Shopping Edit – 7 stylish umbrella stands to display in your hallway

When it comes to hallway storage, it’s easy to forget about the masterful umbrella stand. For holding your sopping wet brollies and keeping the wet mess away from your flooring, umbrella stands can also make a design statement. Plus, they’re the perfect filler for an otherwise empty corner of your hallway. Whether you’re after something for hiding your umbrellas or holding them – or perhaps even both! – be inspired by our selection of gorgeous umbrella stands that will definitely make an entrance in any home. It’s these sort of finishing touches that will create a smart first impression on guests.

Related: Hallway storage ideas – create a practical entrance that’s both neat and tidy with our inspiration

Not just for holding brollies, you can also use your new umbrella stand for holding Nan’s walking stick – or for storing an eyesore shoehorn out of sight. Choose a decorative metal umbrella holder to make a statement, or opt for a sleek black umbrella stand to fit with your modern interior. Umbrella baskets are also popular, especially in boho or Scandi-style homes. Pick one of these gorgeous designs to brighten up your space, but be warned: with such smart storage, you may need to invest in a few new umbrellas! Here are our top umbrella stand picks for hallways, from everywhere including Amazon, Argos Home, Oliver Bonas and more.

The best umbrella stands