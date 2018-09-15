This family were looking to reinvent their impractical and boring bathroom

When they bought their three-bedroom Victorian semi in Surrey, this couple knew they had their work cut. ‘The house had been gutted in the Seventies and the original features removed, so we’ve been trying to put the character back,’ they say.

The bathroom was particularly dated. ‘It had a grubby pink carpet, which was quite nasty, and we ripped it up straightaway. The layout was poor and didn’t make good use of the space. And there was a large bath, but no shower.’

‘We chose the Stiffkey Blue paint from Farrow & Ball before we’d made our minds up about the rest of the room,’ says the owner.’ We were inspired by the vivid blues we’d seen in Morocco and were keen to incorporate that colour into the new room.’

‘Then, to give the space more character, we went for a Victorian-style bathroom with a modern twist.

To make room for the big shower we wanted, we took out a built-in cupboard and moved the bath to the opposite wall. We gave the Brighton Bathroom company a £5,000 budget for the sanitaryware

The couple swapped a Seventies-style window for a more classic design.

‘We wanted to give the bathroom period style, so we chose these star tiles, which have an aged appearance. They look incredible!’

‘The basin has an open chrome frame and shelving underneath, which gives up additional storage options,’ says the owner.

‘There are built-in storage recesses around the room and even in the shower, which help keep toiletries tidy,’ says the owner, who learnt not to be afraid to go with his gut instinct during the makeover.

‘We were a bit nervous of the dark blue paint finish, but we bit the bullet, and now we love it. Sometimes it pays to take a risk. It’s a proper family bathroom now,’ says the owner. ‘All ready for the future and the birth of our first child.’