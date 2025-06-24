Lidl's super stylish garden parasol is identical to Habitat's sell-out version but half the price
You wouldn't believe this stylish parasol was only £15
Still looking for the perfect parasol this summer? Stay where you are, as Lidl has a stunning butter yellow offering, and it’s only £14.99.
This year, our garden shade ideas have fixated on the classic parasol, leading me to ask, does every stylish garden have a parasol?
Parasols have become the flavour of the summer with Habitat’s Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol (£25 at Habitat) frequently selling out online (it’s currently only available to order for collection). Lidl has come through with their take on the emerging trend, the Livarno Home Parasol
It beats all our favourite high street brands on price while maintaining stunning design and quality. But with the Livarno Home Parasol currently on sale, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.
Parasols are a brilliant, practical way to keep the hot sun off your face during summer. But where before styles stayed firmly in the neutral zone, this year’s trend has exploded with bright colours, stripes, fringing and whimsical designs.
What grabbed my attention from the Lidl parasol was its rich, butter-yellow stripes. Butter yellow has been the ‘it’ colour of the year, after Dulux named True Joy the Dulux colour of the year.
Paired with timeless stripes and delicate white fringing the result is stunningly retro. Stripes have been another huge trend this year, but don’t be put off by the word ‘trend’ as this timeless design has longevity and will be a stylish choice for years to come.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The Livarno Home Parasol has not opted for style over substance, however. It has a UV-resistant and weather-resistant cover, and the parasol in accordance with the UV standard 801.
The parasol is adjustable so you can tailor it to your needs, and has an adjustable height of 190 to 200cm. It has a sturdy steel frame and comes with a three-year warranty. It’s also a decent size with a shade diameter of 172cm, perfect if you're lounging on one of the best garden chairs.
Alternatives
Like most middle aisle goodies, this Lidl parasol isn’t expected to be on the shelves for long. But don’t worry, because I’ve found a few more stylish yet affordable options.
Have you been left charmed by these stylish parasols? I know I have.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.