De'Longhi's new pink coffee machine is the perfect way to add personality to your worktop – with a host of sleek features

De'Longhi's newest espresso machine is quite the launch given its surprisingly affordable price-tag. The Dedica Duo, available for £279.99 via De'Longhi offers espressos, double espressos and a cold brew function, as well as a sleek touchscreen.

It's a wonderful change from the usual colour schemes of the best coffee machines, with a break from black with the release of this machine in a pastel palette of pink, green, white and classic stainless steel. Perfect for if you want to add personality to your kitchen colour scheme with your appliances.

Here's a look at what exactly the De'Longhi Dedica Duo can do and how it compares to other colourful options out there.

De'Longhi Dedica Duo £279.99 at De'Longhi This is an upgrade to the original De'Longhi Dedica which is a fabulous affordable espresso machine. It features touch screen controls and a MyLatte art wand.

One of the things I most like the look of on the Dedica Duo is the touchscreen. Conveniently located at the top of the unit and complete with coloured touch icons, it makes it so easy for anyone to plug in this machine and get started with it right away.

A look at the touchscreen on the Dedica Duo (£279.99 at De'Longhi). (Image credit: De'Longhi)

Another upgrade from the original Dedica machine (£149.00 at John Lewis) is the cold brew functionality. For the uninitiated, cold brew is coffee extracted with cold water rather than hot and served over ice.

It's perfect for the summer months, with a smoother taste and is sure to be a big draw for anyone who prefers an iced coffee, but doesn't want a dedicated iced coffee maker.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

The colour range is a real draw too. If you've had your eye on Smeg's pink espresso machine (£319 at Smeg), then you might now have a conundrum on your hands with the release of the Dedica Duo.

I'd personally be swayed by the sleek new touchscreen on the Dedica Duo, as well as the cold brew function.

Here's a look at alternative pink coffee machines vying for a spot on your worktop.

Can you see the appeal of opting for a colourful coffee machine? Or is this one trend too far for you?