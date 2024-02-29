Make your next DIY project easier with these handy buys from B&Q
Fast-track your way to a bespoke-looking home
A beautiful bespoke-looking home is what we all want. But if you're on a small budget it comes with a catch, you're going to need to attempt a spot of DIY to achieve it. DIY projects can be offputting; they are hard, time-consuming and messy, or are they? We've discovered some handy kits and pieces of equipment at B&Q that promise to take the tricky edge of any project.
As part of their You Can Do It campaign B&Q is encouraging everyone to give DIY a try this month. We might all gravitate to the safe ground that is the colour-matching paint desk, however, if you venture beyond that there is a whole host of services and kits to help bring an easy DIY project to life.
You can borrow a particular tool, have pieces of wood cut down to size, or pick up a kit with everything you need for panelling / painting / wallpapering. If you're short on time you can even take advantage of the 1-hour click and collect service. Add everything you need to an online order, and you can collect it in-store within an hour.
If you need a little extra encouragement to start DIY-ing we've selected our nine top picks from B&Q that will make your next home project easier.
Wall Panelling is a trend that shows no sign of fading anytime soon. In these handy kits B&Q has included all the panels you need to get the look, already cut down to size and ready to install.
If you are new to wallpapering, make life easier for yourself by buying everything you need in one kit. This includes a 153mm pasting brush, 300mm smoothing brush, 45mm seam roller, trimming wheel and scissors.
If you're planning to repaint a kitchen, bedroom or a piece of furniture the kit you use is as important as the paint. This 7-piece set has the rollers and different size brushes you'll need to make any job look professional.
Power tools can seem scary, but investing in a combi drill will make any DIY project so much easier. This reliable option is wireless and brilliant all around for drilling and fastening jobs.
Don't forget the drill bit set, this 50-piece kit is a great starting point for any beginner project. It includes a range of drills suitable for wood, plastic, stone and metal.
Sometimes you will need to sand something down to get a silky smooth finish and you'll want one of these to make the job a breeze. Not only will it help get the job done faster, it attaches to a dust bag, so will do it with less mess too.
Fast-track your home to a striking look with a wall mural. These large wall prints are not only affordable at B&Q but easy to put up with paste the wall application. If this one doesn't take your fancy there are plenty of others to choose from.
In a kitchen or a bathroom tiling can be one DIY job too far for many of us. However B&Q has the perfect easy solution to give tiles a new look with tile paint. This tile paint is quick-drying, no primer or new tiles are needed.
If we had to pick the easiest and most effective DIY job to do around the house it would be changing handles. B&Q has recently started stocking one of our favourite handle brands Plank Hardware. Swap in a couple of these brass handles for an instant high-end look to your kitchen.
Your first DIY project might not always be perfect, but the most important thing is that you give it a go. All you need is a bit of time the right pieces of kit to create a home that is uniquely yours. You can do it.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
