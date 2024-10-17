How long does an electric blanket last? The signs to watch out for that mean you need to replace your heated throw or blanket
I asked the experts how many years you should expect to get out of your electric blanket before replacing it
As winter properly approaches, you may well be thinking about how to keep warm this winter without incurring a huge energy bill. Electric blankets are a great and efficient way to stay cosy, but if you invested in one a few winter ago it's worth thinking about how long an electric blanket lasts.
You can buy the best electric blanket invented, and they will still eventually wear out. So as you switch to a winter duvet and get out your electric blanket, you might want to give it a good check over. And you might be wondering how to prolong the life of your electric blanket – we’ve got you covered here too.
As an expert sleep-product reviewer, I’ve reviewed all the big brand electric blankets and know a thing or two about how to look after them and when to replace an electric blanket. I’ve also spoken to industry experts from the electric blanket world for their sage words of wisdom too.
Do electric blankets wear out?
As with everything in life, sadly electric blankets do wear out. Most bedding is recommended to be replaced fairly regularly, including pillows and duvets. Even pricey mattresses have a shelf life, and there are signs you need to replace your mattress.
The reason bedding needs replacing semi regularly is because you use them every day, give or take. And once these items wear out they won’t just be doing the job they’re meant to – keeping you comfortable while you sleep – they’ll also be a factor that stops you having a good night’s sleep.
But we are focused on electric blankets. As you don’t use them over the summer, this extends their life. But if you’re storing them away you have to be careful as you can damage your electric blanket when you pack it away (more on that later).
‘Not all high street electric under blankets offer the same quality and longevity and therefore it is good to look into and research before purchasing,’ says Evie Clark, Home Buyer at Lakeland. ‘Like anything with regular use, the product will eventually come to the end of its life, however, the product should last you many cold nights.’
An electric blanket's life expectancy is up to 10 years. However, keep an eye on your electric blanket for earlier signs that it needs replacing.
‘You should change your blanket every 2-5 years and regularly check for any signs of damage,’ says Holly Castle, Brand Manager at Slumberdown. ‘All our electric blankets come with a two-year warranty.’
What are signs that your electric blanket needs replacing?
1. Your electric blanket gets too hot
If you notice your blanket getting hotter than it usually does – especially if it gives you a burn – stop using it straight away. ‘An obvious sign that your blanket needs replacing would be if the heat feels higher than usual,’ says Holly from Slumberdown.
Most electric blankets have a sensor that stops it getting too hot. The sensor switches off the electric blanket if it senses it’s gone above its threshold. So if your electric blanket is getting too hot, it’s a sign the sensor isn’t working and it’s not safe to use.
2. The electric blanket smells unusual, or is making noise
‘If you notice any unusual smells or sounds when [your electric blanket is] switched on, this could signify an electrical issue,’ says Holly from Slumberdown.
A controller that crackles is a sure sign something is not right, and you need to stop using your electric blanket immediately. It might sound like a buzzing noise, and it may smell. These are all signs you need to stop using your electric blanket.
3. There are scorch marks on your electric blanket
'Always check for scorch marks, this could indicate that your blanket is running too hot,’ says Holly from Slumberland.
Give your blanket a thorough once over ever so often to check for signs the blanket is overheating without you knowing about it. This is most obvious in scorch marks on your electric blanket. Do not ignore these – it’s a warning sign it’s time to bin your blanket.
4. You notice frayed fibres or exposed wires
A big tell-tale sign you need to get a new electric blanket is if your current electric blanket has frayed fibres or exposed wires. This is very dangerous as you don’t want to come into contact with the wires directly.
‘You should never be able to see the wires inside your
blanket as this could lead to skin contact with the wires,’ says Holly from Slumberdown.
‘If there is any sign of wear and tear on the electric underblanket such as exposed wires, crackly or faulty controller or damaged fabric , you must stop using the electric blanket for safety reasons and replace with a new one,’ says Evie from Lakeland.
5. You’ve spilt something on your electric blanket
‘If you have recently spilt any liquid on your blanket, be aware that water damage would make it unsafe for use,’ says Holly from Slumberland.
If you do spill something on your electric blanket, switch it off immediately and use a clean cloth or towel to blot up the liquid. Then look at the care instructions and see if you can machine wash it. Many blankets can be machine washed, but you must be careful.
What can cause your electric blanket to wear out faster or stop working?
1. Not following the care instructions
The main thing that can cause your electric blanket to wear out faster is not following the care instructions properly. It may sound like a public service announcement, but always read the label and follow them.
For many this will include how long to run your electric blanket, how to prevent it burning out and how to wash it. As with many household items, following care instructions will extend the life of your blanket.
‘Improper use, such as storing the blanket in damp conditions, will affect the longevity of your blanket,’ says Holly from Slumberland. ‘This is why you should always adhere to the manufacturer instructions.’
2. Using it with an adjustable bed
Using an electric blanket on an adjustable bed may cause the electric blanket to wear out more quickly. This is because the wires can get trapped in the creases of the mattress and get damaged. If you are using an electric blanket on an adjustable bed, keep an eye on how the electric blanket is sitting on it.
3. Folding or rolling your electric blanket
When you store your blanket away, be extra careful to not bend the wires inside the blanket. Folding the wires – especially when they’re still warm – can cause kinks and breaks in the wires.
Do electric blankets just stop working?
From time to time, some electric blankets will just stop working. It’s probably safer to call it a day using that blanket, unless you can get it repaired by the manufacturer.
‘Electric blankets can sometimes malfunction much like all electrical items can,’ says Holly from Slumberland. ‘There are lots of reasons this could happen from wiring issues to fuse failure.’
‘Occasionally, across the market some electric underblankets will just stop working, more than likely this is a safety feature of the blanket as it may have a fault that has caused it to stop working without any visible signs of wear and tear,’ says Evie from Lakeland. ‘We would recommend researching the retailer and brand you are purchasing from to receive a high quality electric underblanket.’
