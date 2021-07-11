Lavazza Jolie coffee machine review – perfect for strong espresso

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For espresso lovers after a small machine with big results, this Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso coffee machine means business. This pump, capsule machine is simple to use with literally just one button (I kid you not!), making smooth, aromatic coffee. The perfect choice for those who lack kitchen space.

Whether you enjoy an espresso or flat white to kick-start your mornings, this Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso coffee machine is worth a try. Although small in stature, it packs a powerful punch, and makes a pretty impressive espresso.

Unlike previous Lavazza coffee machines, the Jolie is perfectly designed to suit tiny spaces. In fact it’s so discreet and quiet, you probably wouldn’t even notice it was there! What’s more, it’s super quick and easy to use with just one button to do everything.

But how does the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso coffee machine measure up against its larger predecessors? We put it to the test to find out…

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy:

Smooth and aromatic crema

Compact and stylish design

Very simple to use

Low price

Quiet

Reasons to avoid:

No preset for size option

No milk frother

Lack of other features

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie

Inside the box:

Coffee machine

Water reservoir

Box of Lavazza eco caps

Instructions book

Setting up

Setting up was incredibly easy and took no time at all. If you’re like me who lacks the patience of assembling complicated parts, you will love this. Its compact size makes it very light to move around and handle. The water reservoir is easy to detach and fill, with a removable lid at the top, and the chrome bar pump looks stylish and modern.

Best of all, its ease of use is down to the one-button function at the top, that does everything for you. To prep the machine, simply press the button which will start to flash. It warms up pretty fast, and once the flashing stops (within seconds), the machine is ready to use.

How to use the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie

The box comes with an assortment of aromatic eco pods, ranging from ‘flower’ to ‘chocolate and dried fruit’. I opted for the latter, and inserted into the slot by lifting the chrome lever back to open and forward to close.

Simply press the on/brew button to start and within seconds the coffee filters through. Bear in mind, this doesn’t have a preset size option, so you need to remember to press the button to stop at the right amount (or before the cup overflows).

As to be expected with Italian coffee, the espresso tasted exceptionally smooth and velvety. After experimenting with the other fragrant pods, you can really taste the full-bodied flavours in each crema, which make even better flat whites. For someone like me who is not a keen espresso fan, it certainly had me going back for more!

The one-button operation is straightforward for any pod coffee machine newbie. Just bear in mind you would need to press and hold down for three seconds to switch off the machine. If you don’t hold it down, it will automatically start brewing again (which I made the mistake of doing!). In any case, it has a handy auto-shut off when not in use for some minutes.

The removable cup rest is practical for smaller cups, although I found the machine easier to use without it.

Anything else?

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso coffee machine is a very basic machine and limited in its functionality. The lack of a preset can be slightly inconvenient as you’ll have to do a little guesswork as to when the espresso is just right. This also means you can’t leave the room while it’s making your coffee or you’ll end up with a big mess to clean up!

In any case, the delicious and aromatic espresso results more than makes up for it. What’s more, it’s reasonably priced from just £69, so it’s great value for money.

Cleaning up

As a single machine, this doesn’t need much heavy-duty cleaning compared to high-end coffee machines. Which is great for those in a hurry or have limited time on their hands. The pod deposit container is large enough to fit around four used pods before disposing, so you won’t need to regularly empty out.

All removable parts are dishwasher safe, and the base tray (which is not removable) is easy to clean with a quick wipe after each use.

Descaling the coffee machine is needed about every 3-4 months or whenever you notice a reduced water flow. However, these steps will be in the instructions manual.

Should you buy the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie?

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso machine is the perfect machine for tiny living spaces. It’s discreet and light to move around (next to your desk maybe?). Super easy to use, you simply press the one button to operate and to brew your delicious coffee. Can’t get more easier than that! In fact, this makes an ideal entry-level machine for a single-person or small household.

The only downside though, is it doesn’t have a preset function for different cup sizes, so you’ll have to manually stop your machine at the right amount of coffee. However, if it’s simply top-notch, smooth tasting coffee you want, then you really can’t fault the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie espresso machine. What’s more, these could be the best tasting espressos I’ve had in a long while!

About this review, and our reviewer

Cynthia Lawrence is a freelance lifestyle and homes/interiors journalist, and writes for various national publications. With an unhealthy obsession for all things homes and gardens, she also has an interior design blog. When she’s not spending time surfing online for decor inspiration to revamp her 1930s home, she is busy reviewing some pretty awesome home appliances.

A regular contributor to Real Homes, she has written for Livingetc., Gardeningetc., Ideal Home, T3.com, Top Ten Reviews and House Beautiful amongst others.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie coffee machine was tested extensively over a period of two weeks. This was while Cynthia and her husband were working from home which meant it got plenty of use with regular (and much needed!) coffee breaks. Although she prefers the milky coffee variety, this smooth-tasting espresso could easily convert her!