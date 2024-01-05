How to recycle a mattress - who can help and how much it’ll cost you

New year, new mattress? While we appreciate your resolution to upgrade your 2024 sleeping space as much as the next person, everyone must know how to recycle a mattress… properly.

After all, if you’ve replaced your old, lumpy mattress with one of the best mattresses on the market, you don’t want the old one hanging around and sticking out like a sore thumb. And while there are so many methods for how to get rid of a mattress , they’re not always the most eco-friendly options and could end up doing more harm than good.

Recycling a mattress involves using the old components of the mattress - from the springs to the foam and the fabric - to make something new. But how do you do this? Well, we’ve consulted with the experts to help you recycle your mattress without the hassle.

How to recycle a mattress

‘Over 5 million mattresses (equivalent to 167,000 tonnes) end up in landfill every year in the UK, and all these mattresses could and should be recycled,’ explains Andrew Seed, the Owner and Managing Director of The Odd Company . Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to recycle a mattress.

1. Find a reputable recycling company

There are many companies out there that specialise in bulky waste removal, and these can come in handy if you’re looking to recycle an old mattress.

For example, Clearabee will charge you £40 for mattress removal, First Mile offers a zero-landfill mattress recycling option from £50, and The Mattress Recycling People will collect and recycle any-size mattress for £44.99.

When booking a company like this, however, it’s important to do a deep dive into their credentials and what they aim to do with the mattress during the recycling process.

2. Arrange a collection with your new mattress seller

Although some people have spare old mattresses lying around, most want to dispose of an old mattress when they buy a new one. Thankfully, mattress sellers have made that easier than ever, as they often offer mattress recycling services as an additional extra.

This means that they will not only deliver your new mattress, but they’ll then take your old one away for recycling at the same time. Below, you’ll find a list of retailers that offer this service:

Remember, you should NEVER fly-tip a mattress, and a spokesperson for Winstons Beds says, 'For some, it can be tempting just to fill up the boot and dump everything in a quiet spot, but this is never ever acceptable.'

'We are urging all our customers to dispose of their unwanted mattress in a responsible and carefully considered manner.' This is why you should also never dump a mattress at your local waste centre without prior agreement with your local council.

How a mattress is recycled

Although a good quality mattress can last anywhere between 10 to 15 years, it’s important to know how often you should change your mattress . But the life of your mattress doesn’t have to end when it’s no longer needed in your bedroom.

When mattresses are recycled, the top layer is stripped from the interior, revealing the different materials inside - whether that be memory foam, springs, latex, wool, or even silk.

Then, the interior components are separated into their different categories, sanitised, and then compressed together to be sent to the companies and factories, who then re-use these materials for their own products.

How each part of a mattress is recycled

Mattresses may seem relatively simple in terms of their general makeup and design, but the inside of a mattress is a treasure trove of material that shouldn’t go to waste. Almost every part of a mattress can be recycled, and here’s a low-down of how:

Foam: Both hybrid and memory foam mattresses are made from foam, and this foam can come in very handy for those in the carpet industry. In fact, almost all recycled mattress foam is repurposed for use as carpet underlay. In some cases, however, it may also be sent to a waste-to-energy plant to produce energy.

Metal springs: Spring mattresses may not be as in vogue as they used to be, but they can still be recycled. Generally, the metal springs from these mattresses are melted down and then used to make alternative metal products.

Wadding: The filling of a mattress is called wadding, and every mattress - aside from memory foam mattresses - is full of this wadding. This is often a polyester blend, which can be difficult to recycle. Nevertheless, ‘Wadding can be used to restuff pillows, bedding, mattresses and even sometimes as insulation,’ explains Stephany Aubrey, Brand Specialist at Zinus .

Mattress fabric: The top of every mattress is covered in some kind of fabric, but this is usually a low-grade fabric that has very little recycling value. Because of this, they’re often sent to waste-to-energy plants.

FAQs

How do I dispose of a mattress for free UK? As mattresses are big and bulky, it’s hard to find somewhere that will take your old mattress for free. In fact, the only 100% free way to dispose of a mattress in the UK is to donate it. If you’re willing to pay a small fee, however, there are countless companies that will come and collect your old mattress for recycling. This could cost you as little as £30.

Will the local council collect an old mattress? Many local councils will come and collect an old mattress, but it’s unlikely that they’ll do this for free. You’ll need to pay for this service, and sometimes it can be more expensive than paying another company to do so. The best way to check whether your local council will collect an old mattress is to check your local council’s website.

Take this as your reminder to recycle your old mattress to stop even more mattresses from ending up in landfill.