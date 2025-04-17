How to make bedding last longer – avoid buying twice with these expert tips for getting the most out of your bed linen

If your go-to bed sheets are currently looking a little threadbare, you may be wondering how to make bedding last longer.

It's a good question. When it comes to where to buy bedding, there are plenty of budget retailers where you can pick up a duvet set for under £15. However, like many of us, I've bought my fair share of supermarket bedding, only to find that it only took a few washes before the fabric started to bobble, or the stuffing in a duvet flattened. I soon discovered it was very much a case of 'buy cheap, buy twice'.

'It's really important to choose the best quality bedding,' explain Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of bedding brand scooms. 'Although high-quality options come at a higher price point, they will last much longer.'

But once you have bitten the bullet and invested in the best duvet, bed sheets, or best pillow your budget allows, there are also some tricks to making sure your bedding lasts as long as it possibly can.

(Image credit: Dan Duchars)

'Investing in high-quality bedding is key to long-term comfort,' agrees Danielle Mason, head of product development at The Fine Bedding Company, 'but proper care ensures it stays fresh, supportive, and in top condition for as long as possible.'

As such, I asked multiple bedding experts for their top tricks on extending bedding's lifespan. Without further ado, let's find out how to make bedding last longer.

1. Wash with care

Follow the care label

'Always carefully read the manufacturer's care labels and follow the instructions,' explain Emily and Jonathan Attwood, 'as this will ensure your bedding stays in the best shape.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Wash your bedding at the correct temperature, ensuring it's not too hot, which can lead to shrinkage, weakened fibres, and reduce the quality of the fabric, and not too cold, which could result in the sheets not being cleaned properly.'

If you can, wash cooler

That said, if you can wash your bedding on a cooler setting, our experts say this will help to prolong its lifespan.

'Frequent washing and harsh detergents can break down the fabric over time,' explains Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Washing bed sheets on a low temperature with a mild detergent helps preserve softness and durability.'

'Most modern laundry detergents are effective at 30-40°C, allowing you to turn down the heat without compromising on cleanliness,' agree Emily and Jonathan Attwood. 'However, if you’ve been unwell or suffer from allergies, washing cotton sheets at 60°C can help eliminate bacteria – just be careful not to overdo it.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Avoid fabric conditioner and harsh chemicals

'Use gentle detergents,' advise Emily and Jonathan Attwood. 'Non-bio options are recommended as harsh detergents and bleaches can leave residue build-up in the fabric, affecting the quality and breathability.' 'Harsh chemicals can weaken fibres, reducing the longevity of your bedding,' agrees Danielle Mason.

'Avoiding fabric conditioners, which coat fibres and reduce breathability, can also keep bedding in better condition,' adds Molly Freshwater. 'Fabric softener can have negative effects if used in excess,' confirms Natasha Brook, cleaning expert at Dr Beckmann. 'While designed to keep bedding soft, overdosing can coat the fabric in a waxy layer. Over time, this can keep in odours and prevent the garments from fully absorbing moisture.'

'Adding a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle can help soften the sheets naturally instead,' say Emily and Jonathan.

Air dry when possible

'Air-drying instead of using a tumble dryer helps maintain fabric strength and prevents shrinkage,' advises Molly Freshwater. Plus, sunshine is free. So if you have an outdoor space and the weather is good, ditch your tumble dryer in favour of Mother Nature.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Protect your bedding

Our bedding experts also speak about the importance of preventing wear and tear to your bedding before it begins.

'Taking small preventative measures can extend the life of your bedding,' advises Molly Freshwater. 'Using a mattress protector and pillow protectors helps bedding stay fresh for longer.'

A quality pillow and mattress protector shields against dust, spills, and bacteria, helping your bedding stay fresher for longer,' agrees Danielle Mason. 'Protectors are also easier to wash frequently.'

And that means less wear and tear on your bedding and mattress, themselves – good news if you've just invested in the best mattress your budget allows. I've rounded up three of the best bedding protectors below.

