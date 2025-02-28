I’ve been using a Dreamegg Sound Machine at bedtime for two months — I can’t believe how much my sleep quality has improved

As a self-professed light sleeper, I have always kept an eye out for little tips and tricks which might send me to sleep quicker and, perhaps more importantly, help me rest for longer. From drinking herbal teas and wearing an eyemask, to reading a book and attempting meditation, I feel as though I’ve tried it all. Yet, despite these efforts, there’s just one solution that I keep coming back to for a good night’s rest – and that is white noise.

I’m aware that white noise often sparks a ‘love it’ or ‘hate it’ debate, but I’ve always been firmly in the ‘love it’ camp. When I was younger, it would always do the trick to lull me into a nap. And, even in adulthood, I often find myself relying on a hum of static frequencies to drown out any background noise that’s keeping me awake.

Until recently, I would get my white noise fix from a desk fan, and I typically only resorted to switching it on after hours of tossing and turning. But, since getting my hands on a Dreamegg Sound Machine, I’m sleeping better than I ever have before.

The Dreamegg Sound Machine was given to me as a Christmas gift, and I’ve used it every night without fail since unwrapping it. Two months later and the results are clear – there’s no denying that using sleep sounds has improved the quality of my sleep.

I sleep in a watch that tracks my sleep cycle. Prior to using a sound machine, I would toss and turn for up to an hour before drifting off, and used to wake up sporadically throughout the night. Now, according to my tracker, I am falling asleep much easier and sleeping for the recommended 7 to 9 hours a night. Within this, I get plenty of deep and REM sleep, barely waking in the night, if at all.

The science behind sleeping with white noise

As divisive as white noise may be, it turns out I’m not the only one relying on it for a better night’s sleep. In fact, studies have shown that around 38% of adults have reported falling asleep faster when listening to white noise.

‘White noise works by blending all frequencies of sounds together at equal intensity, offering a distraction to the brain and drowning out any other noises in your surroundings,’ says Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams . This is ideal for people who consider themselves a light sleeper, as distracting background sounds are masked.

Not only does white noise mask the noises that keep us awake, but it can also contribute to a calmer mindset due to the seamless blending of different tones that forms the white noise sound. ‘The brain doesn’t have to actively process each individual tone of white noise, so it can lead to a reduction in overall auditory processing, stress hormones and create a more relaxed, meditative state,’ reveals Dave Gibson, sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site . This relaxed mindset, coupled with the masking of unwanted sounds, makes white noise a particularly useful tool for promoting better sleep.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maddie Balcombe)

However, it is worth remembering that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to improving the quality of your sleep. ‘Some people can find the sound irritating, and may prefer to block out environmental sounds with pink noise or brown noise,’ advises Sammy. Pink noise is a white noise variation that focuses on lower frequencies, whereas brown noise places more emphasis on deeper sounds. And, if you suffer from hearing issues such as tinnitus, remember that using white noise is not advised; ‘it can inhibit the brain’s ability to adapt to the condition,’ warns Sammy.

But if you’re curious about whether white noise could improve your sleep, it’s worth giving it a try and getting used to the sound. ‘Using white noise over time can lead to a conditioned response, associating the sound with sleep and thus helping you fall asleep faster,’ says Dave, ‘so experiment with different types and volumes of ambient sounds to find out which works best for you.’ A sound machine is a great way to find the frequency that works for you.

How I use the Dreamegg Sound Machine

I have Dreamegg’s Lite D11 Max White model – a small and sleek machine that sits unassumingly on a unit opposite my bed. Dreamegg has a variety of models to choose from – some of which even come complete with a built-in sunrise alarm clock . However, with 21 different sounds to choose from and a long-lasting battery life of 1800mah, the lite model does the job for me.

The machine is a no frills approach to better sleep. With no screen display, you can control the settings with the buttons on the side of the machine. The soundwave button allows you to cycle through different white noise variations, while the music note button gives the option to play nature sounds – from gentle rainfall to thunderstorms.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maddie Balcombe)

These buttons did take some getting used to at first, but I love that this machine doesn’t have a screen as it does not emit any blue light. I always opt for one of the white noise sounds to send me to sleep; I find that its abstract frequencies are just what I need to quieten my mind as I get into bed.

Some studies have shown that sleeping the whole night through with white noise playing can actually be detrimental to your long term hearing, which is why the timer settings on the Dreamegg sound machine are so beneficial. When you turn the gadget on, it will play until it’s switched off again. However, the clock icons on the side of the machine allow you to set a timer of 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 90 minutes.

I turn my machine on just before I get into bed, and always choose the 90 minute timer. This way, the sound is already relaxing my mind as I start to unwind. It will send me to sleep in no time, and by the time I wake in the morning it has switched itself off.