We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Lavazza Idola Capsule coffee machine may not be the smallest (or cheapest) of the Lavazza coffee machine range, but it’s certainly more versatile. We love the fact that it gives you the choice of four cup options, and the hot temperature boost is handy. Best of all, it’s easy to use and easy on the eye, making it a stylish feature in any kitchen. If you’re in need of your morning dose of caffeine, but don’t want the wait, then the Lavazza Idola Capsule coffee machine may save the day.

Take a look at the best coffee machines for more options

Known for its quality espresso, the Lavazza brand has been popularised for bringing Italian coffee to the home. And this attractive and stylish Idola model certainly looks promising.

At just a press of a button, you can select from a short to tall espresso, and get tasty crema within seconds. Perfect for when you want your coffee to go! While the Idola clearly has Italian flair, we put it to the test to find out if it truly lives up to its name…

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy

Soft touch pad interface

Temperature boost

Four brew sizes

Stylish design

Quiet

Reasons to avoid

Bigger and heavier than other models

More expensive

Lavazza A Modo Mio Idola

Setting up the Lavazza Idola Capsule coffee machine

Inside the box:

Coffee machine

Box of A Modo Mio eco pods

Instruction book

As with all Lavazza coffee machines, set up is pretty simple. Compared to the more discreet models such as the Jolie or Tiny, it is on the larger side, so you may need to clear some worktop space. In any case, it does come with better features and looks super sleek and stylish for any kitchen.

It has a generous 1.1lt water tank, and a touch pad interface that feels soft to touch. It also has an adjustable cup holder that is durable and not at all flimsy.

See: the best pod coffee machines

Once turned on, the control pad will become illuminated, and the machine will warm up within seconds. Which is just enough time to grab your favourite coffee cup and decide on your flavour and brew size!

What is it like to use?

The key feature here is the fact that you have four brew size options to give you flexibility. This makes a change from the one-size, preset button that is usually found on other models.

There is the super-fast espresso, espresso lungo, long coffee (90ml) and the free -flow function if you prefer more water in your morning brew. After inserting my capsule, I opted for the short option, and within 30 seconds, had a smooth-tasting espresso. I did notice a little splatter while filtering but fortunately, this wasn’t the case for my following cups. What’s more, it’s incredibly quiet, which is always a bonus for making multiple espressos throughout the day. Considering I’m more of a milky-coffee fan, I was seriously impressed by the quality of the delicious crema.

Another impressive function is the temperature boost button. If you’re someone like me who loves piping fresh coffee, this will ensure a lasting hot temperature. It also has handy indicators to tell you when the capsule bin needs emptying, water tank needs refilling or when it’s time to descale the machine. Overall, it’s simple to operate, and the quality crema tastes even better!

Anything else?

Out of the Lavazza coffee machine range, it is the more expensive at £139.99. But it does offer so much more than the cheaper models available. It’s worth noting though, that it has a limited range of capsule flavours. But if you were simply a fan of Lavazza coffee, this shouldn’t be a problem.

In any case, for the useful features and convenience alone, I would much rather spend the extra money on this Idola coffee machine.

Cleaning up

Cleaning up was a breeze, with all the removable parts being dishwasher safe. The machine itself and cup holder can all be wiped clean with a damp cloth. The clever indicator light at the front should tell you when to descale, which you can refer to in the instructions guide.

Should you buy the Lavazza Idola coffee machine?

For Italian-coffee lovers who are after a stylish yet practical coffee machine, the Lavazza Idola is highly recommended. Unlike other models in the range, the Idola offers more versatility and convenience. The different brew size options are particularly handy, as well as the temperature boost. More importantly, it delivers excellent espressos that are full of flavour. It may be bigger and more pricier than the other smaller models, but it’s well worth the splurge!

About this review, and our reviewer

Cynthia Lawrence is a freelance lifestyle and homes/interiors journalist, and writes for various national publications. With an unhealthy obsession for all things homes and gardens, she also has an interior design blog. When she’s not spending time surfing online for decor inspiration to revamp her 1930s home, she is busy reviewing some pretty awesome home appliances.

A regular contributor to Real Homes, she has written for Livingetc., Gardeningetc., Ideal Home, T3.com, Top Ten Reviews and House Beautiful amongst others.

Video Of The Week

The Lavazza Idola Coffee Machine was tested extensively over a period of two weeks. This was while Cynthia and her husband were working from home which meant it got plenty of use with regular (and much needed!) coffee breaks. While this wasn’t her first pod coffee machine to test, it certainly was the more versatile. Particularly for making different espresso brew sizes to suit her mood!