8 best corner sofa beds: get comfortable on a sleeper sofa

Looking for the best corner sofa beds? If you want the versatility of a sleeper sofa, but the comfort and spaciousness of a regular couch, then a corner or chaise sofa bed could offer the best of both worlds.

A corner sofa bed will offer plenty of space for the whole family to relax and provide roomy sleeping for any overnight guests, whilst a chaise sofa bed is a great option if you need a smaller sofa but still want to be able to kickback and relax with some extra legroom.

And even better, most of the chaise sofa beds on our list also offer handy secret storage tucked away in that chaise compartment. Perfect for stashing the extra duvet and bedding guests will need.

Not sure if a corner option is for you? Head over to our best sofa beds round-up for three-seater sofa beds, compact two-seaters and more.

How to choose the best corner sofa bed

Measure up

It may sound obvious, but both a corner sofa bed and a chaise lounger can take up quite a lot of floor space, so the first job is to double – even triple! – check your measurements to make sure you’ll have room for the style you prefer.

When measuring up make sure to think about the sofa height as well as width and depth, especially if it needs to fit under a windowsill or any existing architectural features, and remember to consider access.

Most corner sofa beds come in (at least) two sections to make for easier manoeuvre through front doors and hallways, but if you have particularly awkward access this may affect the options you can consider. A modular corner sofa is a great solution if you want a large amount of seating but have tricky access to contend with.

Mattress comfort

You’ll pretty much always get a double mattress with a corner sofa or chaise sofa bed, but what is marketed as a ‘double’ can sometimes be a snug fit for two! So if you regularly have guests who stay for a good length of time they’ll no doubt thank you for opting for the roomiest sofa bed your budget allows.

It’s also important to consider the type of mattress the model comes with; budget options may just offer a foam mattress whilst spending a little more will get you a more comfortable pocket-sprung or memory foam mattress.

Sofa comfort

If a sofa bed is going to get everyday use as your main seating, then, of course, it’s important that it’s comfortable to sit on.

As a rule, most sofa beds are going to feel a little firmer to sit on than the best sofas you can buy due to their hidden mechanisms. But, there are ways to increase comfort. The cheapest sofa beds are generally made of solid foam which is likely to provide the firmest sitting experience. If budget allows, then look for options that offer a sprung or webbed seating base, plus feather-wrapped cushions for extra comfort.

The best corner sofa beds and chaise sleeper sofas: