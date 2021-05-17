Trending:

8 best corner sofa beds: get comfortable on a sleeper sofa

Get spacious lounging and sleeping space with these stylish corner sofa beds
Amy Lockwood
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Looking for the best corner sofa beds? If you want the versatility of a sleeper sofa, but the comfort and spaciousness of a regular couch, then a corner or chaise sofa bed could offer the best of both worlds. 

    A corner sofa bed will offer plenty of space for the whole family to relax and provide roomy sleeping for any overnight guests, whilst a chaise sofa bed is a great option if you need a smaller sofa but still want to be able to kickback and relax with some extra legroom.

    And even better, most of the chaise sofa beds on our list also offer handy secret storage tucked away in that chaise compartment. Perfect for stashing the extra duvet and bedding guests will need.

    Not sure if a corner option is for you? Head over to our best sofa beds round-up for three-seater sofa beds, compact two-seaters and more.

    How to choose the best corner sofa bed

    Measure up

    It may sound obvious, but both a corner sofa bed and a chaise lounger can take up quite a lot of floor space, so the first job is to double – even triple! – check your measurements to make sure you’ll have room for the style you prefer. 

    When measuring up make sure to think about the sofa height as well as width and depth, especially if it needs to fit under a windowsill or any existing architectural features, and remember to consider access. 

    Most corner sofa beds come in (at least) two sections to make for easier manoeuvre through front doors and hallways, but if you have particularly awkward access this may affect the options you can consider. A modular corner sofa is a great solution if you want a large amount of seating but have tricky access to contend with.

    Mattress comfort

    You’ll pretty much always get a double mattress with a corner sofa or chaise sofa bed, but what is marketed as a ‘double’ can sometimes be a snug fit for two! So if you regularly have guests who stay for a good length of time they’ll no doubt thank you for opting for the roomiest sofa bed your budget allows. 

    It’s also important to consider the type of mattress the model comes with; budget options may just offer a foam mattress whilst spending a little more will get you a more comfortable pocket-sprung or memory foam mattress.

    Sofa comfort

    If a sofa bed is going to get everyday use as your main seating, then, of course, it’s important that it’s comfortable to sit on.

    As a rule, most sofa beds are going to feel a little firmer to sit on than the best sofas you can buy due to their hidden mechanisms. But, there are ways to increase comfort. The cheapest sofa beds are generally made of solid foam which is likely to provide the firmest sitting experience. If budget allows, then look for options that offer a sprung or webbed seating base, plus feather-wrapped cushions for extra comfort.

    The best corner sofa beds and chaise sleeper sofas:

    Light grey corner sofa bed - Isaac, Sofa.com
    Image credit: Sofa.com
    This is an image 1 of 8

    Sofa.com Isaac Corner Sofa Bed

    Best corner sofa bed overall

    The laidback Isaac corner sofa bed from Sofa.com has plenty of features in its favour.

    There's the 100+ upholstery options, the removable covers that make washing easy, and the timeless design that works just as well in a modern home as it does in a period property.

    We also love the fact that this corner sofa bed offers a backrest that runs the full length of the corner section.

    And if you want to get even more comfortable? There's a matching footstool so everyone can put their feet up.

    Sofa dimensions: H92 x W262 x D175cm

    Mattress dimensions: W143 x L185 x D7cm

    Isaac corner sofa bed, from £2190, Sofa.com

    Buy now
    Navy velvet chaise sofa bed - Orson, MADE
    Image credit: MADE
    This is an image 2 of 8

    MADE Orson Chaise Sofa Bed

    Best chaise sofa bed with storage

    Classic design details, including rollback arms and traditional ball feet, make the Orson corner sofa bed from MADE a brilliant option for a traditional interior.

    We love the dark velvet upholstery options which offer a luxe feel at an affordable price point, and the handy hidden storage compartment in the chaise section that maximises every square inch of space.

    The one drawback? The seat cushions are foam so the sit is fairly firm, and mattress is pretty narrow for a double and quite thin at only 6cm thick, so - depending on how well your guests sleep - it may not offer the best night's rest compared to our other options.

    Dimensions: H79 x W258 x D167cm

    Mattress dimensions: W135 x L186 x D6cm

    Orson chaise sofa bed, from £1199, MADE

    Buy now
    Grey chaise sofa bed - Bailey, John Lewis & Partners
    Image credit: John Lewis & Partners
    This is an image 3 of 8

    John Lewis & Partners Bailey Chaise End Sofa Bed

    Best contemporary chaise sofa bed

    This modern design will make a versatile addition to a wide range of living rooms, and the huge selection of upholstery options means you'll easily find a colourway to match existing decor.

