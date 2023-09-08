Summer is back on, and we've tested the best linen sheets to keep you cool

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Luxurious and low-maintenance, it's no surprise that linen bedding is increasing in popularity. Switching up your bedding is one of the best ways to freshen up your space, and in the summer heat, linen bedding comes with the added benefit of being one of the most breathable options out there.

This means you're a lot more likely to wake up feeling cool and refreshed, as opposed to tossing and turning in the night due to overheating. We've tested every set featured below through the summer months, which means this guide is coming to you from a group of very well-rested editors.

We're still keen on cotton bedding, which is why many of the top picks in our best duvet cover guide are made of high thread count 100% cotton, but there's something particularly appealing about how low-maintenance linen bedding can be.

Much like linen clothing, your sheets will only get softer over time when you opt for a linen option. It's a material that won't need ironing to look stylish, and whether you choose plain neutrals or a mix-and-match gingham or striped set, there's some real cottagecore joy in embracing that timeless linen look.

If you've bought one of the best mattresses to help with your allergies, there's no point in dressing it up in bedding that's full of chemicals. Most of the options in our guide are made of flax, which is hypoallergenic and free from synthetic elements. This means you'll benefit from linen bedding if you've got particularly sensitive skin.

Best Value Rise & Fall Relaxed & Refined Linen Bundle Check Amazon Visit Site Price: Sets from £155

Colours: Four available - Natural, Olive, Ochre, Indigo Rise & Fall's linen bedding sets offer great value for money. The linen is 100% European flax, and the fitted sheet comes with elastic grips to stop it from slipping off your mattress. The collection also comes with throws and lumbar cushion covers for bedscaping galore. We loved how instantly soft this set felt. No breaking-in required. Best for Cooling Woolroom Catarina Bed Linen Collection View at The Wool Room UK Check Amazon Price: Sets from £219

Colours: Six available - Rose, Sand, Charcoal, and more Another set that impressed us with its value for money, the Woolroom Catarina collection is made in the Guimaraes region of northern Portugal, and you can mix and match different colours to make a custom set that's perfect for your space. Our editor has been using this set for over a year, and she particularly enjoys how breathable the fabric feels. The Ivory colour washes beautifully without fading, too. Best Neutral Scooms Linen Bedding View at Scooms Check Amazon Price: Sets from £189

Colours: 3 available - White, Calm Grey, Soft Pink Scooms is known for creating quality essentials, from some of the best duvets to luxurious hand towels. The linen bedding range is no exception, made from 100% French flax and fastened with mother-of-pearl buttons. We'd love to see some more variety in the colour options, but this bedding is the epitome of quiet luxury, straight out of the box. It also has a 60-day trial, so plenty of time to decide if it's right for you. Best for Style Bed Threads Bed Linen View at Bed Threads Check Amazon Price: Sets from £332

Colours: 22 available - Neutrals, brights, and stripes Bed Threads allows you to build your own bundle, or choose from a range of pre-made bundles with perfect colour pairings for any space. We're also huge fans of the brand's scalloped pillowcases, which come in a variety of two-toned sets to pair with your chosen set, and now also come in both European and standard sizes. This is an expensive option, but you do get more for your money with Bed Threads' pre-made bundles. This includes four pillowcases and a flat sheet, as well as a duvet cover and fitted sheet. Best for Variety Piglet In Bed Linen Bundle View at John Lewis Check Amazon Price: Sets from £263

Colours: 35 available - including gingham and stripes Piglet In Bed has played no small part in getting Instagram obsessed with linen bedding. From their iconic gingham collection to the impressive range of classic neutrals, their mix-and-match bedding sets offer something for everyone. It's a pricey choice and if you're looking for a block colour for your bed you can save money by shopping elsewhere, but the patterned selection is truly unmatched. Our tester said her striped set was like sleeping on a cloud. Best for Durability Soak & Sleep French Linen Bedding Check Amazon £30 at Soak & Sleep Price: Sets from £130

Colours: 9 available - including teal and lavender This pure French linen is ring-spun, meaning it should have a more hard-wearing and also supple texture. We think the price for this set is pretty decent when compared to a lot of the other options on the market, and we're also loving the range of colours on offer, from black to lavender. This set closes with tie closures, which could be particularly useful for those who don't want to deal with fiddly buttons.

