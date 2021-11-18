Christmas wreath ideas – for front doors and mantelpieces

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nothing says ‘Welcome to Christmas’ quite like a wreath! But this year don’t just confine a Christmas wreath idea to your front door, try creating an extra special table centre, a chair back place setting, or even a cute present topper.

Whether it’s an outdoor Christmas decor idea or an indoor Christmas flourish, wreaths are a simple yet striking way to add a touch of festive cheer to your home.

Christmas wreath ideas

Displaying wreaths is a wonderful Christmas idea that is steeped in tradition, to warmly welcome guests into your home.

1. Make it a matching set

Don’t stop at adorning your front door with just a Christmas wreath, why not drape a matching garland over your entrance to add extra festive cheer. Tie matching bunches of berries, sprigs of holly, and bundles of cinnamon sticks on both the wreath and the garland to co-ordinate your scheme.

2. Colour match your wreath to your front door

Base the colour scheme of your Christmas wreath around that of your front door, choosing colour co-ordinating baubles, berries and birds to create a harmonious look. It’s super easy to make a christmas wreath match your external decor, start with a basic florist wreath, add strands of fir or eucalyptus and finish with beautiful shop bought embellishments.

3. Double up with a wreath that looks as good as it tastes

How’s this for a fun Christmas door decor idea – a gin inspired wreath to greet guests. Forage for dried oranges and apple slices, bay leaves, ginger or cinnamon to make the most festive of G&T’s this Christmas. This show stopping wreath is a collaboration between Edinburgh Gin and the luxury florist Wild at Heart and comes with a bottle of uniquely blended seasonal gin, a win win!

Buy now: ‘Drinkable’ wreath with Christmas gin, £140, Edinburgh Gin

4. Hang a fern wreath over a festive table

A delicate asparagus fern wreath hung above the dining table brings an airy and ethereal look, making it the ideal focal point in a room. Adorn with glass baubles in subtle tones of pink and gold, hung by ribbon, for the perfect finishing touch to this sophisticated scheme. Asparagus Fern wreath, from £65, Zita Elze Flowers

Top tip – Spray dried foliage with hairspray to stop them shedding

4. Display a row of wreaths on a wall

Replace your usual mirror or wall art with a simple display of co-ordinated rattan wreaths, adding clusters of foliage at the base and securing with florist wire. Hang with ribbon over a foraged fallen branch, the perfect accompaniment to a rustic Christmas scheme.

Buy now: Rattan grapevine wreath, £5 each, Hobbycraft

5. Add a fairy light trim to place settings

A simple gold metal leaf garland wound into the shape of a wreath creates a stylish place setting and brings a touch of sparkle to the dining table. When decorating with Christmas lights on a table top, make sure you buy battery operated lights and cleverly disguise the battery pack by wrapping in co-ordinating fabric, or matching gift wrap.

Buy now: Leaves String Light, £45, Graham & Green

6. Replace a lamp shade with a co-ordinating wreath

Using accent lighting and candlelight, instead of ambient lighting, will help create a magical ambience in your dining room. Replace the central light with a ribbon hung wreath, adding colour co-ordinated shatterproof baubles and an abundance of pinecones for a pretty Scandi-style Christmas.

7. Personalise your chair backs

Attaching a wreath to the backs of dining chairs with simple twine or ribbon adds an unexpected decorative touch and could also become an elegant keepsake for your dinner guests. You could try hanging a personalised place setting from a gift tag at the top of each wreath too.

Top tip: Use faux rather than fresh wreaths on chair backs to prevent shedding or staining.

8. Spell out Christmas with a mini bell wreath

Use mis-matched lettering to create the word NOEL on top of a mantlepiece or hang directly onto the wall – try inexpensive cardboard, metal or wooden initials to spell out the word adding a fun Christmas wreath to create the letter ‘O’.

9. Hang duplicates in your hallway

Create a clever Christmas wall decor idea by swirling fern fronds around wooden embroidery hoops, for a fanciful twist on the traditional Christmas wreath. Apply metallic paint in rose-gold and copper tones for a pearlescent, shimmering finish.

Hang the modern designs from cotton and velvet ribbon for an elegant festive look. If you have picture rails, hang from the rail using a picture rail moulding hook, allowing you to adjust their positions more easily.

10. Choose a wreath for an internal door

Christmas door deco ideas don’t all have to be about the front door, think about hanging a wreath on an internal door this year instead. Hanging a Christmas wreath on the door to the dining room, for example, can make it feel like an extra special reveal when it comes to sitting down for lunch.

11. Make it oversized

Wreaths are not just for doors – a statement wreath can adopt pride of place above a sofa or fireplace during the festive period. Dried grasses, foliage and flowers used to create this stunning piece will not only add wow factor but will last beyond the festive season to be used year after year. Dried grasses and floral wreath, from £85, Zita Elze Flowers

12. Suspend a faux wreath over a fireplace

Show off your best Christmas wreath by suspending it centrally over a mirror, the reflection makes the wreath look lusher and more foliage filled. Go for faux wreaths and garlands over a fireplace to prevent foliage drying out and shedding its leaves.

13. Add a moss wreath present topper

Bring a little festive greenery to beautifully wrapped presents with a soft dried-moss wreath. Embellish with sprigs of Rosemary for a delicate hint of fragrance and secure with a length of satin ribbon. Tuck a small bunch of fresh eucalyptus or fir (cut from the back of your Christmas tree), under the ribbon tie for the perfect finish to this Christmas gift wrapping idea

14. Mix star and hoop wreaths

Combine modern and traditional wreaths in abundance, covering a hallway wall or filling an alcove. Start making your own personal collection, choosing a new Christmas wreath each year – they will become treasured memories.

Buy now: Copper wire star wreath, £5, Hobbycraft

Buy now: White-washed willow wreath, £5, Hobbycraft

15. Line up a row of wreaths

Replace framed pictures, above a console, with a row of wreaths at Christmas time. Choose wreaths of the same diameter but not necessarily the same style for a streamlined sophisticated look.

What do you put in a Christmas wreath?

A traditional Christmas wreath has a moss base and framework of fir and foliage. This provides the greenery on which to build decoration. Get creative with real wreaths and add your own decorative touches.with pine cones, dried fruits and even baubles.

Of course not all wreaths are made of foliage, a popular style for festive wreaths is woven wicker to add a rustic touch to Christmas decor. A set of twinkling lights added to a rustic wreath softens the look, and welcomes a touch of ambinece.

Can you put a Christmas wreath on a table?

Yes you can put a Christmas wreath idea on a table. In fact you can put a wreath above it, on it and beside a table. There are no limits when it comes to imaginative Christmas wreath ideas. As we prove from our creative ideas above, we based an entire decorating shoot around the ways you can use a wreath inside, and the dining table was key.