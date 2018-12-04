Create a warm welcome by adding some festive magic to the outside of your home

Looking for outdoor Christmas decorating ideas to welcome your guests? Give your outdoor space a festive welcome this Christmas by adorning it with fresh foliage, holly, decorative wreaths and warm, twinkling lights. After all, first impressions count, so give these outdoor Christmas decorating ideas a go.

1. Stage a cosy outdoor spot

Style up a favourite bench as the perfect place to greet guests to your home. Add a snug stove or brazier and set out mulled drinks to keep the cold at bay. Don’t forget to pin up a decorative wreath to celebrate the season in style.

2. Create a pretty entrance with foliage

Armfuls of seasonal foliage in a substantial water-filled container can be added to and refreshed over the festive season. A nosegay composed of the same plants has been hung at the window and completed with a berry-strewn wreath. For another nice touch, follow Scandinavian tradition and lay a branch of fir on the doorstep on which guests can wipe their feet before entering the house.

Wrap fairy light around a bush

Add an element of fun to your garden scheme come Christmas. Battery-powered outdoor fairy lights are easily draped in an around hedging and trees, while illuminated creatures, such as this snowy owl, lend a whimsical feel to the overall effect. Christmas is the party season, so what better way to decorate your garden, patio or courtyard with a spattering of twinkling lights.

Style in symmetry

Use evergreen shrubs and a classic door wreath to give the entrance to your home a festive makeover. A pair of urns and two standard shrubs form a symmetrical frame around the front door, making this property feel extra special at Christmas. A porch is the perfect place for storing walking boots and firewood, adding an extra rustic edge.

Decorate your door

Ring the change this season at the front door. A frosted pine-cone wreath will make a statement on any door. For an extra touch of festive glamour; add your own detail, such as the shimmering silk rose and organza ribbon here. A few sprigs of foliage will add a touch of greenery to this frosty winter scheme.

Install a pretty display

Create an outdoor Christmas scene with minimal effort. Fill a rustic trug with seasonal offcuts from your garden (or get them from your local florist) and craft a candle holder for a garden table with a braid of delicate gypsophila.

Add a touch of New England style

Combine English style with East Coast flair on your Christmas porch. Here, white-washed cladding is used to evoke American charm, while vintage finds like the reclaimed sleigh and zinc planters create a nostalgic feel. Red ‘Santa’ tree toppers and candy canes are tongue-in-cheek but the foliage-and-feather wreath mounted on the wooden door is a pure Christmas classic and a real show-stopper.

Spell it out

Deck your home outdoors as well as in this Christmas to put visitors in the festive spirit before they step through the front door. For a more contemporary treatment, use battery-powered lights to spell out a seasonal message of your choice. Stick to warm yellow lights to keep the scheme cosy and classic.

Make an entrance

Give your outdoor space a festive flavour this season. The adventures may have come to a close, but the magic continues outside with a silver wreath, Christmas tree, stag and lashings of fake snow. A frosty palette of icy whites and forest greens has been paired with cosy Nordic accents and a sprinkling of Narnia for a bewitching festive look.

Light up a pathway

Create a stunning outdoor Christmas scene by combining twinkling candles with beautiful foliage. Make a frosty path more welcoming with border tealight holders – a row of twinkling candles will light the way and create a celebratory atmosphere for a Christmas party.

Will you be giving your garden or porch a festive update this Christmas?