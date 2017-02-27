1 images

Give your bedroom a simple update with these stylish new duvet sets

As the seasons change a simple new bedding set can make all the difference. Introducing a new duvet cover is the simplest way to give your bedroom an instant refresh – an inexpensive one at that.

The beauty of bedding is that you change it frequently, allowing you to alternate to a different style while one’s in the wash.

We’ve carefully selected the best new buys for this season. From serene greens to create a calming space to bold blooms and colourful geometric prints to add vibrancy, there’s a style to suit all tastes. Whatever your preference, these stylish duvet covers will set the scene for a perfect night’s sleep this season.

With the new season collections rolling in we’re spoilt for choice for lovely duvet covers right now…

Best duvet covers for AW18/19

1. Best duvet cover on a budget – Primark

If you’re on a budget you can’t go wrong with the homeware department at Primark. Have you seen it of late? The new Retro Luxe range is on the money for style. This stylized circle polka dot pattern comes in a warm autumnal shade of mustard, backed with navy. Choose between the two rich colours to determine how to finish your bedroom decor, depending on mood.

Don’t think budget means you have to sacrifice quality, this set boasts 140 thread count.

In stores only: Retro Luxe Circle Dot Double Duvet Cover, £15, Primark

2. Best duvet cover with oriental influence – John Lewis

This year the trend for Japanese design influence has played a huge role in interiors (this is set to continue well into next year!). John Lewis in particular have championed this look brilliant. Featuring Japanese landscape-inspired design of mountains and trees in blossom, the Haku design is a fine example.

The 200 thread count pure cotton ground makes it totally breathable, ideal as the warmer months arrive.

Buy now: Haku Double duvet cover set, £65, John Lewis

3. Best duvet cover for stripes – Marks & Spencer

A classic stripe is a timeless choice. Stripes are the perfect balance between masculine and feminine. Simple but ever stylish, a striped duvet cover is an easy way to add pattern without going all-out. The grey and white is a great calming colour combination, easy to live with and versatile enough to mix with a wealth of accent colours.

In on-trend grey this set from Marks & Spencer creates a truly stylish decor that feels calming and serene.

Buy now: Marks & Spencer

4. Best duvet cover for florals – Cabbages & Roses

Our favourite from the new autumn Cabbages & Roses bedding collection is this striking print of French roses. The monochrome pattern of beautifully drawn charcoal roses on an off-white is the perfect combination of feminine and masculine. The reverse is a smart co-ordinating stripe, meaning you could switch it up.

This stunning set is made using a 200 thread count cotton percale, ensure it feels as lush as it looks! A matching pillowcase set is available for £20.

Buy now: Paris Rose Double Duvet Cover, £50, Cabbages & Roses

5. Best duvet cover for plain colour – Christy

Who says you need pattern to make a statement? Dark brooding colours are becoming so popular in the boudoir, to create a dramatic decor. This rich Fig shade is the newest plain from Christy’s – perfectly on-trend for the damson/berries toes taking over this autumn. This dreamy dark shade would make the perfect backdrop for dusky pink accents.

The 100 per cent cotton duvet covers features a generous 2oo thread count. The set includes two matching pillowcases.

Buy now: Chatterley Double duvet Set, £90, Christy’s

6. Best duvet cover for subtle pattern – Debenhams

The subtle pattern of contrasting lines on a grey base is perfect for adding a simple yet sophisticated finish to bedrooms. As demonstrated above it’s the ideal neural duvet to add bold accent colours, without overpowering the feel of the bed.

Fashioned from a soft cotton blend for an ultra-soft feel this duvet cover boasts a thread count of 180.

Buy now: Grey Sloane Square Double Duvet Cover, £65, Debenhams

7. Best duvet cover for quality on a budget – Sainsbury’s

Sometimes you just can’t beat crisp white sheets. As part of the Everyday range Sainsbury’s produce high quality bedding at really reasonable prices.

The Everyday Luxury collection reflects a sustainable, enjoyable lifestyle ethos that aims to bring well-being and mindfulness into the home with minimal effort. The range transforms functional everyday items into high quality, design-led essentials. The crisp Egyptian cotton 600 with thread count provide the ultimate in luxury bedding – perfect if you want to recreate hotel chic at home.

Sainsbury’s

8. Best duvet cover for botanical print – Marks & Spencer

The new way to shop at M&S is by colour. Gone are the days of elaborate ‘trends’, the high street hero listened to its customers and started this season to cater for homes by colour. If you favour all things green you will love the latest offering in store. This duvet cover is a dream in green – this botanical bedding set has a bright and lively energy that’s sure to perk up any bedroom.

Made from cotton sateen for exceptional comfort, this printed bedding set is just the thing to add a burst of botanical green to bedrooms. Matching pillowcases are included.

Buy now: Meghan Floral Print Bedding Set, from £39.60, Marks & Spencer

9. Best duvet cover for on-trend pattern – Urban Outfitters

The print of the season HAS to be leopard print! When you think leopard print sheets, does Dorien Green’s boudoir spring to mind?! Banish those thoughts immediately, because this season leopard print comes in all manner of chic designs. Our particular favourite has to be this pink design from Urban Outfitters. It’s funky, fresh and totally dreamy in blush pink.

The cotton duvet set comes complete with two matching pillowcases.

Buy now: Leopard Print Double Duvet Cover Set, £40, Urban Outfitters

As well as being swayed by the style and colour of the bedlinen when choosing your new set, consider the details of the fabric’s manufacture.

What to look for when buying a new duvet cover?

Thread count

When buying bedlinen, the thread count is often used to judge the quality – but be aware that the numbers may not always tell the whole story. Thread count is measured by counting the threads in a square inch. Linen with a count of 200 or more is generally considered to be good quality.

Higher numbers promise higher quality. But some manufacturers count individual threads twisted together to make two-ply or several-ply strands – therefore the thread count appears higher. It’s best to go on the feel and handle of the cloth.

Fibre options

The type of cotton used to make the cloth for the bedlinen is a good indicator of the quality. The longer the cotton fibre, known as the ‘staple’, the better. Egyptian cotton is widely regarded as the best. It is carded and combed to remove the shorter fibres, leaving the longer ones in place, creating a strong fine yarn which can then be woven into a durable fabric.

Choose a weave

Percale is the description for the tight, plain weave used for many sheets and duvet covers because it creates durable bedlinen with a crisp finish. Sateen cotton cloth has long fibres on the surface, making it soft and giving a silkier feel but it can be less hard-wearing than percale. Chambray is woven using two colours of yarn, while jacquard looms can produce complex woven patterns.

A simple new bedding set can bring a whole new look to a bedroom – without having to lift a paintbrush or hang new curtains.