'I am obsessed' – shoppers are praising H&M's 5-star breathable bedding that can help combat warm summer nights
Is muslin bedding the key to a cooler night's sleep? These 5-star reviews certainly suggest so
If you want to sleep well in warm weather, you need to choose bedding that's lightweight and breathable.
That's why savvy shoppers are snapping up muslin bedding this summer, in particular H&M's Muslin Duvet Cover Set that, as of writing, has amassed more than 600 positive reviews online.
Why? Because muslin is a lightweight cotton fabric with an open weave that allows for good air circulation. Air circulation helps our body regulate its temperature and stay cool during heat waves or warm summer nights. That means muslin bedding is a great way to stay cool in bed when the mercury rises.
'I got these to use as a blanket for my kids rather than using it as a duvet cover,' explains one 5-star reviewer. 'It works really well... it's super light in the hot nights when a duvet has been too much, and it will be cosy as an extra layer when it gets cold.'
'This beautiful bedding is really soft to sleep in,' says another happy owner. 'Breathable, cool and yet cosy at the same time.'
And breathability isn't the only thing muslin bedding has going for it. Beyond its soft feel, it's also very easy to care for because its crinkled texture needs no ironing, something I'm not alone in appreciating!
'I love the H&M muslin bedding sets!' one reviewer shares. 'They are sooo soft and easy to wash and require no ironing.' 'Washed well and doesn’t need ironing,' says another, 'a huge plus as far as I’m concerned... Will buy again.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Shop H&M muslin bedding
In fact, shoppers are so impressed with this bedding, they're stocking up on multiple sets. 'I already have this in a different colour in king size,' says one reviewer, 'and I am obsessed'.
'Bought for my daughter's room, but it’s so soft that I now want it for our bedroom too!' says another.
Little wonder then that it isn't just H&M offering muslin bedding this season. The brand's collection has a host of positive reviews, but more affordable muslin options are also flooding the market as summer temperatures rise.
If you're wondering where to buy bedding for your bed, or where to buy children's bedding this season, these are three of my top alternatives if you want to add muslin layering to your sleep setup.
Shop alternatives
La Redoute's Kumla muslin bedding collection combines two trends in one by adding the ruffle bedding trend into the equation.
I'm definitely going to be stocking up on this breathable bedding ahead of the next batch of warm nights.
Will you be adding this lightweight bedding material to your sleep setup?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How high can a garden fence be? The legal limit and the £2,500 fine you risk if you get it wrong
Don't let your quest for privacy go too far
-
This beautiful, colourful kitchen was designed for a professional chef, with efficiency and practicality at its heart
Designing a kitchen fit for a professional cook is always a challenge, especially in a domestic setting
-
Ditch your pan collection for this all-in-one pan that can do it all — as approved by Jamie Oliver
Tight on kitchen cupboard space? This all-in-one pan can stew, roast, fry, poach and bake — it's ideal for families and batch-cooking
-
I previewed H&M’s new Soho House-style homeware collection with 5-star hotel, Palm Heights – these are the pieces that are set to sell out
H&M just dropped the perfect summer-ready collab
-
I'm a kitchen decor editor and didn't like this tableware trend - until I saw H&M Home's designer-look plates
They made it easy to justify a new crockery set
-
H&M is my go-to store for luxe-look bedding on a budget – these are the pieces that look far more expensive than their price tag
This is where to shop designer-look bedding that won't break the bank
-
I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store
The expensive looking homeware items to snap up at H&M right now
-
I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M
Run don't walk for Christmas decor on a budget
-
Aldi's elegant three-piece vase set looks like H&M Home but costs less than £5
The budget retailer takes on H&M Home’s chic mini vases, recreating them for less than half the price
-
This viral H&M Home tablecloth sold out almost instantly – this is how to emulate the desired summery look for under £15
If you missed out on the H&M Home striped tablecloth, don't worry – we got you covered
-
The £12.99 H&M home find that Megan McKenna uses every day - it screams quiet luxury
The upgrade you didn't know your meals needed