‘My only regret is that I didn’t get it sooner’ — I tried out the £25 Dunelm buy with rave reviews to help me sleep at the height of hay fever season

As if the aches and pains of getting older weren’t bad enough, my hay fever seems to be getting worse with age, too. And while I could spend my nights scratching at my eyeballs and being bitter about it, I’ve made it my mission to find solutions instead (ok, with maybe a little bit of bitterness thrown in) - and that’s how I stumbled across the Dunelm Humidifier Aroma.

If I’m being totally honest, I always thought that the best humidifiers were for babies and young children battling constant bugs and restless nights. So, up until now, I’ve tended to rely on the best air purifiers to keep my hay fever symptoms in check. And while I could shout about why I love air purifiers until the cows come home, I was pleasantly surprised when I learned what a humidifier could do.

In fact, I’m writing this after testing the Dunelm humidifier for the third night in a row - and its 60-degree mist output, two speed settings, timer, sleep mode, and general calming qualities have made it easier than ever to sleep during the height of hay fever season. My airways feel clearer, my eyeballs feel soothed (thank goodness), and I can’t actually remember the last time I sneezed. It helps that it’s also a lot more stylish than other humidifiers on the market, too.

I was first drawn to the Dunelm Humidifier Aroma after recently battling through the air purifier vs humidifier debate, as I didn’t realise that humidifiers can ease congestion, soothe sore throats, and just generally aid those feeling a bit under the weather.

And after trying it out, I was impressed to see (well, hear) that the Dunelm humidifier is also whisper-quiet when running, and neither my husband, who has ears like a bat, nor I found it to be disruptive to our sleep.

We were both zonked out in minutes, and I didn’t find myself itching my eyes, and the blocked nose I typically have at night after a day outside didn’t feel as stuffy as it usually did.

I knew that the main test in my household, though, was how my fellow hay fever sufferer husband felt when he woke up. That's because, while my hay fever symptoms typically affect me before I go to sleep, his affect him the morning after. But after breathing in a few hours of humidifying mist throughout the night, he woke feeling refreshed instead of groggy and bunged up.

And as a light sleeper, I must admit that I really appreciated the sleep mode it offers, which ensures it’s as inconspicuous and invisible as possible - even when it was sitting next to me on my bedside table.

As essential oils can also help you sleep better , I also mixed and matched between using essential oils in the humidifier and then just relying on the mist alone. And while I’m obsessed with this AromaWorks Light Essential Petitgrain Lavender Oil from Next and find the lavender scent helps me calm down and drift off to sleep quickly, I felt like the effects were just as impressive without it.

I’m not the only one who loves this Dunelm humidifier, though. Customers have praised its ability to aid everything from their hay fever symptoms to their everyday colds and sniffles, and one reviewer even went as far as to say, ‘My only regret is that I didn’t get it sooner.’

Another raved, ‘Read reviews and chose this one, so pleased that I did. It works well has two settings and a night setting so not too bright, Needed it to help with dry throat and stuffy nose which it really helped with. Easy to fill as container just lifts off or fill in situ. Easy to clean and looks good as well.’

What also drew me to the Dunelm Humidifier Aroma was that it’s a little more adult than the other humidifiers on the market, which are typically tailored towards children, even though people of all ages can use them. And while this particular humidifier and its sleek wooden legs also offer a nightlight with seven different colours, you can turn these off with the tap of a touch-control button.

Everything else can be controlled using this easy-to-use control panel, too. From the timer setting (which gives you the option to keep it running for two, four, or eight hours) to the speed of the mist release (a lower speed or a more intense speed), and the sleep mode.

However, it’s worth noting that Dunelm does suggest using distilled water in this humidifier to ensure its effectiveness - and I assume to prevent limescale build-up, which may reduce its lifespan.

As I didn’t have any distilled water to hand the first night I used it, I actually used filtered water from my Brita filter, but I’ve since bought this (surprisingly affordable) 100% Pure Steam Distilled H2O from Amazon to use instead. I’m not sure I can tell the difference, and at just £25, I know it’s not the most expensive appliance to replace, but I’d still rather do as I’m told than have a defective appliance in a few months.

However, if you have a damp home and want to use this Dunelm humidifier during the winter months, too, you should also be conscious of how long you use it. After all, you need to understand that straying away from the ideal humidity of a room can lead to excess moisture and mould growth in your home. That’s where the timer function can come in handy, though.

All in all, the Dunelm Humidifier Aroma is perfect for anyone struggling to sleep with hay fever, especially during the summer when the air inside British houses is typically much drier. But do you have any other tips for a good night's sleep?