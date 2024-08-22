Shark's FlexBreeze fan is on sale for £50 off – here's why we're adding it to our basket in time for Bank Holiday weekend

The Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan has quickly risen as a must-have for cooling down throughout the brunt of the many heatwaves Britain has been graced with – and it's currently on sale for £150, making it a perfect pickup for this Bank Holiday weekend.

The best fans are a nothing less than a life saver when temperatures soar, because admittedly, a majority of the best portable air conditioners are still just that bit out of reach for many of us for a number of reasons; including cost and installation requirements.

Although air conditioning is undoubtedly the best choice for cooling a home during a heatwave, there's nothing that beats a fan that you can easily pick up and simply plug and play for that instant cooling feeling – and the Shark FlexBreeze might just be one of the best on the market right now. Available to buy with a £50 off discount on the Shark website and a handful of other retailers, it's a deal not to be missed.

Shark FlexBreeze Portable Fan £149.99 at Shark UK £184.99 at Amazon £199 at very.co.uk The Shark FlexBreeze is a hybrid fan with 5 cooling speeds, offering 12 different combinations to use it whether it be corded or cordless, tabletop or pedestal, outdoors or indoors, or with or without the mister.

The Shark FlexBreeze is the brand's first venture into the world of fans, having previously been on our radar for manufacturing some of the best vacuums we've tried and tested. Seeing as Shark doesn't fail to introduce new innovations and features in their vacuums, it comes as no surprise that the FlexBreeze is equipped with its own range of genius features to praise; many of which we've covered in our first look.

The fan boasts up to 24 hours of battery life on its cordless setting, allowing you to be untethered to a plug and making it the perfect addition for outdoor hosting over the Bank Holiday weekend – and foreseeable sunny weekends to come. After all, we better lean into the pub garden trend and make the most of every heatwave we can get before the usual downpour arrives.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Better yet, the FlexBreeze even comes with a clever misting attachment that pairs up with a garden hose pipe, allowing for on-demand cooling, helping to decrease the temperature of outdoor spaces by up to 5°C. This makes it all the more the ideal companion for garden parties and al fresco dining for the remainder of summer.

Portability is also one of the biggest pulls of the FlexBreeze, as it's been designed with the brand's Lift Away technology (featured in the Shark ICZ300UKT cordless upright vacuum, for example) which lets you easily switch between pedestal and tabletop mode.

Our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has experienced using the FlexBreeze first-hand, and she notes how 'easy' it is to toggle between these modes and transporting it from a home office as a desk fan to stay cool when working, to a bedroom for sleep aid, and a garden patio for hosting. However, what has impressed her most is how quiet the fan is.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

'Even on the lowest setting, it's still really powerful and you can barely hear it. I've got the Duux Whisper Flex Smart Pedestal Fan, and I'd say that the Shark FlexBreeze is on par or even quieter when it's on the lowest speed,' says Rebecca.

'My sister always leaves it on at night when she's sleeping, and she's never had an issue with it. It's a really versatile buy to use anywhere in the home,' she adds. So, if you tend to struggle to sleep when it's too hot, the FlexBreeze could be the solution you've long been after.

With more heatwaves expected in the coming weeks, we think snapping up the Shark FlexBreeze with the £50 off discount is a worthwhile investment you'll thank your future self for.