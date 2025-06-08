The 6 best colours for a north-facing bathroom – brighten and warm up a cold space with expert-approved shades

North-facing rooms can get a bit of a bad reputation for being rather dark and gloomy, and this can be especially true of smaller spaces like a bathroom. However, something as simple as choosing the correct colour can make such a big difference.

So, when it comes to how to decorate a north-facing room it’s well worth taking the time to take this into consideration.

As ‘north-facing rooms typically receive cool, indirect light that often appears blue or grey throughout the day, this lack of warm sunlight can make colours seem colder and less vibrant than they might in brighter, south-facing spaces,’ explains Thomas Heaney, design manager at Nôsa Bathrooms.

Add in the hard, metallic and shiny surfaces that you often find in bathrooms and this can exacerbate things further, so knowing how to choose the perfect paint colour can make all the difference to warming things up.

Whether you’d prefer to keep it sleek and minimal, without looking too impersonal, or want to embrace a bit more colour, these are the top 6 colours to keep in mind as you decorate a north-facing bathroom.

1. Soft peach or apricot

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘In a north-facing bathroom, the aim is to introduce warmth and depth,’ says Sanctuary Bathrooms’ director, James Roberts. Which is why ‘muted earthy tones and soft, sun-inspired shades work best to offset the naturally cool light,’ he admits.

Warm, muted peach tones bring delicate warmth and flatter most skin tones, ideal for bathrooms where people get ready,’ says Thomas. This is because they reflect light gently for a soft glow. It also looks fantastic alongside terrazzo if you’re looking to add some extra personality.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Taupe or soft mushroom

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Soft taupes work wonderfully in north-facing bathrooms needing depth and warmth. A shade like Perfectly Taupe by Dulux Trade offers a subtle, warm tone that complements low-light rooms perfectly,’ according to The Paint Shed’s managing director, Michael Rolland.

As these neutrals carry subtle red or yellow tones that work to balance the grey natural light, this helps to soften shadows while adding a subtle amount of depth at the same time.

The Little Greene Paint Company Rolling Fog Dark £70 at John Lewis This was another favourite amongst the experts, with it being an excellent neutral hue.

3. Butter yellow or muted mustard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

It’s no surprise that butter yellow is trending at the moment, both in the interior world and beyond, and it’s an excellent shade to consider for a north-facing bathroom.

A warmer and cheerier alternative to white or even cream, it will help to brighten the space while adding a sunny charm. Plus, it pairs well with brass or wood finishes, too.

Then muted mustard ‘gives a golden glow to the space, offering a gentle nod to sunshine without reflecting the cold light too sharply,’ explains James.

COAT Ziggy's Yellow £62 at coatpaints.com For a fun pop of colour, look no further than this soft but warm yellow from COAT.

4. Terracotta or plaster pinks

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Thanks to ‘its rich, earthy warmth, terracotta brings a Mediterranean feel and helps counterbalance cooler lighting,’ says James proposes.

Thomas agrees that ‘earthy pinks and clay tones offer warmth and character, suiting both minimalist and expressive interiors,’ making it a great option for a range of different styles and tastes.

Dunelm Terracotta £20 at Dunelm A budget-friendly option, this terracotta shade from Dunelm is one of our favourites.

5. Earthy greens

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

In a similar vein, ‘greens with a yellow or brown base can add a natural warmth and a sense of calm,’ says Gill Baker, head of decor at B&Q.

Olive and sage greens are definitely the way forward, whereas cooler greens and even teal don’t work quite as well in north-facing spaces.

The Little Greene Paint Company Pea Green £40 at John Lewis We can't get enough of Little Greene's charming Pea Green shade. It has such a lovely amount of warmth to it too, making it ideal for a north-facing bathroom.

6. Greige

(Image credit: Future/Colin Poole)

Many of us will be drawn towards grey for our bathrooms, but instead of choosing a cool toned grey, greige will work much better in a north-facing space.

With balanced neutrals that sit between grey and beige, it ‘provides the versatile, easy-to-style foundation you want in a bathroom, without tipping into coldness,’ says Michael from The Paint Shed.

Farrow & Ball Elephant's Breath No.229 £57.50 at B&Q ‘Elephant’s Breath by Farrow & Ball is one of the most sought-after greige shades on the market and is a great choice for beginners,’ says Michael.

FAQs

What paint finish is best for a north-facing bathroom?

'You need to pay attention to paint finishes: matt or chalky finishes absorb light, while satin or eggshell finishes reflect it back gently, helping add softness without creating glare,’ explains Katerina Tchevytchalova, interior designer and director at K'arte Design.

What are the colours to avoid in a north-facing bathroom?

Cool toned colours are best avoided. ‘Pale greys, icy blues and overly bright shades like lemon yellow tend to reflect the cold light, exaggerating the coolness of the room,’ says James . 'These colours can strip away warmth and make the space feel more sterile than serene.’

Many blues and greens will also enhance the feeling of cold, too, so you’ll want to aim for warm, earthy tones if you choose these colours.

How important is the natural light in a bathroom and how does this affect the paint?

Natural light plays a big role in how a bathroom feels and how your chosen colour will behave, the experts agree.

In north-facing rooms, where light tends to be cooler and more diffused, colour can shift unexpectedly, So, it’s important to take into consideration the different undertones as you shop for paint colours.

If you don’t happen to have any natural light in your bathroom, whether that’s in an en-suite or downstairs loo, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with the best colours to paint a windowless bathroom. You’ll also likely need to layer lighting in this type of bathroom and in doing so, you can still create a cosy and welcoming space.

Hopefully this list will help narrow down your north-facing bathroom colour options and leave you will a space which makes the most of the light it gets.