How we test the best linen bedding

As part of our commitment to how we test products at Ideal Home, we reviewed each and every one of these sets at home over the course of a few weeks. Yes, that does mean we technically got to sleep as part of our job.

When choosing the bedding to test, we opted for market-leading brands such as Bed Threads and Piglet In Bed, and also made an effort to try out brands with interesting features such as Rise & Fall's grippy fitted sheets, or ettitude's blend of hemp and flax in its Linen+ range.

We took into account how soft the bedding felt straight out of the box, as well as after a few washes, and we also used a smart air purifier when unboxing to detect any bedding that released chemicals when first used. We were pleased to find that the options in this guide were a lot lower in chemicals than bedding made from alternative materials.

Another big thing we considered was how well the fitted sheets stayed on the bed, because as linen loosens up over time you'll often find that it pulls away from the corners, making it a pain to make the bed in the mornings.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie has been reviewing products for Ideal Home for three years. Starting out as an e-commerce editor testing predominantly kitchen appliances, she now oversees all of the reviews that go up on our site. This means she's branched out into reviewing pillows, mattresses, and now bedding, too. Millie has been busy testing (ok, sleeping on) every brand in this guide, meaning she can compare between them in terms of comfort and long-term use.

Is linen bedding better than cotton? "Linen bedding is not necessarily better than cotton or vice versa. The best bed linen for you will be the bedding that gives you the best night's sleep" says Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of scooms. "Choose the best quality bedding that you can afford, and decide whether you like your bedding to feel smooth and silky like sateen cotton, cool and crisp like percale cotton, or cosy like linen. This will help you choose which bed linen fabric and weave will suit you best. When I spoke to Soak&Sleep, they told me "the truth about the difference between linen and cotton bedding is that it all comes down to personal preference. "Linen is naturally temperature-regulating and breathable. Each fibre has a hollow core that wicks away moisture during balmy summer nights, or stores body heat and relays it back to you as the mercury drops, and if you didn’t know it: finding the perfect sleeping temperature is the absolute bedrock to getting a great night’s sleep. Linen fabrics are slubby with a super-soft texture that only gets better with time (we pre-wash ours to jump-start the snuggly softness). "On the other hand, you have cotton. While also beautifully breathable, cotton has a smoother hand feel than linen since the yarns are spun much more finely. Keep in mind that weave plays a big part here too: percale weaves are smooth and crisp, and sateen weaves are smooth and silky. Egyptian cotton feels even better and is a worthwhile investment; the fibres are longer and stronger than regular cotton which makes the fabric feel softer, smoother, and last longer too. For a lot of our customers, nothing feels better than getting into bed each night under pure cotton sheets – but know this, linen-lovers will say the same about their preference too!"

What should I look out for? Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of scooms, told me to "look out for accreditations such OEKO-Tex 100, certifying against harsh chemicals and toxins, and NoMite, certifying the bedding is suitable for dust mite allergy sufferers."

Why is linen bedding so expensive? If you opt for a stylish brand, it's likely that you can price this into what you pay at checkout. With that said though, linen is a very expensive material to produce. Woven from the flax plant, it can be tricky to spin and is less widely grown around the world compared to cotton. Chris Tattersall, Sleep Expert and MD of Woolroom, comments "The higher cost associated with linen as a fabric is principally due to it being more difficult to harvest, and the slower production process. Flax plants, where linen comes from, are not easily grown, and it is often a time-consuming and laborious process that must take place in more specific conditions and climates, rather than cotton for example, which can grow almost anywhere. For instance, the plant must be completely uprooted rather than just cut to maximise the fibre that can be harvested.”