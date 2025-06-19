It’s official, bedding experts say this is the thread count you should choose for summer bed linen – 'anything higher can trap the heat'

If you're tired (literally) of waking up hot and sticky in the summer months, then you might rightly be considering investing in some new summer bed linen, whether that's new sheets or a new duvet cover.

In that case, you'll be wanting to make sure your new bedding actually sleeps cooler than what's currently on your bed, and sleep experts say getting this purchase right isn't just about the material you choose.

Yes, linen or cotton bedding is going to sleep far cooler than a polyester or polycotton mix, but if you're opting for cotton bedding, you also need to make sure you opt for the right thread count bed linen for summer.

I asked three sleep and bedding experts for their advice on getting summer thread count right, because as they explain, the best thread count for sheets differs depending on whether you're looking for summer or winter bed linen.

'To stay cool when sleeping, stick to natural fibres like cotton or linen,' says Adeel Ul-Haq, sleep expert and co-founder of Divan Beds, 'these allow air to circulate and help wick the moisture away so your body can stay cool even when it's been warm outside.'

However, 'not all cotton sheets are the same,' explains Adeel. 'When choosing a sheet (or a duvet cover) you also need to take thread count into consideration. Sheets with a higher thread count can often signify better quality, but when it comes to heat, larger thread counts can make sheets feel thicker and less breathable.'

So, what thread count is best for staying cool in bed? 'A thread count between 200-400,' advises Adeel. 'Anything higher can trap more heat.'

Sarah Link, who oversees bedding at retailer La Redoute, agrees, saying, 'lower thread count bedding is preferable if you want something lighter and more breathable. We recommend opting for bed sheets within the 200-400 thread counts range for high-quality, soft bedding.'

'We've been taught that the higher the thread count the better the bedding,' explains Nils Stene, CEO of luxury bedding brand Norvegr, and 'yes, it does result in a smooth finish, which is important, but a high thread count actually makes the material less breathable and restricts air flow.'

So, if you want to know how to sleep better, in summer, opting for cotton bedding with a 200-400 thread count is the unanimous choice of our experts. However, our bedding experts also warn that the weave of the cotton also makes a big difference to how cool your bed linen will sleep.

'The weave in the material also affects the breathability of the material,' explains Adeel. 'A percale weave is more breathable than a heavier sateen weave. In hot weather, go for a percale weave every time.'

'I suggest a percale weave which feels smooth and crisp and is the most breathable weave,' agrees Nils Stene.

I've rounded up three of my top recommendations for cotton percale bedding with a low thread count, below.