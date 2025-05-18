Is IKEA or Amazon bedding better? I'm a Sleep Editor who's tested both bedding ranges, and this is the retailer I'd choose
Debating IKEA vs Amazon bedding? This is everything you need to know
If you’re looking for budget-friendly bedding, then to my mind, there are two main contenders you’ll want on your radar: IKEA and Amazon.
Yes, supermarket bedding is also very affordable, but if you’re looking for something beyond just the basics, you’re unlikely to get the wealth of choice you can find at IKEA or Amazon in the homeware aisle at Asda or Tesco.
So, when it comes to where to buy bedding that doesn’t break the bank, which retailer should you opt for? Is IKEA or Amazon bedding better?
As Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, I’ve spent plenty of time over the past four years testing bedding from both brands. This is my verdict on which to shop, and why.
Affordability
The main reason that most of us are likely to be shopping for either IKEA or Amazon bedding is price.
In my opinion, neither one offers the best duvet or best pillows money can buy, but the two retailers do offer some of the most affordable bedding on the market, and that bedding does the job, even if it's a little 'no frills'.
For example, IKEA's pillow collection ranges from £4 to £65. Amazon's pillow range fits a similar price bracket. IKEA's duvet collection costs from £6 for a basic synthetic duvet to £129 for a feather and down duvet. Amazon's duvet range is similarly priced. And both brands' bed linen collections are similarly affordable, although IKEA tends to offer the more exciting prints of the two brands.
IKEA bed linen is usually a crowd pleaser, and the BERGPALM is one of the brand's bestsellers. As one reviewer on the IKEA website shares, 'these duvet covers are great. The cotton is good quality. Really fresh. Look more expensive in real life. Totally recommend.'
Convenience
The second biggest plus point of both retailers is convenience. However, both offer this in very different ways.
Bedding is one of those things that's hard to buy 'blind'. Being able to pick up a pillow to see how squishy it is, touch a duvet cover to feel its texture, or lie down on a mattress topper is more likely to result in us finding the right product for our needs. This is very easy and convenient to do in IKEA with so many products available under one roof. In contrast, this isn't possible if you shop on Amazon.
However, exploring IKEA is, of course, only convenient if you have a store on your doorstep. Thankfully, the retailer now offers home delivery on most items, but it's not the quickest, and it can't compare with Amazon Prime's next-day delivery speed. If you need bedding pronto, Amazon is the most convenient choice.
Amazon Prime members can generally receive fast and free delivery on qualifying orders, including Same-Day and Overnight Delivery on orders over £20.
Quality
Probably like most of us, I've had mixed results when ordering from Amazon. As I've mentioned, it's difficult to buy products 'blind' as you never *quite* know what you're getting until it lands on your doorstep, so sometimes those low prices can be a false economy. it can also be a little tricky to decipher which reviews are 'real' and which may be incentivised.
In my opinion, the solution is to stick to buying only known brand names from Amazon. Silentnight, Slumberdown, and Snuggledown all have Amazon storefronts and offer decent quality at low prices. You can also shop highly rated brand names such as Simba, Panda, and Woolroom on Amazon if your budget can stretch a little further. (Although there are often benefits to buying direct from these retailers instead, such as sleep trials on bedding products).
In contrast, I've rarely been disappointed by IKEA's product quality. I've also been to IKEA's Test Lab and product development facilities and seen just how much time, effort, and experience go into developing each of the brand's products. So if you want the peace of mind of knowing what you'll be getting is of good, consistent quality, IKEA gets my vote here.
Customer service
And lastly, it's well worth considering customer service before you shop, especially if you're ordering something with a higher order value, such as one of the best mattress toppers, or you're on the hunt for the best mattress your budget allows.
In my experience, if something goes wrong with an Amazon order, you're largely on your own as your chances of speaking to a real human to sort out any problems are slim to none.
In contrast, I've always had brilliant customer service from IKEA. Plus, the brand's super generous 365-day returns policy is very hard to beat.
Verdict
All things considered, in the IKEA versus Amazon bedding debate, my vote is for IKEA as the best bedding store overall.
The brand offers great value mixed with reliable quality and responsible manufacturing. There's a wide range of choice, you can test out multiple products in store, and the customer service and ease of returns trump Amazon's in my opinion.
However, a lot of those factors only apply if you have an IKEA store nearby. If you're ordering online, you do lose a lot of IKEA's main plus points, and in this case, Amazon has a lot to offer.
Amazon offers bedding at a similarly low price, and it offers a wide selection of brand names compared to IKEA's own-brand only offering. It's also virtually impossible to beat the retailers' next-day delivery options for convenience.
Ultimately, which retailer you opt for depends on which factors are most important to you at the time that you shop. But, if you follow the tips I've shared, you shouldn't be disappointed whichever retailer you opt for.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
