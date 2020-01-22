Four inspired ways that Dulux Colour of the Year Tranquil Dawn can change the mood of your home

Ideal Home is about to turn 100 years young. Yet the team continues to be amazed at the ways a splash of colour can dramatically alter the look of the space. It doesn’t even need to be a bold shade – switching from a very pale grey white to a creamy off-white can improve a seemingly cold and dim north-facing room, for example.

And this is just as true of Dulux’s Colour of the Year for 2020, Tranquil Dawn.

‘A new decade heralds a new dawn and the hazy pale green tones of Tranquil Dawn are calming and comforting just when we need it most in our lives,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director, Dulux UK. ‘When paired with neutral pastels and rich jewels it becomes incredibly powerful at creating spaces that encourage making better human connections.’

Here are just some of the many ways you can use Tranquil Dawn to your room’s advantage. They demonstrate how versatile this soft green hue can be, whatever the size or space or how it is used. Whether you want a place to play, to care, to create or to reflect, Tranquil Dawn can set the right tone.

The shade is one of the thousands you can order as a sample through the Dulux Colour Picker feature. If you spot a room you love here at Ideal Home, you can use the tool to find the perfect match within the Dulux paint range, then order a sample and begin your dream room transformation.

1. Encourage calm reflection in a living room

Inspired by a cold winter’s dawn, this minimalist palette features Tranquil Dawn used alongside warm cream and charcoal hues, creating a feeling of calm and contemplation. It’s a look that’s especially suited to a living room, our retreat after a busy day.

Here, cream panels either side of a block of colour create an almost 3D effect, allowing the green to stand as a feature, in a similar way to a chimney breast.

2. Relax and unwind in a kitchen

Cooking is so often seen as a chore – or at this time of year, a pressure. So it’s wise to decorate a kitchen in colours that can lift that sense of anxiety, turning down the heat both visually and metaphorically. Mimicking a hazy spring horizon, this palette of pale green and blue evokes a feeling of deep relaxation and peace.

You can also use this combination to zone a kitchen-diner, subtly encouraging family and guests to linger in the entertaining part of the space, making it easier for you to focus on preparing the food without anyone getting under your feet.

3. Sleep soundly in a bedroom

Indulge in a little self-care by painting your bedroom in colours that promote relaxation and sleep – top of the list being soft green like Tranquil Dawn. When we see green, we often relate it to nature, since where there is green, there is water, we know there’s food and we feel safe.

Also, our eyes need to make very little adjustment to see green, which is why we find it restful. Used with a blend of earthy neutrals, dusky pinks and pale blues, a perfect night’s shut-eye is almost guaranteed.

4. Bring out your creative side in a study or reading corner

‘Inspired by a warm autumnal day, a sumptuous palette with maroon and tobacco hues, pale and moss greens provides a sumptuous space for self-expression and storytelling,’ say the experts at Dulux. And we see exactly what they mean.

Tranquil Dawn is used here with 2019 Dulux Colour of the Year Spiced Honey – so if you have previously painted your room in the warmer tone, this could be the ideal update.

Together, the two work in harmony, the amber shade encouraging positivity and getting those creative juices flowing, while Tranquil Dawn inspires focus and calm. All the attributes you could dream of in a home office or a cosy reading nook.

How will use Tranquil Dawn to transform your home in the New Year?