Experts reveal exactly when you should switch to a lighter duvet for summer

As we welcome spring into our homes, changing from a winter to a summer duvet should be at the very top of our to do list. But knowing when exactly to switch our duvets is confusing, so you're not alone if you've been wondering, when's the right time to switch your duvet?

The best duvets are there to help us get a deep and restful night's slumber. Though we might think of them as being there to serve us all year round, it's impossible for one duvet to suit all the different seasons and temperature changes. Having separate duvets for the colder and warmer months is one of the top ways to sleep better - but when is exactly is the right time to switch the duvets around?

'As the seasons change, so do our sleeping habits,' says Rex Isap, CEO, Happy Beds (opens in new tab) . 'In the winter, we bundle up with thick blankets and duvets to keep us warm and cosy, but as the weather gets warmer, we need to adjust our bedding accordingly.'

With the temperatures slowly starting to climb, now is a good time to start thinking about switching out your duvet. But so you can be certain you aren't making the change too early, we've asked the experts to answer when's the right time to switch your duvet, and shared all their advice in this essential guide.

(Image credit: Sleepseeker)

When's the right time to switch your duvet?

'As we transition between seasons, it can be difficult to know when to swap your winter bedding out for summer bedding, especially as the weather can be so unpredictable,' says Lydia Lloyd, Textile Designer, M&S Home (opens in new tab).

Our guide will clear up any confusion around when's the right time to switch your duvet, and reaffirm the importance of making the switch in the first place. Here's everything you need to know.

Why should you switch your duvet?

(Image credit: Sleepseeker)

As the temperature starts to increase outside, so too does the temperature in our bedrooms. At this point it's important to find ways to keep the bedroom cool, but most of all, we need to make sure our bed isn't too warm when we're trying to sleep.

'It is normal and natural for our body’s temperature to drop when we sleep,' says Andrea Grace, Sleep Expert, The Gentle Sleep Expert (opens in new tab). 'So if we are too hot during the night, it affects our sleep depth and quality.'

Sleeping under a lighter duvet in warmer temperatures helps with heat regulation, and creates a cooler temperature that is optimal for sleep. 'Switching to a thinner duvet for spring and summer is essential to ensure a comfortable and restful sleep,' says Rex from Happy Beds.

A duvet designed for spring and summer will have a lower tog rating than those recommended for winter, meaning more heat will be able to escape and you'll be able to have a more comfortable night's sleep.

Duvets have a tog rating from 1 to 15 - the higher the tog, the warmer the duvet will be. Knowing which tog duvet to buy for the different seasons will be a game changer for your sleep. 'We recommend opting for a duvet with a tog of 4.5-7 for those spring and summer months,' says Lydia from M&S.

When's the right time to switch your duvet?

(Image credit: Belledorm)

So now we know how important it is too stay cool in order to have a good night's sleep, the question is, when's the right time to switch your duvet?

Naturally, the temperature plays the biggest role in when you should switch from a winter to a summer duvet, meaning the right time will be different for everyone depending on where you are in the country.

'I’d recommend changing it once the temperature outside stays above 15°C at night over the space of a week,' Rex says. 'Naturally, this can differ depending on where you live in the UK. For example, in London, the average temperature is 15°C throughout April, however, up north in Manchester, it doesn’t reach an average of 15°C until May.'

Using 15°C as a guideline of when to switch your duvet means the best time will be in either April or May, depending on where you are in the country. Of course, personal preference plays a part too; if you find you're getting too warm at night before temperatures reach 15°C, you can switch your duvet out earlier.

'Some people may feel comfortable with a thinner duvet earlier in the spring, while others may prefer to wait until we head closer towards the summer months (late June),' Rex says. 'You know your body best, so switch to a thinner duvet when you feel comfortable doing so.'

(Image credit: Sleepseeker)

A lot of people switch to a summer duvet at the beginning of April, after the clocks go forward and temperatures start to increase. The unpredictability of the British weather means that temperatures can remain inconsistent at this time though, and you may end up being chilly at night if you switch out your duvet this early. Don't worry if you've put your winter duvet away in the loft; there are other adjustments you can make.

'If a cold snap comes after you’ve made the switch to your summer duvet, try adding a thicker, fleece throw to your bedding or alternatively opt for fleece-lined bed sheets and pillows to add an extra layer of warmth without needing to change your duvet,' says textile designer Lydia. 'If the weather takes a turn before you’ve had time to swap your winter duvet out, remove thick, fleecy layers and instead opt for a waffle throw as a lighter layer.'

FAQs

When should I change my duvet to 4.5 tog? Experts recommend switching to a 4.5 tog duvet (or lower) in early-mid April, though if temperatures in your area are still cooler at this time, you might want to wait until May. 'Looking at last year’s weather statistics, the average temperature doubles between March and June, reaching its highest peaks in July and August, therefore April is the perfect time to switch out your winter duvet for your summer one,' says Martin Gill, Bedding Expert, And So To Bed (opens in new tab). 'In contrast, temperatures begin to decline in September, making the end of this month the ideal time to re-introduce your winter duvet to the bedroom.' Of course, knowing when's the right time to switch your duvet ultimately comes down to personal choice. 'Pay close attention to your own comfort and heat levels,' say the sleep experts at Belledorm (opens in new tab). 'If you find yourself feeling too warm or even sweating during the night with your heavier winter duvet, this is then a sign that it’s time to switch to your a lighter duvet.'

(Image credit: Belledorm)