Lidl's super stylish garden parasol is identical to Habitat's sell-out version but half the price

Still looking for the perfect parasol this summer? Stay where you are, as Lidl has a stunning butter yellow offering, and it’s only £14.99.

This year, our garden shade ideas have fixated on the classic parasol, leading me to ask, does every stylish garden have a parasol?

Parasols have become the flavour of the summer with Habitat’s Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol (£25 at Habitat) frequently selling out online (it’s currently only available to order for collection). Lidl has come through with their take on the emerging trend, the Livarno Home Parasol

It beats all our favourite high street brands on price while maintaining stunning design and quality. But with the Livarno Home Parasol currently on sale, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Lidl Livarno Home Parasol £14.99 at Lidl The signature stripe and fringing is straight out of Habitat's playbook, but I think Lidl does it just as well. Habitat Habitat Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green & White £25 at Habitat This stunning parasol frequently sells out, and it's easy to see why. It has a fun retro charm and leans into the ongoing deck chair stripe trend.

Parasols are a brilliant, practical way to keep the hot sun off your face during summer. But where before styles stayed firmly in the neutral zone, this year’s trend has exploded with bright colours, stripes, fringing and whimsical designs.

What grabbed my attention from the Lidl parasol was its rich, butter-yellow stripes. Butter yellow has been the ‘it’ colour of the year, after Dulux named True Joy the Dulux colour of the year .

Paired with timeless stripes and delicate white fringing the result is stunningly retro. Stripes have been another huge trend this year, but don’t be put off by the word ‘trend’ as this timeless design has longevity and will be a stylish choice for years to come.

(Image credit: Lidl)

The Livarno Home Parasol has not opted for style over substance, however. It has a UV-resistant and weather-resistant cover, and the parasol in accordance with the UV standard 801 .

The parasol is adjustable so you can tailor it to your needs, and has an adjustable height of 190 to 200cm. It has a sturdy steel frame and comes with a three-year warranty. It’s also a decent size with a shade diameter of 172cm, perfect if you're lounging on one of the best garden chairs .

Alternatives

Like most middle aisle goodies, this Lidl parasol isn’t expected to be on the shelves for long. But don’t worry, because I’ve found a few more stylish yet affordable options.

Dunelm 2m Striped Parasol With Fringe Was £49 now £34.40 at Dunelm Add a virbrant, playful touch to your garden with this pretty pink and white striped parasol. B&Q Patio Parasol 150 Cm Mondello Yellow £99.99 at B&Q This bright, retro parasol is a brilliant way to add some fun to your garden. This parasol can withstand up to 25km winds and and is UV-resistant. George Home Riviera Stripe Parasol £59 at George Home It's easy to see why this parasol completely sold out last year. Its both gorgeous and practical, well-suited to any stylish space.

Have you been left charmed by these stylish parasols? I know I have.