giving you the best of both worlds.

The best choice for your home will depend on what other space you have available and your budget.

Remodel your existing space . If you have a large master bedroom or a spacious landing, then you may be able borrow some of this potentially wasted space to reconfigure the layout to give you the bathroom you desire, without losing a bedroom.

. If you have a large master bedroom or a spacious landing, then you may be able borrow some of this potentially wasted space to reconfigure the layout to give you the bathroom you desire, without losing a bedroom. Add a downstairs toilet. 'Modern toilets can be quite compact so you don’t need a huge amount of space,' says Phil Spencer. 'It might even be possible to create a WC under the staircase, but don’t forget that the layout needs to be practical - you need enough room to be able to use the loo and handbasin comfortably.'

'Modern toilets can be quite compact so you don’t need a huge amount of space,' says Phil Spencer. 'It might even be possible to create a WC under the staircase, but don’t forget that the layout needs to be practical - you need enough room to be able to use the loo and handbasin comfortably.' Be savvy with space-saving designs. If your current bathroom isn't fit for purpose, and you can't afford to lose a bedroom, then there are some compact solutions to consider. If you don't use the bath, you could replace it with a luxury corner shower, and opting for a wall-hung toilet or slimline vanity could make the room feel more spacious without actually changing the room's original dimensions.

If your current bathroom isn't fit for purpose, and you can't afford to lose a bedroom, then there are some compact solutions to consider. If you don't use the bath, you could replace it with a luxury corner shower, and opting for a wall-hung toilet or slimline vanity could make the room feel more spacious without actually changing the room's original dimensions. Convert underused space. If you find that you have to lose a bedroom in order to get the size bathroom you need, it's worth considering whether you can add one back in elsewhere. A loft conversion could create the ideal master suite, and keep your room count intact. Take a look at these attic bedroom ideas for some inspiration.

If you find that you have to lose a bedroom in order to get the size bathroom you need, it's worth considering whether you can add one back in elsewhere. A loft conversion could create the ideal master suite, and keep your room count intact. Take a look at these attic bedroom ideas for some inspiration. Add an extension. If reconfiguring or converting existing space still won't give you the space you need, then your only option, if you want to stay in your home, is to add more square footage to the plan. A two-storey extension or extending over a garage are worth considering to solve your bathroom woes.

If significant home improvements aren't on the cards for your home right now, try these savvy ways to make a small bathroom feel bigger.