'I've now bought 3 different colours' – my favourite affordable linen bedding is currently half-price, and the 5-star reviews speak for themselves
The half-price linen bedding that owners can't stop raving about
As the weather begins to warm up, it's finally time to swap out our winter bedding for summer bed linens, and the good news is that one of my go-to stores for affordable linen bedding is currently offering its bestselling bedding for half price.
There are a lot of reasons to fall in love with bed linen, from its artfully relaxed textural look that makes it a favourite with interior stylists, to its temperature-regulating properties that deliver a cooler sleep in hot weather and a warmer sleep in cool temperatures – perfect for unpredictable British summers!
And if you're wondering where the best linen sheets can be found, La Redoute is an insider's best-kept secret.
Linen bedding tends to be expensive, but the French brand reliably delivers good quality, affordable linen duvet covers, pillowcases, and sheets for a lower price than any other retailer I've come across.
Only H&M linen bedding can give it a run for its money in the budget-friendly bedding category, but La Redoute's wide range of stylish colour options – and the current 50% off selected lines – make it the winner for me.
If you're wondering where to buy bedding, it seems I'm not alone in highly rating the French brand's linen range. For instance, the La Redoute Linot Plain 100% Washed Linen Duvet Cover has scored an impressive 4.3 out of 5 stars from the over 1500 happy owners who have bought and reviewed this product line.
'I can't have been more happy when this arrived,' says one 5-star reviewer. 'I've wanted linen bedding for a while and decided to treat myself while it was on offer. It's such a beautiful, rich colour and a good heavy weight.'
'I particularly love the intense Prussian Blue colour and the texture of the linen,' says another. 'The colour is beautiful and it's so comfortable to sleep in. Every time I walk into my bedroom, I think how gorgeous it is!'.
This bedding comes in a great range of neautrals; crisp white for a fresh look, natural for a more relaxed vibe, or earthy ecru and linen shades.
The striking Prussian Blue has to be my favourite though. It reminds me of the buildings of Santorini and the Greek islands, and instantly says 'summer' to me.
Or, the great range of deep green and earthy toned linen bedding on offer is the perfect way to tap into the biophilic bedroom trend and embrace nature's colour palette.
Like me, owners also rate the linen's quality and durability. I was really impressed by the thickness of La Redoute's linen bedding when I first bought my linen duvet set; considering its price point, I had expected it to be much thinner.
In person, this linen is of great quality and has a good drape. Plus, it doesn't itch or feel scratchy – something I've encountered with a lot of other (more expensive) linen bedding. And like all good linen bedding, it gets softer and more 'relaxed' with each wash.
'I've now bought 3 different colours,' raves one reviewer. 'They look great and are soft; some linen can be a little itchy. Keeps its size and quality after washing. Highly recommended.'
'I bought a linen duvet cover from La Redoute maybe 20 years ago and I am still using it,' says another reviewer. 'I was on the fence about investing in linen bedding but so glad I did. This is wonderfully soft [and] washes and tumble dries well. Very happy with my purchase so far.' 'Good price and great value for high-quality product,' confirms another happy owner.
Like me, owners are also impressed by this bedding's breathability. Linen bedding is a great choice for hot sleepers, and the perfect material to sleep under during warm summer nights and heatwaves. 'A must-have for a cooler night's sleep,' says one owner.
'Linen is really worth the investment,' says another impressed owner. 'So cosy. Cool when it’s warm. Warm when it’s cool. Very low maintenance as well (no ironing). Even after just one wash and tumble dry, it’s soft and will soften more after further washing and drying.'
You can't ask for much more than that!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
