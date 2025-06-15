'I am obsessed' – shoppers are praising H&M's 5-star breathable bedding that can help combat warm summer nights

Is muslin bedding the key to a cooler night's sleep? These 5-star reviews certainly suggest so

H&amp;M pale blue muslin bedding
(Image credit: H&M)
If you want to sleep well in warm weather, you need to choose bedding that's lightweight and breathable.

That's why savvy shoppers are snapping up muslin bedding this summer, in particular H&M's Muslin Duvet Cover Set that, as of writing, has amassed more than 600 positive reviews online.

Why? Because muslin is a lightweight cotton fabric with an open weave that allows for good air circulation. Air circulation helps our body regulate its temperature and stay cool during heat waves or warm summer nights. That means muslin bedding is a great way to stay cool in bed when the mercury rises.

H&M muslin bedding white
H&M
Muslin Duvet Cover Set

This soft muslin duvet set is made from 250 threadcount cotton that's cool and comfortable to sleep in. Available in 19 colourways, the set includes two matching pillowcases.

'I got these to use as a blanket for my kids rather than using it as a duvet cover,' explains one 5-star reviewer. 'It works really well... it's super light in the hot nights when a duvet has been too much, and it will be cosy as an extra layer when it gets cold.'

'This beautiful bedding is really soft to sleep in,' says another happy owner. 'Breathable, cool and yet cosy at the same time.'

H&M pale blue muslin bedding

(Image credit: H&M)

And breathability isn't the only thing muslin bedding has going for it. Beyond its soft feel, it's also very easy to care for because its crinkled texture needs no ironing, something I'm not alone in appreciating!

'I love the H&M muslin bedding sets!' one reviewer shares. 'They are sooo soft and easy to wash and require no ironing.' 'Washed well and doesn’t need ironing,' says another, 'a huge plus as far as I’m concerned... Will buy again.'

Shop H&M muslin bedding

H&M muslin bedding
H&M
Muslin Duvet Cover Set - Single

Single duvet cover sets are available in 11 muted colourways, and are a big hit with parents looking for lightweight summer bedding for kids bedrooms.

H&M muslin bedding
H&M
Muslin Duvet Cover Set - Double

This bestselling muslin duvet set is also available in double and king sizes, with 19 shades to choose from, including sophisticated pastels and earthy neutrals.

H&M muslin bedding
H&M
Muslin Duvet Cover Set - King

It's worth noting that some customer reviews do mention sizes coming up large, perhaps because muslin's crinkled texture has a natural stretch to it.

In fact, shoppers are so impressed with this bedding, they're stocking up on multiple sets. 'I already have this in a different colour in king size,' says one reviewer, 'and I am obsessed'.

'Bought for my daughter's room, but it’s so soft that I now want it for our bedroom too!' says another.

Little wonder then that it isn't just H&M offering muslin bedding this season. The brand's collection has a host of positive reviews, but more affordable muslin options are also flooding the market as summer temperatures rise.

If you're wondering where to buy bedding for your bed, or where to buy children's bedding this season, these are three of my top alternatives if you want to add muslin layering to your sleep setup.

Shop alternatives

Dunelm, Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set
Dunelm
Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Unlike H&M's 19 colour options, this Dunelm muslin duvet cover set is only available in five colourways, but it's one of the most affordable I've come across.

Next Natural Fruit Peach Crinkle Muslin 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Se
Next
Natural Fruit Peach Crinkle Muslin 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

This cute peach print brings the high street's obsession with all things fruity into the bedroom.

La Redoute Kumla Plain Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover
La Redoute
Kumla Plain Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover

La Redoute's Kumla muslin bedding collection combines two trends in one by adding the ruffle bedding trend into the equation.

I'm definitely going to be stocking up on this breathable bedding ahead of the next batch of warm nights.

Will you be adding this lightweight bedding material to your sleep setup?

