Shopping Edit – 7 stylish umbrella stands to display in your hallway

When it comes to hallway storage, it’s easy to forget about the masterful umbrella stand. For holding your sopping wet brollies and keeping the wet mess away from your flooring, umbrella stands can also make a design statement. Plus, they’re the perfect filler for an otherwise empty corner of your hallway. Whether you’re after something for hiding your umbrellas or holding them – or perhaps even both! – be inspired by our selection of gorgeous umbrella stands that will definitely make an entrance in any home. It’s these sort of finishing touches that will create a smart first impression on guests.
Not just for holding brollies, you can also use your new umbrella stand for holding Nan’s walking stick – or for storing an eyesore shoehorn out of sight. Choose a decorative metal umbrella holder to make a statement, or opt for a sleek black umbrella stand to fit with your modern interior. Umbrella baskets are also popular, especially in boho or Scandi-style homes. Pick one of these gorgeous designs to brighten up your space, but be warned: with such smart storage, you may need to invest in a few new umbrellas! Here are our top umbrella stand picks for hallways, from everywhere including Amazon, Argos Home, Oliver Bonas and more.
The best umbrella stands
John Lewis & Partners Country Water Hyacinth Umbrella Stand
This hyacinth umbrella basket is ideal for holding two, three or even four umbrellas at any one time. It's tall in height and durable by nature, plus it looks the part, too. Its woven design ought to blend in nicely when placed in the corner of your hallway. It's ideal for boho or Scandi-style homes...
Dimensions: H59cm x D22cm
John Lewis & Partners Country Water Hyacinth Umbrella Stand, £35, John Lewis
Gold & Marble Umbrella Stand
Style meets function when it comes to this Oliver Bonas umbrella stand. With a solid marble base, the lux look doesn't end there – it has gold accents for a wow-effect. There's a hole for two or three umbrellas to stand inside, as well as a dip at the base to keep them in place whilst they dry off. Dry the base with a cloth if it gets wet, and definitely don't hide this umbrella stand away in a cupboard – it's good looking enough to be placed right by the front door.
Dimensions: H51 x W29cm x D18.5cm
Gold & Marble Umbrella Stand, £68, Oliver Bonas
Cox & Cox Rattan Umbrella Basket
Sturdy, stylish and very useful, this freestanding umbrella basket is a must for any household. It's strong by nature thanks to its natural rattan construction, and you can use it for holding all size umbrellas. It has a solid base to protect your floor from leakage, and it's also great for holding walking sticks, shoe horns and more.
Dimensions: H55cm x D25cm
Rattan Umbrella Basket, £75, Cox & Cox
YAMAZAKI home Oval Umbrella Stand
A modern umbrella stand for minimalist homes, this black option is sleek yet practical – and compact. It's great for small or large hallways, whilst it's rounded and soft in shape so as not to stick out like a sore thumb. It can hold up to four umbrellas, of any size, at any time.
Dimensions: H20.8cm x W7.6cm x D28cm
YAMAZAKI home Oval Umbrella Stand, £23, Amazon
Argos Home Seagrass Umbrella Basket
This breathable umbrella basket from Argos is constructed of seagrass, with minuscule holes weaved throughout so as to allow your umbrellas to dry faster. It has four slots inside, each one for holding an umbrella, whilst it even has handles for easy moving. Boasting three grey stripes for a unique design – and a calming look – it's not all pretty, believe it or not. Underneath the seagrass sits a reinforced metal frame for durability purposes.
Dimensions: H50cm x D25cm x D25cm
Argos Home Seagrass Umbrella Basket, £15, Argos
Eliseo Matte Gold Carved Metal Umbrella Holder
Make a statement with this striking gold umbrella stand from Maisons du Monde. Boasting a gorgeous carved design and a matte finish, it's ideal for housing your wet brollys on a rainy day. Rounded in shape so as to fit in the corner of your hallway perfectly, it even has built-in handles so that you can pick it up with ease. Something a little different, and fancy, for those who want to make a feature out of their umbrella collection.
Dimensions: H56cm x W20cm x D20cm
Eliseo Matte Gold Carved Metal Umbrella Holder, £33, Maisons du Monde
The Little Boys Room Wellington Boots Porcelain Umbrella Stand
This super fun umbrella stand takes the concept of a wellington boot and gives it a modern twist in brilliant white porcelain. Beautiful and quirky, it would look divine on a wooden floor. Each boot can hold one umbrella, whilst it also comes in a striking gold finish – for a punchy effect.
Dimensions: H36 x W19 x D28cm
The Little Boys Room Wellington Boots Porcelain Umbrella Stand, £190, Not on the High Street