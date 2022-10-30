How often should you change your mattress? 7 signs it's time for a new one

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At Ideal Home, we think investing in your bed-time set up is money well spent, after all, we spend around a third of our lives in bed. Whether you choose memory foam, pocket sprung or orthopaedic, the best mattress will always be at its most supportive when brand new.

Eventually, it'll show signs of wear and tear, and might not deliver on such a dreamy night's sleep any more. Bedding experts have revealed just how often you should change your mattress and the signs yours has had its day.

(Image credit: Future PLC )

How often should you change your mattress?

'We should change our mattresses around every eight years; this is for hygiene purposes mainly. Within that eight years, you will have applied the equivalent of a bathtub full of sweat and the weight of a dachshund in dead skin cells to the mattress,' says Hannah Shore, Sleep Knowledge and Research Manager at Silentnight (opens in new tab).

With that lovely image in mind, you may also decide it's time to update your bedding and invest in the best duvet. Hannah Shore says spring mattresses are the best if you want something longlasting, whereas mattresses with a foam core supportive layer soften and may not provide you with the same amount of support at the end of the mattress’s life compared to day one.

How can you tell when you need a new mattress?

Sleep expert Martin Seeley from MattressNextDay (opens in new tab) says your old mattress will usually give you plenty of warnings, from lumps and bumps to saggy sides. Your body might also be telling you your mattress is no longer doing its job so if you're consistently waking up with a stiff back, shoulders or neck, listen to your body and consider changing mattress, and potentially getting some of the best pillows, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

1. It looks tired and out of shape

Visible signs like springs poking out or close to popping out are a fairly clear sign it's time for a new one. Holes, tears and stains indicate the mattress is on its last legs. Keep it going for a little longer by learning how to clean a mattress properly. Some regular TLC will also extend the life of your new one.

2. You can't get comfy

If you can feel the springs when sleeping, that's a sure sign it's on its way out, as is waking up with numbness around your hips and shoulders. 'A good mattress should gently support the whole body and provide postural alignment by keeping the spine in a neutral position,' says Adam Black, Co-founder of Button & Sprung (opens in new tab).

3. Back pain

It's hard to pinpoint the root cause of new back pain if you spend a lot of time sitting down at work or on your phone, or if you're under a lot of stress, but if it persists, it could be that your mattress is to blame. Molly Freshwater from Secret Linen Store (opens in new tab) says, 'developing back pain when sleeping on an older mattress could be an indication of your mattress losing its supporting features.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

4. Annoying noises

'Once a mattress starts to get old (and especially if it’s a traditional sprung mattress), you’ll find you start to get annoying creaks and squeaks that could disturb your sleep,' says Martin Seeley.

5. Physical changes

'Another reason you may need to change your mattress is your change in body shape or size,' says Hannah Shore at Silentnight. 'Our bodies change over a period of time, a lot can happen in eight years. The mattress you bought back then may have suited your shape, size, preferences and, let’s face it, budget! But all these things may have changed eight years later.'

6. Drooping edges

The best mattresses have edge-to-edge support which stops you feeling like you might fall off when sleeping on the edge of the bed. Sagging sides won't be conducive to a good night's sleep.

7. Suffering from allergies

Noticed your asthma or rhinitis getting worse recently? This could indicate that your hypoallergenic mattress is no longer doing its job, and that dust mites and other allergens have moved in, warns Martin Seeley from MattressNextDay.

What is the average life of a mattress?

This depends on what type of mattress you have, as the quality and type of the mattress, as well as how you sleep can influence how long it lasts, says Molly Freshwater. 'On average a standard mattress can last between 7 – 10 years, but other types such as latex mattresses are considered to be one of the most long-lasting at around 10 – 15 years, whereas the most commonly used – an innerspring mattress – could last for less time.'

Molly Freshwater says mattress hygiene is something that often gets forgotten about when cleaning other areas of your bed, with many people still using over a decade-old mattress that hasn’t been cleaned for many years. Invest in a high-quality mattress and look after it, using one of the best mattress toppers and giving it an occasional clean to help it last longer.