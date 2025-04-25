Screen your garden on a budget with these affordable privacy solutions – from salvaged materials to clever growing techniques

Family life often revolves around the garden once summer arrives, but if your outdoor space is overlooked by neighbours it can be a real challenge trying to create privacy in a garden or patio area.

Even if you have the friendliest of people living next door, being able to sit outside undisturbed and away from prying eyes (or just nip out to hang the washing on the line) is a must.

There are lots of creative garden screening ideas that can solve the problem of an overlooked garden, from fencing to fast growing hedges. But for speedy fixes that won’t cost a fortune, we’ve rounded up some brilliant budget-friendly ways to create privacy in a garden that are easy to put together and look fabulous too.

1. Go for easy-up slatted panels

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barber)

While garden fence ideas are the obvious solution to creating privacy in an overlooked garden, erecting a new fence can work out pretty costly. Plus, an overly-high fence will restrict light coming into the garden and may make it feel darker and more enclosed, which isn’t ideal, especially when it comes to small garden ideas.

As an alternative to solid timber fencing, slatted panels can be an easier fix that will help to screen off an area, while still allowing plenty of light to flow through. Position panels individually, join together in a run or combine with storage or planters to screen off a larger area.

‘Screening is one of the most traditional and easiest ways to add some privacy to an exposed garden,’ says Jenny. ‘This can be done with traditional garden trellis ideas or more modern slatted timber screens that can be joined together in a run and turned into living walls.’

2. Use salvaged materials to make a vertical planter

(Image credit: Pelargonium for Europe)

Instead of simply buying new, it pays to think creatively when it comes to patio privacy ideas using salvaged materials or repurposing existing pieces to create a one-off piece that works perfectly as garden screening.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scrap metal, such as a length of old wire fencing, mesh or even the springs section of an old mattress can be repurposed to create a rustic-style garden screen that is perfect for a cottage garden style scheme. This quirky vertical planter is made using an old metal grid that is attached to lengths of timber to create a frame.

Adding hook-on planters, like the Terracotta pot with wall hanger from Sarah Raven and filling them with colourful geraniums and trailing plants creates extra coverage.

3. Get creative with trellis

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

For an inexpensive fix that requires minimal DIY skills, there are plenty of budget garden trellis ideas to consider.

Attach a length of trellis panel to a low-level fence and it will provide an extra layer of privacy - try the 6ft pine trellis panel from B&Q. The slats will still allow plenty of light through and adding flowering plants or climbers will bring a welcome splash of colour.

Try this fun budget idea for brightening up trellis using recycled tin cans. Spray-painted in different colours, thread cans with wire to use as hanging plant holders or punch with a pattern of holes and pop a nightlight inside to make cute mini lanterns.

4. Build a screened-off seating area

(Image credit: Protek)

When you’re relaxing in the garden, the last thing you want to feel is 'on show', so ensuring that seating areas are shielded from the view of neighbouring properties is a must.

While many pergola ideas will provide shade from the elements, they're often open-sided so won’t necessarily provide full privacy. Adding simple slatted panelling to one or two sides of the frame is an easy fix that creates a screened-off corner and the perfect spot for a secluded seating area.

Another brilliant budget garden option, pallet furniture makes are cheap to construct and can be configured to suit your space and garden set-up. To add screening, simply use inexpensive timber battens nailed into place on corner posts (with a few uprights in-between).

5. Create coverage with greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Whether you are looking for budget-friendly ways to create privacy in a garden, or you need ideas for how to hide an ugly fence, then greenery is the obvious choice. Trained to climb over a structure, like an arch or the Gerlinde corner arbour from Dunster House, greenery will add colour, height and dense coverage.

‘Plants are a fantastic natural way to create privacy in your garden without impacting the overall appearance of your space with tall fences or walls,’ says Nigel Lawton, plant buyer at Dobbies. ‘While mature, larger plants will provide instant results, these tend to be more expensive, so if you’re looking for a cost-effective solution, opt for younger plants that can be nurtured and grown over time.’

‘Bamboo is a great plant for adding privacy and structure to your garden year-round. This evergreen perennial is a fast-grower so will make an impact in as little as a few months.'

‘Planting climbers around the space will add privacy and a sense of height that will encourage the eye upward, which can also make the garden feel bigger,’ adds Jenny Davis from Forest Garden. ‘Choose vigorous climbing species and fast growing climbing plants such as honeysuckle, jasmine, and clematis that will spread quickly.’

6. Cover all angles with a canopy

(Image credit: Ikea)

If your garden is overlooked by neighbours from upstairs windows, finding a solution that gives overhead coverage is key. Whether for shade or pergola roof ideas, consider a temporary cover-up such as the Gunnon pergola from Ikea or try an inexpensive pop-up gazebo design.

With a lightweight frame and fabric canopy that will give protection against the elements, it can be left outside for the summer months or makes a great temporary cover-up if you’re holding a summer party.

‘A pergola can provide plenty of privacy in a smaller garden,' advises Jenny. 'Add some hanging baskets full of petunias, ivy, and lobelia or opt for a pergola with a canopy for increased overhead privacy.'

7. Elevate with pots and planters

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

When it comes to budget small garden ideas, clever pot placement or ‘staging’ is a trick that gardeners often use to add height to plant displays and create extra privacy. Plants or mini trees can be easily moved around according to what is in bloom or not looking its best and then switched out again as needed.

Use pots of different sizes and heights to create a multi-level display, positioning taller plants at the back and shorter ones in the front to create depth. Natural elements like sliced tree trunks, bricks or stones can be used to create risers for plants or consider adding a tiered plant stand, raised beds or troughs to add extra height.

8. Position furniture strategically

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Garden furniture placement is another easy way of creating privacy outdoors without the need for any pricey structural divisions.

Start with strategically-placed outdoor seating instead of dotting it randomly around the garden, grouping it together in a dedicated area. Find a spot that lets you take in a lovely view or gives natural shade and then position garden chairs or modular outdoor seating grouped sociably in a corner or U-shaped arrangement.

'Position plants around seating so that they help create natural screening. As well as encouraging garden wildlife, plants and greenery are great for creating extra privacy in seating areas,’ advises Nigel. ‘Try hedging plants such as hawthorn or field maple which make ideal windbreakers or go for sturdy evergreens like holly and firethorn that will give plenty of coverage.’

FAQs

What is the cheapest fencing option?

‘A traditional and cost-effective option for garden privacy is a classic fence; available in different styles to suit any garden,’ says Becky Rackstraw, director at Protek. ‘Small gardens may need a lighter option, either slatted fencing or top latticed fencing to go higher (within regulations) to create ‘peak privacy’. A larger garden can accommodate any style and is suited to standard fencing panels.’

‘But whether existing, or new, wooden fencing can look dull and overshadow a garden, and it also needs to be protected from the elements – so paint the fence and take the opportunity to add colour, whether neutrals and classic tones to give a softer, classic look, or bright pops of colour that will bring personality, joy and create a lively garden scheme.’

What is the cheapest way to secure a garden?

The cheapest way to secure a garden is often a combination of fencing and hedging plants, such as traditional yew, spiky hawthorn or dense bushes likes holly or pyracantha. Adding motion-activated security lights can also be an added deterrent to intruders and are fairly simple to fit yourself.

Early spring is a great time to get ahead outdoors and start ticking those gardening DIY jobs off the to-do list. Which budget-friendly screening ideas will you be tackling?