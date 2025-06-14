Only you and I will know this stunning garden sofa set is from B&Q – and it’s on sale right now

If you’re in the market for stylish garden furniture, then B&Q should be up for your consideration. The GoodHome Elos Modular Coffee set (£380) , in particular, was quick to capture the Ideal Home team’s attention when we spotted it at B&Q’s most recent press show.

Attending press shows of our favourite home brands is the best way to spot the best garden furniture before it hits the shelves. This year, B&Q has not disappointed, producing high-quality garden furniture at an affordable price.

Originally £475, this four-seater modular coffee set is currently reduced by £95 to £380, and with rave reviews online, it seems to be worth every penny. But with B&Q’s summer sale only on until 19 June, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

B&Q GoodHome Elos Matt Beige 4 Seater Modular Coffee Set Was £475, now £380 at B&Q With a combination of smooth cream and warm rattan this sofa set has a gorgeous, inviting look. Even better, it's versatile modular style means you can customise the set as you need.

Modular sofas have been a defining seating trend this year due to their versatility and flexible design, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing this style emerge within garden furniture ideas .

The GoodHome modular coffee set comes with two chairs, a table and a two-seater sofa, and you can make the most of its modular style by customising it to your space. The set can be enjoyed as a large ‘L’ shaped sofa, create a cosy day bed, as two sofas or use the chairs to create a hosting space centred around the coffee table.

Made from rattan-effect material, the set is easy to maintain, being both weather-proof and water-resistant. Not only that, but rattan garden furniture has a timeless look, making it a great choice for any garden.

The coffee set even comes with a handy storage solution whereby the chairs easily slot in behind the sofa for easy storage. I’d say this is a stand-out feature for the set, highlighting its thoughtful and handy design.

(Image credit: B&Q)

I’m not the only one who’s been left impressed as the GoodHome Elos modular coffee set has also received some great reviews.

‘Really nice sturdy set. Cushions are nice and thick, making it much more comfortable than our old set. Love the storage feature of being able to put the single seats inside the double if we don’t need them and want the extra space,’ said one.

‘I was nervous spending this much on garden furniture. But it suits my needs. My patio isn’t big, but I can move this around in different configurations to suit. I love it and so does my cat lol,’ said another.

If you’re looking for a practical yet stylish garden furniture set then I don’t think you have to look any further. This modular coffee set is versatile, easy to store and looks great, making it a solid choice for your garden or patio.

What do you think about the GoodHome Elos Modular Coffee Set? Would you agree it looks more expensive than its price tag?