    Designed to be as comfortable to sleep on as it is to sit on, the Bailey from John Lewis features a beech slat bed base that emulates a 'traditional' bed frame to ensure a good night's sleep, topped by an almost-as-deep-as-a-proper-bed pocket-sprung mattress.

    A wide selection of coordinating living room furniture, including armchairs, footstools, snugglers and normal two and three-seater sofas mean this sofa bed will also work well as part of a full living room furniture set.

    Dimensions: H80 x W243 x D162cm

    Mattress dimensions: W136 x L182 x D10cm

    Bailey chaise longue sofa bed, from £2199, John Lewis & Partners

    Buy now
    Pink velvet chaise corner sofa bed - Earl Grey, Love Your Home
    Image credit: Love Your Home
    This is an image 4 of 8

    Love Your Home Earl Grey Corner Sofa Bed

    Best Chesterfield chaise sofa bed

    If you want a chaise sofa bed that no-one will guess hides a mattress then we think the classic Earl Grey sofa bed from Love Your Home more than lives up to the task.

    The classic Chesterfield design, with a button-back backrest and scalloped arms, is big on style, whilst a choice of silicone wadding or feather wrapped cushions and the option to go with the default coil-sprung mattress or upgrade to a pocket-sprung design ensures comfort is taken care of too.

    Oh. and there's plenty of space to stash guest bedding in the roomy chaise compartment.

    Dimensions: H82 x W270 x D160cm

    Mattress dimensions: W133 x L183 x D varies cm

    Earl Grey corner sofa bed, from £4220, Love Your Home

    Buy now
    Blue corner sofa bed - Norbury, Darlings of Chelsea
    Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea
    This is an image 5 of 8

    Darlings of Chelsea Norbury Corner Sofa Bed

    Best corner sofa bed for bespoke sizes

    A huge range of configuration options, including compact and spacious versions of the chaise and corner sofa bed designs make the Norbury form Darlings of Chelsea a great option for creating bespoke seating that fits your room perfectly.

    Feather-wrapped sofa cushions and a 12cm deep pocket-sprung mattress - which is a good few centimetres longer than your average sofa bed mattress too - ensure comfort and style are both maximised.

    Dimensions: H83 x W245x D245cm

    Mattress dimensions: W133 x L195 x D12cm

    Norbury corner sofa bed, from £3178, Darlings of Chelsea

    Buy now
    Cream leather chaise sofa bed - Velocity, DFS
    Image credit: DFS
    This is an image 6 of 8

    DFS Velocity Leather Chaise Sofa Bed

    Best leather corner sofa bed

    If you're looking for a leather chaise sofa bed then this contemporary design from DFS is well worth considering.

    We like the pale grey leather, but there are four other colour options available, and all come with adjustable headrests for the ultimate in comfortable lounging.

    There is also a deep pocket-sprung mattress, that makes for comfortable sleeping.

    Dimensions: H79 x W298 x D162cm

    Velocity leather chaise sofa bed, from £2399, DFS

    Buy now
    Red ikea corner sofa bed - Vimle, IKEA
    Image credit: IKEA
    This is an image 7 of 8

    IKEA Vimle Chaise Longue Sofa Bed

    Best IKEA chaise sofa bed

    The most affordable chaise sofa bed on our list of course comes from IKEA.

    There are six upholstery colour options - from graphic red to versatile grey - and all offer removable covers making this a great family friendly option.

    And the low price tag doesn't mean a compromise on comfort, with the Vimle design offering one of the largest mattresses that's a generous 12cm deep - although this is a foam construction rather than (possibly more comfortable) coil or pocket-sprung model.

    Dimensions: H83 x W271 x D125cm

    Mattress dimensions: W140 x L200 x D12cm

    Vimle chaise longue sofa bed, from £975, IKEA

    Buy now
    White modular corner sofa - Chatnap, Loaf
    Image credit: Loaf
    This is an image 8 of 8

    Loaf Chatnap Modular Corner Sofa bed

    Best modular corner sofa bed

    Flexibility is foremost with the Chatnap modular corner sofa from Loaf.

    The sectional design means you can extend this corner sofa as far as space allows, adding a handy chaise unit for kicking back (and hidden storage), keeping things streamlined with an armless look, or moving the units around the room to create alternative layouts.

    Because it's Loaf, seats are big, deep and squishy, with feather-wrapped foam cushions delivering the ultimate in comfort without the plumping.

    Dimensions: H75 x W255 x D175cm

    Mattress dimensions: W133 x L227 x D10cm

    Chatnap modular corner sofa, from £2905, Loaf

    Buy now

    All the latest from Ideal Home