How to check your electric blanket is safe to use - experts reveal the tell-tale signs your blanket may be faulty

The nights are longer and colder and I don’t know about you, but I’ve already unpacked my electric blanket ready for the winter months ahead. But have you checked if your electric blanket is safe and ready to use this year?

Even if you have the best electric blanket on the market, it’s still important to stay on top of its maintenance. From cleaning your electric blanket to ensuring you stay up to date with the latest safety warnings and best practices.

This is not to say you should be wary of using an electric blanket. At Ideal Home, we have personally tested our best electric blankets and wouldn’t recommend them without feeling confident of their safety.

But when pulling out your electric blanket from storage this winter it’s important to check it's up to scratch - here’s how you can check if your electric blanket is safe to use this winter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

Warning signs to look out for

‘When inspecting your electric blanket, you should check for visible signs of wear and tear,’ advises Carlos Dhunay, fire safety specialist and owner of Telcam .

‘Look for frayed or exposed wires, scorch marks, worn fabric, or any strange lumps or bumps that could indicate internal wiring issues.

‘These are serious red flags, as damaged wires or faulty insulation can increase the risk of short circuits, which may lead to overheating or even fires.

‘Unaddressed damage can compromise the safety of the blanket, putting your home at risk of an electrical fire.’

There are also more subtle signs that your electric blanket is faulty. ‘If the blanket starts to overheat, turns off unexpectedly, or you notice a burning smell, stop using it immediately,’ says Carlos.

‘These hidden dangers could indicate that the internal wiring is failing, which could spark a fire if ignored.’

Around 43 fires a year are caused by faulty electric blankets in the UK, according to a government report . Typically an electric blanket should be replaced every 10 years, but if you notice any of these warning signs, it’s important to replace your electric blanket.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

How to look after your electric blanket

As well as checking your blanket before use, there are more things you can do to ensure it stays in the best condition.

‘When it comes to storage, be mindful of how you handle the blanket to avoid damaging the internal wiring,’ says Hannah Hayden, Junior Buyer at Dreams .

‘Always store the blanket flat or loosely rolled when it's not in use. Folding it tightly or cramming it into a small space can lead to kinks or breaks in the wires, which may compromise its functionality and safety.

‘If you’re storing it for an extended period, such as during warmer months, consider keeping it in a cool, dry place to avoid moisture build-up.’

Our top picks

Electric blankets are excellent tools for keeping warm and cosy when the temperature inevitably drops. Regularly Checking them over, however, ensures you stay safe and get the most out of your electric blanket.