Marks & Spencer Pillow Protectors From £5 at M&S Starting from just £5, these Marks & Spencer pillow protectors are an affordable way to prevent wear and tear on your pillow. John Lewis Pillow Protectors From £8 at John Lewis Opting for a cotton pillow protector rather than a synthetic option usually means paying a little more, but it will mean a cooler, more breathable sleep. scooms 100% Pure Cotton Mattress Protector £55 at Scooms This is one of the top mattress protectors I've tested, but there are plenty more affordable options in our guide to the best mattress protectors.

3. Rotate your bedding

Next up, make sure you have enough sets of bedding so that one set isn't getting all of the wear and tear. 'Rotating between two sets extends their lifespan,' shares Molly.

'Using the same bedding repeatedly causes more wear and tear,' agrees Shannon Murphy, professional organiser and decluttering expert at Simpl Living Co. 'Rotate between at least two or three sets to extend their lifespan. Although Shannon warns, 'as a professional organiser, I don't recommend having more than three sets for each bed.'

Having at least two sets of bed linen also makes for a far less stressful laundry day, because you're not waiting for your bedding to dry before you can put it back on the bed and go to sleep.

And in the case of your duvet, you're likely to need two different duvets with higher and lower togs for summer and winter anyway. If you're wondering what tog duvet to buy, or when to switch to your summer duvet, our guides can help.

H&M Patterned Duvet Cover Set £39.99 at H&M UK I usually tend to opt for plain bedding as it never goes out of style, but investing in a spare set is a great excuse to have a little fun with patterned bedding. Kally Sleep Neck Pain Pillow £49.99 at Amazon You don't need to have neck pain to get a great night's sleep on this pillow. If you need a spare, this is my top recommendation for side and back sleepers. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet £142.49 at Amazon If you're in the market for a second duvet, I thoroughly recommend this wool duvet. It offers brilliant temperature regulation, keeping hot sleepers cool and cold sleepers cosy.

4. Store your bedding the right way

Having enough bedding that you can rotate between sets also leads us on to the storage of that spare set. 'Storing bedding the right way helps prevent damage and wear,' says Molly. But if you want your bedding to last longer, the *right* storage is key.

When storing textiles... the right storage space prevents damage from moisture, dust, and pests, which can lead to mildew, fading, and deterioration,' explains Max Wilson, storage expert and co-founder of Pocket Storage. 'Climate control is key; humidity causes mould. A cool, dry space with good airflow is ideal.'

'Plastic vacuum bags can trap moisture, leading to musty odours or mildew,' advises Danielle Mason. 'Instead, store duvets and pillows in cotton or fabric storage bags to allow airflow.' These Striped Cotton Storage Bags from La Redoute are super cute, or this 2-Pack of Canvas Storage Bags from Amazon offers a good amount of space.

'To prevent yellowing and fabric degradation, it’s best to store textiles in breathable containers like cotton garment bags or acid-free boxes,' agrees Max. 'For added protection, keep storage boxes elevated, check them regularly, and use natural moisture absorbers like dried rice or baking soda.'

5. Repair any damage

Lastly, think if you can repair your old bedding rather than immediately throwing it out. It may be something we're out of the habit of doing now that you can pick up a new bedsheet for as little as £7 from a supermarket. But if you've invested in quality bedding, a few simple DIYs can make it last... maybe... a lifetime.

'Minor rips, worn elastics and overused fastenings shouldn’t mean throwing out an entire set of sheets,' says Molly Freshwater. 'Small tears can be hand-stitched or reinforced with iron-on patches, while stretched-out elastic in fitted sheets or loose buttons can be easily replaced.

And if you don't have the skills, or time, to do those repairs yourself? Good news, Secret Linen Store has partnered with The Seam to provide a door-to-door homeware care and repair service.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

So there we go, everything we need to know to make our bedding last longer.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to browse for a new bedding set under instruction from the experts.