De'Longhi's new pink coffee machine is the perfect way to add personality to your worktop – with a host of sleek features
Pastel coffee machines are here to stay
De'Longhi's newest espresso machine is quite the launch given its surprisingly affordable price-tag. The Dedica Duo, available for £279.99 via De'Longhi offers espressos, double espressos and a cold brew function, as well as a sleek touchscreen.
It's a wonderful change from the usual colour schemes of the best coffee machines, with a break from black with the release of this machine in a pastel palette of pink, green, white and classic stainless steel. Perfect for if you want to add personality to your kitchen colour scheme with your appliances.
Here's a look at what exactly the De'Longhi Dedica Duo can do and how it compares to other colourful options out there.
One of the things I most like the look of on the Dedica Duo is the touchscreen. Conveniently located at the top of the unit and complete with coloured touch icons, it makes it so easy for anyone to plug in this machine and get started with it right away.
Another upgrade from the original Dedica machine (£149.00 at John Lewis) is the cold brew functionality. For the uninitiated, cold brew is coffee extracted with cold water rather than hot and served over ice.
It's perfect for the summer months, with a smoother taste and is sure to be a big draw for anyone who prefers an iced coffee, but doesn't want a dedicated iced coffee maker.
The colour range is a real draw too. If you've had your eye on Smeg's pink espresso machine (£319 at Smeg), then you might now have a conundrum on your hands with the release of the Dedica Duo.
I'd personally be swayed by the sleek new touchscreen on the Dedica Duo, as well as the cold brew function.
Here's a look at alternative pink coffee machines vying for a spot on your worktop.
If you don't want the faff of grinding your own beans and want to stick with pods, then you can still brighten your morning coffee with this pink version of the Vertuo Pop, which we awarded 4 stars in our review.
Salter coffee machines are seriously affordable, which is why we had to try one out to establish what the quality was like. This is a slightly different machine to the one we tried in our Salter Espirita review, but the bottom line is this is a great affordable option.
Perhaps the best looking of the lot, the iconic SMEG lettering on this machine is hard to resist, though the pink portafilter on De'Longhi's Dedica Duo goes one step further.
Can you see the appeal of opting for a colourful coffee machine? Or is this one trend too far for you?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
