What is the best way to hang festoon lights in the garden? Experts unanimously agree on this foolproof method

Festoon lights are a gorgeous addition to any garden or outdoor dining area, but when it comes to hanging them, some tips and tricks will help you get the most from your string lights all summer long.

The best way to hang festoon lights in the garden is to use support wire and outdoor wire hooks. This advice comes from garden design and lighting experts who know a thing or two about hanging festoon lights as a beautiful garden lighting idea, so you can rest assured that this is a tried and tested method.

Below is all the info you need on support wire and outdoor wire hooks, and why they're the dream combination when it comes to hanging festoon lights. Plus, there are some additional hanging methods you can try as well.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

1. Support wire

When it comes to hanging festoon lights securely, support wire is essential. 'We recommend adding support wires for longer stretches of festoons over three metres, or if they’re hanging overhead where they’re likely to get caught in the breeze,' Rachel Morris, lighting expert at 4lite says. 'Support wires eliminate sagging light cables, so you’ll end up with a neater finish as well as protecting the cable from tension damage.'

The support wire (you can pick one up for £25 at Lights4Fun) will help distribute the weight of the lights evenly, preventing that undesirable sagging effect. There are different types of support wire you can buy, including stainless steel - which is ideal for rust prevention - and metal.

'A metal support wire will help to ensure that the lights remain secure during adverse weather conditions and prevent the lights from sagging overtime,' Sam Garbutt, lighting expert at LED & Power says.

2. Outdoor wire hooks

Used with a support wire, outdoor wire hooks are the best way to hang festoon lights in the garden. They'll ensure a strong, secure, and lasting set-up when installed correctly.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'You can use either J-shaped cup hooks or closed-loop eye hooks which either screw or hammer into place,' Rachel explains. 'Depending on the surface, you may need to drill holes for the hooks but many can simply be screwed into place using your hand or a pair of pliers. For walls, you’ll need to drill in wall plugs before securing the hooks into place.'

The wire hooks need to be placed equal distance apart to prevent sagging. Some sets come with hanging hooks, which takes the guesswork out of the equation. 'As a guide, use a hook at least every two metres for lightweight festoons and every metre for heavier displays or where you need extra stability,' Rachel suggests. 'Add additional hooks at pressure points, on corners or where the lights change direction.'

Often, you'll be able to buy support wire and outdoor hooks as a set on Amazon, which is the ideal hanging solution for festoon lights.

Alternative ways to hang festoon lights

The experts were pretty unanimous in recommending the support wire and hooks method, but if this isn't quite right for your garden, there some alternative methods you can try instead.

1. Cable ties

Cable ties, which you can buy for £7 on Amazon, are a good alternative to outdoor wire hooks, and work well alongside support wire. 'They're easy to use and can be removed quickly, leaving no permanent holes or fixings,' Rachel comments.' As they’ll be fastened outdoors, pick UV-resistant cable ties.'

Simply loop the cable tie through the hook on the festoon light and tighten them around the support wire.

2. Command hooks

(Image credit: 4lite)

Command is the go-to brand when it comes to adhesive hanging solutions, both inside and outside the house. Their outdoor wire hooks, available at Dunelm, are heavyweight enough for festoon lights, but are still designed for damage-free hanging.

Command hooks are also ideal for renters and other people who'd prefer not to use screw-in wire hooks. 'They're perfect for hanging festoon lights on simpler and smoother surfaces like fencing, and creating less of a ‘hang’ in between posts,' Rachael Fell, Head of Seasonal at Dunelm says.

3. Festoon poles

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

For gardens lacking in natural anchor points like trees, posts, and fences, festoon poles are a good option. 'These can be pushed into flower borders or lawns and used to prop up light strings,' Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography and Film at Cox & Cox says.

Most festoon holders are adjustable in height and can be purchased in pairs, like the set of adjustable poles shown above from Cox and Cox. Planted in the ground with festoon lights draping across them, they can have a really pretty effect.

4. Drape over a pergola

Pergola lighting ideas can have a really pretty effect in the garden, and they work particularly well with festoon lights. Again, this is an ideal option for gardens missing natural anchor points.

'Pergolas usually offer plenty of hanging versatility – you can weave lighting through their gaps or even hide cable ties amongst the plant vines surrounding the structures if they need a little extra support,' Rachael from Dunelm says.

FAQs

Where to hang festoon lights?

When it comes to the best location for your festoon lights, try to create an elegant frame around your garden by draping them around the perimeter. 'This is a fantastic way to bring a cosy, warm and even romantic feel to your outdoor living space,' Rachael says.

Alternatively, you can zig-zag long strings of festoon lights across the middle of the garden over your garden seating ideas. This works particularly well if you're working with a lot of empty space, and is a nice way to make the area visually interesting.

You'll also need to pick a practical location too. 'If it’s an open area with little shelter, it could be too exposed and result in damage to the festoon lights from strong winds,' lighting expert Sam warns. 'It’s best to choose a more sheltered location where the lights won’t be as exposed to the elements.'

Your garden may already have natural anchor points which lend themselves to festoon lights well, such as a tree, post, wall, or fence. Even if you drape the lights around your pergola, the key is to use what you have and distribute the lights as evenly as possible.

Now you know the best way to hang festoon lights in the garden, you should be able to hang these pretty string lights perfectly and bring your garden string light ideas to life. We're sure they'll create the perfect ambience for hazy summer nights.