This full Beko Powerclean VRT94929VI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner review takes a look at everything the sell-out cordless vacuum cleaner has to offer. I’ve been putting this vacuum cleaner to the test for over two months, all the while checking to see if it’s back in stock so I can recommend this wonderful vacuum cleaner to Ideal Home readers. Finally, the time has come. Keep reading for my full Beko Powerclean review.

The Beko Powerclean VRT94929VI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers immense value for money. It comes with a range of attachments and a charging dock for easy storage. The vacuum is very powerful, with three strength modes that can be easily toggled using the plus and minus buttons that sit above the main power button. This can be switched on and off using your thumb as you clean. In fact, it switches on a little too easily, and I found myself accidentally turning the vacuum on when emptying the bin or cleaning the filter a few times. As far as critique goes though, that’s about as bad as it gets.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy:

Immensely powerful

Great value for money

Three power modes

A range of attachments

Easy-to-use charging dock

Can be used as a handheld

Awesome battery life

Suitable for all floor types

Reasons to avoid:

Easy to switch on or off accidentally

Dustbin fills up fast

Beko Powerclean VRT94929VI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Buy direct from Beko, £329

Beko Powerclean specs:

Maximum power: 28.8V

Dimensions: (H)112 x (W)32 x (D)27cm

Weight: 2.9kg

Noise: 85dB

Dustbin capacity: 0.8 litres

Attachments: Crevice tool, carpet and hard floor brushes, mini motorised brush head, flexible extension, dusting tool

Battery life: 45 minutes

Speeds: 3

Who will the Beko Powerclean suit?

Anyone who wants a cordless vacuum cleaner should strongly consider the Beko Powerclean. It’s got just about every attachment you could need and its charging base makes sure they’re all safely stored. Because it has an attachment for both carpet and hard floors, it’s suitable for any type of home.

The only audience who may not make the most of the Beko Powerclean is those with large homes and lots of mess. Because it’s so powerful, this 0.8 litre dustbin fills up very fast in large spaces. Check out the best vacuum cleaners for larger dustbin and corded options.

What is the Beko Powerclean like to use?

The controls are intuitive. The Beko Powerclean has a trigger-style on button that can be pressed down to switch off, and there is a plus and minus button to toggle with the strength settings. These didn’t get much use in my house simply because the baseline strength was more than enough for most messes. In fact, because I have rugs but no carpets in my flat, I found that the stronger settings actually pulled the rug away from the floor. Where they did come in useful was on hardwood, where I noticed that dust from between the floorboards was actually sucked out. That’s some powerful stuff.

The Beko Powerclean is lightweight, but not the lightest cordless vacuum you can buy. The Hoover H-Free 500 is 2.2kg, but our current reigning champ, the Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, is heavier at 3.1kg.

Features worthy of note include the ActiFlex nozzle. This simply clicks down and pivots the vacuum to squat under furniture, which is a back-saver when you’ve got a lot of crumbs under the kitchen table (guilty).

You can turn on the LED headlights to illuminate dirt and dust in your path. While I don’t think this is essential it’s certainly a nice touch, especially for reaching under sofas or beds when you don’t want to miss a single patch of dirt.

Beko Powerclean attachments

The Beko Powerclean comes with a range of attachments. I found some to be more useful than others, but all in all, they make a great team.

Mini Turbo Brush

The Mini motorised brush head snaps into place on the underside of the main charging unit, which makes it easy to reach and store. This essentially transforms the Beko Powerclean into a handheld vacuum cleaner.

The head pivots forwards and backwards to make sure there’s a clear path to capture debris and dust in the way. I found this to be particularly effective on upholstery and fabrics, because the brush head has bristles that get into all the little spaces you may otherwise miss.

Crevice Tool

This is very narrow and long. It can slot between sofa cushions, into corners of rooms, and down the skirting boards for a targeted clean.

Soft brush

Admittedly, this was the attachment I used the least when testing. I paired it with the elbow tool that extends and can bend the reach of the vacuum, which makes it most useful for dusting.

Beko Powerclean brush heads

There are two brush heads with the Beko Powerclean, and I loved both. As I said, I live in a flat that’s covered in either hardwood flooring or lino tiles in the bathroom. We have put down some large rugs for the sake of our downstairs neighbour, so there are a lot of surfaces to clean in my home.

Hard floors

The hardfloor head is more of a soft roller. It was very effective at picking up everything in its path, from crumbs to larger items like pieces of paper and pasta shells. I also was surprised at how hair-free this roller remained after prolonged testing. I have very long hair that ends up everywhere, but apart from a few strands there were none that needed removing from the roller head.

Carpet and rugs

The electrical turbo brush is laced with bristles that also manage to avoid major tangles. In testing I found that the electrical turbo created a noise I wouldn’t associate with a vacuum cleaner, because it spins forwards powerfully over carpet and hardwood.

I would recommend using this head for homes with a split of carpet and hardwood, because it was effective on both. When I used this head on higher settings it did lift up some of my rugs, likely because the pace of the brush did not match my vacuuming speed. This is a testament to just how powerful this vacuum is, but it also shows how you need to choose your settings carefully.

I don’t have carpet, but I do have a few different types of rugs. My deepest pile rug is also white, which means it needs cleaning very regularly indeed. I was stunned at how much dust and loose fibre was picked up by the Beko Powerclean in testing. It filled up the dustbin in minutes. While I was left slightly concerned for my rug (and how much of it was left) it did mean that I was able to see how effective the Beko Powerclean would be at picking up pet hair, even if it’s really trodden in.

Emptying the Beko Powerclean

The Beko Powerclean is easy enough to empty. There’s a latch at the bottom of the dustbin that simply needs to be pressed down and shaken over a bin for all the dust and dirt to fall out. If you get a lot of pet hair though, you may have to go in and remove some of it from around the filter itself, as I found that lighter particles didn’t fall out quite so easily.

The Beko Powerclean comes with two filters, and they are washable, which is great for those who are concerned about regularly replacing them.

Should you buy the Beko Powerclean?

Absolutely, yes. I’m not alone in my love for this vacuum, it’s also a Which? Best Buy, which may be accountable for how fast it’s been selling out since it launched. The price is excellent when you consider just how comparable the Beko Powerclean is to a high-end Dyson cordless vacuum, and it comes with all the thoughtful touches you’ll need to make sure it lives up to its 12-month guarantee and beyond.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender is small appliances editor at Ideal Home. She reviews everything from coffee machines to robot vacuums from her own home, meaning these tests have been carried out in the same conditions that you’ll be using the vacuum cleaner.

The Beko Powerclean was kindly sent to Millie by Beko, and she tested for a few months before writing this review. This gave her the chance to test all of its functions and check for any troubleshooting.