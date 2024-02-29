Make your next DIY project easier with these handy buys from B&Q

Ideal Home created this content as part of a paid partnership with B&Q. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Ideal Home.

A beautiful bespoke-looking home is what we all want. But if you're on a small budget it comes with a catch, you're going to need to attempt a spot of DIY to achieve it. DIY projects can be offputting; they are hard, time-consuming and messy, or are they? We've discovered some handy kits and pieces of equipment at B&Q that promise to take the tricky edge of any project.

As part of their You Can Do It campaign B&Q is encouraging everyone to give DIY a try this month. We might all gravitate to the safe ground that is the colour-matching paint desk, however, if you venture beyond that there is a whole host of services and kits to help bring an easy DIY project to life.

You can borrow a particular tool, have pieces of wood cut down to size, or pick up a kit with everything you need for panelling / painting / wallpapering. If you're short on time you can even take advantage of the 1-hour click and collect service. Add everything you need to an online order, and you can collect it in-store within an hour.

If you need a little extra encouragement to start DIY-ing we've selected our nine top picks from B&Q that will make your next home project easier.

Cheshire Mouldings Wall Panelling Kit £52.85 at B&Q Wall Panelling is a trend that shows no sign of fading anytime soon. In these handy kits B&Q has included all the panels you need to get the look, already cut down to size and ready to install. GoodHome Wallpaper hanging kit £25 at B&Q If you are new to wallpapering, make life easier for yourself by buying everything you need in one kit. This includes a 153mm pasting brush, 300mm smoothing brush, 45mm seam roller, trimming wheel and scissors. Harris Trade Micropoly Roller set £15 at B&Q If you're planning to repaint a kitchen, bedroom or a piece of furniture the kit you use is as important as the paint. This 7-piece set has the rollers and different size brushes you'll need to make any job look professional. Erbauer Ext 18V 2 x 2 Li-ion Cordless Combi drill £115 at B&Q Power tools can seem scary, but investing in a combi drill will make any DIY project so much easier. This reliable option is wireless and brilliant all around for drilling and fastening jobs. Erbauer 50 piece Multi-purpose Drill bit set £14 at B&Q Don't forget the drill bit set, this 50-piece kit is a great starting point for any beginner project. It includes a range of drills suitable for wood, plastic, stone and metal. Black+Decker 55W 240V Corded Detail sander £22 at B&Q Sometimes you will need to sand something down to get a silky smooth finish and you'll want one of these to make the job a breeze. Not only will it help get the job done faster, it attaches to a dust bag, so will do it with less mess too. GoodHome Turman Tropical Mural £40 at B&Q Fast-track your home to a striking look with a wall mural. These large wall prints are not only affordable at B&Q but easy to put up with paste the wall application. If this one doesn't take your fancy there are plenty of others to choose from. Rust-Oleum Cotton (White) Satin Kitchen Tile Paint £23 at B&Q In a kitchen or a bathroom tiling can be one DIY job too far for many of us. However B&Q has the perfect easy solution to give tiles a new look with tile paint. This tile paint is quick-drying, no primer or new tiles are needed. Plank Hardware ALVA Tubular D-Bar Handle £29.95 at B&Q If we had to pick the easiest and most effective DIY job to do around the house it would be changing handles. B&Q has recently started stocking one of our favourite handle brands Plank Hardware. Swap in a couple of these brass handles for an instant high-end look to your kitchen.

Your first DIY project might not always be perfect, but the most important thing is that you give it a go. All you need is a bit of time the right pieces of kit to create a home that is uniquely yours. You can do it.