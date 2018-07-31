A designer found space for a bath and a shower cubicle, without making the room feel cramped

The bathroom wasn’t working for the family living in this five-bedroom Edwardian semi in Hove, near Brighton. ‘With the over-bath shower, we always ended up with water all over the floor,’ says the owner. ‘We needed a separate shower, but I couldn’t work out how to fit one in. I also didn’t want any pipework to be visible, even if it meant reconfiguring the plumbing.’

Ready to makeover your bathroom? Check out our bathroom ideas

The owner found The Brighton Bathroom Company online and liked its gallery of projects. ‘The company’s designer visited and quickly tuned in to what I wanted,’ she explains. ‘She sourced the elegant ball-and-claw-foot bath, which was our starting point, for a good price.’

Avril swapped an over-bath shower for a roll-top tub and a walk-in shower positioned where the basin and towel rail used to be. ‘The new layout has made the room feel twice the size,’ she says.

‘I wanted the room to be modern, but it had to relate to the house’s Edwardian character,’ says the owner. Her dream roll-top bath is integral to the scheme.

Get the look

Buy now: JIG Bisley cast-iron bath, £1,056, Victorian Plumbing

Buy now: Bath painted in Farrow & Ball Railings estate eggshell, £60 for 2.5ltrs, B&Q

Buy now: Walls painted in Farrow & Ball Pavilion Gray estate emulsion, £45 for 2.5ltrs, B&Q

A platform defines the shower area and hides all the pipework. The loo was slotted in next to the shower, separated by a barely-there glass partition. Its frameless design keeps the look open.

I would never have thought about having a sound system installed, but the designer suggested it and now I spend many happy hours relaxing in the bath with my favourite music filling the room!

Here’s how to do it: Bathroom speakers guide – the lowdown on splashproof sound systems

Get the look

Buy now: Ionic by Merlyn walk-in wet room clear glass panels, from £258, Victorian Plumbing

‘I wanted a statement feature, so chose patterned floor tiles,’ says the owner. ‘Although the design is bold, the muted colour means it doesn’t overwhelm the room.’ LED lights illuminate the step at night-time.

The floor tiles have also been used to finish the recess in the shower.

Get the look

Enquire online: Cement tile Mod. 229, from £60 per sq m, Demosaica

Wall-mounted taps keep the washstand surface free for daily essentials.

Get the look

Buy now: Vado Kensington wall-mounted three-hole basin mixer tap in chrome and black, £252.20, QS Supplies

Buy now: Mirins Copenhagen Aromotherapy hand wash, £15, Life Story

Another inspiring makeover: Before and after: switching things around in this bathroom made space for a shower

The project took five weeks and cost £11,286. ‘We had some problems laying the underfloor heating because of existing pipework, but generally the project went very smoothly,’ says the owner.

‘It’s the one room in the house with a lock on the door, so with music and candles it’s an oasis for me!’