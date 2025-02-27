Why are mattresses so expensive in 2025? Prices are on the rise, and these are the things driving it up

When you start investigating your next mattress purchase, one of your first thoughts might be “crikey, mattresses are getting more expensive”. And you’re justified in that thought. A budget double mattress in 2025 costs about £250, while premium double mattresses are in excess of £600 for a double. Turn back the clock 10 years and you a budget mattress was just £100 and a mid-range mattress for £300.

So yes, mattresses are broadly speaking getting more expensive. And the UK mattress market is set to grow. Last year the UK mattress market was valued at £970 million and it is projected to reach an astonishing £1.55 billion over the next 10 years.

As an experienced sleep journalist and product reviewer, I am always on the hunt for the best mattresses . I know that mattresses have never been cheap, but if you’re currently scratching your head at the rise in prices then I’m here to explain why mattresses are pricier now than in 2015.

At £400 for a mattress - and we’re told to replace mattresses every 7-10 years as mattresses show signs of aging – it’s easy to understand why you might be tempted to just stick with your tired mattress a while longer. Why should you be forking out so much? While researching this article I spoke to industry insiders about why mattresses are so expensive and if the costs are justified.

Why are mattresses so expensive in 2025?

1. Materials

‘The combination of materials that are used can make a mattress expensive,’ says Philippa Warford from the National Bed Federation (NBF). ‘High-quality, natural materials, such as wool and latex offer breathability and good support across all of the layers of your mattress which increase comfort.’

As consumers, we are a demanding bunch and mattress brands have to constantly create new products so their products stand out from the pack. There is an increasing amount of materials being used in mattresses. These fancy fibres drive up the ‘ooooh’ factor in the showrooms, but also inch up the price.

For example natural latex, which wasn’t a big deal 10 years ago, is now a big player in the mattress market. It’s easy to see why it’s caught mattress manufacturers’ and customers’ attention: it’s supportive, breathable, all-natural and hypoallergenic. But latex isn’t cheap; it’s a natural material that is complex to process. ‘Sustainable materials like bamboo – often more difficult to source but well worth the lengthy process – can drive the price up,’ says Tommy-Joe Reardon from Panda London. These processes involve higher production costs than man-made foams you see in “traditional” memory foam for example.

And while we’re on the subject of memory foam, the advancement in this sector of the mattress market has been huge. Memory-foam mattress brands have been striving to shed memory foam’s reputation of being too hot to sleep on. But all those cooling layers and open-cell structures have come at a price – one that’s handed on to us as the consumer.

2. Design

Along with materials, the design of mattresses drives up their price. ‘Pocket sprung mattresses are generally more expensive than open coiled mattresses,’ says Philippa from NBF. ‘But they provide better support to the spine and can relieve pressure, this is because each spring moves independently and so can mould to the contours of the body.’

As we realise the health benefits of a good night’s sleep, consumer demand has moved to higher-quality mattress designs. For example, as Philippa says, pocket sprung is now well known to be a better choice for better sleep than open-coil mattresses. Essentially, we aren’t as willing to compromise on our sleep surfaces these days.

And many mattress brands now offer a step up in mattress designs beyond “just” being pocket sprung. Targeted support (sometimes called zoned support) on the shoulder and hip pressure points, plus enhanced edge support make for a better, more supportive mattress - but a more expensive one too.

3. Research and development

Consumers’ demand for new shiny features on a mattress, and an increased awareness of the value of good sleep, means that a lot of money is ploughed into innovation in the mattress industry.

‘A lot of extensive research goes into developing a mattress, from its concept right through to being sent to market – investigating market trends, conducting scientific experiments and exploring unique technologies,’ explains Tommy-Joe from Panda London. ‘This research takes time and money, which adds on to the final cost of your mattress, but equally ensures you’re getting the best sleep possible.’

4. Guarantees + promises

As our shopping habits have changed over the last decade, more of us are willing to buy a mattress online having never tried it in person. And to give consumers peace of mind, many mattress brands have replaced showrooms with impressive guarantees and sleep trials.

These guarantees do increase the price of the mattresses though. ‘If your mattress has a length guarantee, you can sleep soundly knowing it’ll last you for years to come; a slightly bigger investment means you’re getting more bang for your buck, as the product will be built to last using durable materials that have been well-tested,’ points out Tommy-Joe from Panda London.

5. Increased focus on sustainability

Many mattresses have a significant environmental impact as a lot of mattress foams are not biodegradable and leach chemicals into the environment. As consumers become increasingly environmentally aware, they’re demanding mattresses – and the production of them – are more ecofriendly.

‘Sustainability doesn’t always come cheap, and eco-friendly mattress companies like Panda London will ensure adequate funding goes into ensuring every step of the production process is as kind to the planet as possible,’ says Tommy-Joe from Panda.

6. Quality control

Strict guidelines in the UK manufacturing prices, and stringent quality-control processes on more premium mattresses, will be pushing up the price to the end user of the mattress in 2025.

‘Cheaper mattresses are mass produced at speed, and don’t tend to go through rigorous testing before they land on the market. But more expensive mattresses will go through many rounds of testing when it comes to safety, durability, performance and more,’ explains Tommy-Joe from Panda London.

Is it worth paying a lot for a mattress?

You might be wondering whether expensive mattresses are worth it . With mattresses generally, you are getting what you pay for in terms of quality, design and materials used.

‘A more expensive mattress will usually offer better comfort, support and longevity - all of which will have a positive impact on your sleep quality and well-being,’ says Philippa from NBF.

‘A mattress is a long-term purchase, so a significant investment is encouraged,’ continues Philippa. ‘You will spend many hours every day lying on your mattress and in order to prevent any injury/soreness while sleeping, it is best to ensure you have the correct comfort recipe for your sleeping habits.’

‘When buying a mattress, its quality should be the priority over spending the most money you can,’ says Jennie Mijailovic, Senior Buyer at DUSK . ‘If you consider how often you’ll use a mattress and how much of an impact poor sleep can have on your day-to-day, it’s key that you invest properly in a quality mattress.’

What is a decent price for a bed?

A bed and a mattress are often bought separately. So if we’re looking at a bed alone, our guide to the best places to buy beds highlights beds to suit all budgets. Argos for example has bed frames that start at £85. However, you can look to spend more than £1,000 at The White Company.

If you’re throwing in a mattress, too, there’s no shying away from the fact that it’s going to be expensive. At Ideal Home, we’d always recommend you go for what you can afford. When it comes to sleep I would recommend saving up for a while so you get something decent rather than scrimping and finding your sleep is impacted as a result. The smart option is to shop for a new mattress in the sales – loads of retailers offer various deals year round.

Having said all that, if you’re buying a mattress and bed together, you need to budget around £1,000 to get something decent in a double size. Larger sizes are going to cost you even more.

Have you been caught out by the rising prices in mattresses when replacing yours?