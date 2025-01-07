I've arranged more mattress deliveries than most people do in a lifetime - here's everything you need to know for a stress-free delivery day
There’s a lot to think about when buying a new mattress, and when you’re busy deciding between tension options and weighing up the pros and cons of different mattress types, it’s easy to overlook what will happen on mattress delivery day.
However, as Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, I’ve put multiple mattresses to the test to find the best mattresses on the market, and that means I’ve arranged far more mattress deliveries than most people probably do in one lifetime.
What I’ve learnt over the past four years, is that all mattress deliveries are not created equal. I now know that checking what service you can expect on delivery day, before you place your order, can make or break whether the delivery of your new bed is stress-full or stress-free.
Here’s everything I’ve learned about mattress deliveries the hard way, and what you need to know before you buy.
Mattress delivery: what you need to know
You've learned about the difference between memory foam, pocket spring, and hybrid mattresses and decided which option is the best for you. Now it's time to consider your delivery options so your chosen mattress makes it not just to your front door, but inside and onto your bed.
How are mattresses packaged?
Firstly, you need to know that there are two ways your new mattress could be delivered. This is either folded, rolled, vacuum packed into plastic packaging, and delivered in a strong cardboard box or delivered flat in a protective plastic sheath.
Which packaging method is used for your chosen mattress depends largely on the type of mattress construction. Generally speaking, foam mattresses and some hybrid mattresses that use smaller springs can be delivered as a mattress-in-a-box, whereas pocket spring and open coil mattresses – especially those made from natural materials – need to be delivered flat.
If you have awkward access – such as a narrow hallway or twisting flight of stairs – that will need to be negotiated on delivery day, then a mattress-in-a-box can be the most stress-free choice. The downside is that this will limit you to mattresses made predominantly from foam or memory foam.
How are mattresses delivered?
Secondly, it's worth knowing that there are three different delivery methods your chosen mattress manufacturer might use.
Doorstep delivery
Some mattress brands opt just to offer doorstep delivery. Emma mattresses is amongst these. That means that your mattress will be delivered to your front door, but the delivery driver won't bring it into your house for you.
Room of choice delivery
The most common method of mattress delivery is to your room of choice. This means that the delivery team will carry the mattress into your home and into the room of your choosing, including a room upstairs.
Brands such as Simba offer this service for free, but some retailers may charge extra for it, in which case you'll be able to add it to your order at the checkout or when you order in-store. In my experience, it's well worth paying for as mattresses are heavy, bulky, awkward to manouevre, and need two strong people to lift them safely.
White glove delivery
The third and final method of delivery is often termed 'white glove' or premium delivery.
This means the delivery team will carry the mattress into your room of choice, remove the packaging, lift the mattress onto your bed frame, and take away and dispose of the packaging.
You'll usually have to pay a little extra for this service, although some retailers – such as Brook + Wilde – offer it as part of their standard delivery service.
Again, this additional service can be well worth paying extra for, whether you simply want a stress-free delivery experience, or if you know you may struggle to heft a mattress onto the bed.
It's also worth noting that if you've opted for a mattress-in-a-box they can require a bit of brute strength to remove from the box as they're usually tightly wedged and can be a struggle to remove if you're attempting the task on your own.
Delivery comparison table
Want to compare delivery options between retailers? As of writing, these are the current delivery options for the most popular mattress brands.
|Mattress Retailer
|Delivery Options
|Bensons for Beds
|room of choice
|Brook + Wilde
|white glove
|Dreams
|doorstep + room of choice
|Emma
|doorstep only
|Harrison Spinks
|varies by retailer
|Hypnos
|varies by retailer
|Mattressman
|doorstep only
|Mattress Online
|doorstep + room of choice
|Nectar
|doorstep + room of choice
|OTTY
|doorstep + room of choice + white glove
|Panda
|room of choice
|REM-Fit
|room of choice
|Sealy
|room of choice
|Silentnight
|varies by retailer
|Simba
|room of choice + white glove
|Sleepeezee
|varies by retailer
|Tempur
|white glove
What happens to my old mattress on delivery day?
If you're buying a new mattress to replace an old one, you might also be wondering what to do with your old mattress on delivery day.
Again, this is where it's worth checking the service options your chosen retailer offers before you buy.
Most mattress retailers will offer you the option of paying extra to have your old mattress removed on delivery day, but not all do. There are other ways to dispose of a mattress responsibly or recycle a mattress that's still in good condition, but it's usually easiest to get this job taken care of on the same day your new mattress is delivered.
As a rule, the collection and recycling of your old mattress costs around £50, although you might be lucky and find the retailer you buy from is offering free collection when you come to shop.
FAQs
Are mattresses delivered rolled up?
Because of the increase in the amount of foam and memory foam used in modern mattress construction, many mattresses are now delivered rolled up.
However, not all mattresses can be rolled, and even those that are can only stay rolled for a set length of time before the mattress begins to get damaged.
Traditional sprung mattresses and mattresses made from natural materials usually can't be rolled without damaging their construction, so these types of mattresses are still delivered flat.
How quickly can a mattress be delivered?
How quickly a mattress can be delivered depends on the type of mattress you choose and the retailer you buy it from.
Some brands, such as Simba and Emma, tend to warehouse their stock so delivery is fast because the mattress is already made and ready to ship.
Other brands make their mattresses to order, so delivery is slower because construction isn't started until an order is placed. This is by far the most environmentally friendly approach to manufacture, but it tends to mean you need to factor in a longer lead time to your order. This can be anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months. Again, check before you buy if time is of the essence.
So there we are; everything you need to know about mattress delivery to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
