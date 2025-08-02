Every stylish person I know is buying these designer-inspired towels from H&M Home - stripes are a trend set to last into 2026

Revamping a bathroom is all about focusing on the small details. Stylish yet practical storage, chic toothbrush holders and of course, fun towels to add a slice of joy to the everyday. While towels are generally an affordable upgrade, some styles can still set you back, so finding designer-inspired designs like these striped towels from H&M is a big win.

Whether you have a neutral bathroom that needs a colour injection or you just want to refresh old, crusty towels, this style of striped towel is easily ranking as one of the best bath towels of 2025. Stripes have been a huge bathroom trend this year and finding ways to incorporate the look without overspending or undergoing a renovation will make your space feel brand new.

H&M consistently delivers on affordable yet on-trend bathroom buys, and we predict that these towels won't be around for long.

Stripes have been a huge trend so far this year and we can see it lasting into 2026. Whether your style leans more minimal or you prefer a bold, colour-clashing look, there will be a stripe for every occasion.

​​'It’s a simple pattern with major impact,' says Jamie Chappell, VP of brand and marketing at Fireclay Tile. 'Stripes keep the eye moving and bring energy to a space without overwhelming it.' We've seen the trend find its place in bathroom tiles, in particular, but if a renovation isn't on the horizon then finding other ways to include stripes, like through accessories, will satisfy the craving.

H&M's latest drop of striped towels is the easiest and most stylish way of doing so. The latest collection of thin-striped towels comes in three colours, a dark burgundy, muted pink, and periwinkle blue, each with a contrasting stripe.

Piglet in Bed's Sandstone Red Stripe Towel is the ultimate cosy treat. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

With a design that looks similar to the Tekla towels that appear regularly on our social media feeds, it's hard to go wrong when they're a fraction of the price.

Tekla towels are favoured for their fun, Scandinavian-inspired design and act as an in-the-know nod to style in your bathroom. Scandi bathrooms are often pared-back in terms of colour palette and design, so adding inexpensive bursts of colour through towels means you can switch it up as your taste evolves.

'Pieces like these striped towels are exactly the reason why H&M Home is one of my favourite go-tos for shopping (or at least wistfully browsing) homeware. These towels are so chic, featuring some of the biggest colour trends of the moment (the baby blue or light pink with burgundy stripes and the chocolate brown particularly), yet so affordable,' explains Ideal Home's Content Editor, Sara Hesikova.

'I, of course, love the striped Tekla towels H&M likely took inspiration from but in all honesty, I wouldn't be able to justify that price point. This, on the other hand, I can do.'

Shop striped towels

H&M has an extra 15% off for members for the next two days (you can still sign up and benefit from the offer), making these towels even more affordable. I'm adding the burgundy and blue to my basket ready for a bathroom refresh for autumn, which would you choose?