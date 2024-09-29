How to make soy candles – the perfect easy autumn DIY craft

Affordable, lots of fun and a little bit addictive, learn how to make soy candles with this fabulous DIY project.

Why not recreate the best candles or use your favourite fragrances to create your dream candle? Once you've got the technique down, you can try experimenting with different scent combinations and strengths.

Safety is of the utmost importance. Containers must be heat-resistant – vintage jelly moulds, tea cups or jam jars are all great choices – and always follow the instructions on the specific wax that you purchase.

What you'll need

1. Measure your wax

The first step in learning how to make soy candles is to measure your container. Fill it with water and then tip it into a measuring jug to see how many millimetres it holds. Take 20 per cent off this figure for the amount of wax that the container will need.

For example: if your container holds 100ml of water, then you need to melt 80g of wax. Repeat this for each container.

2. Melt the wax

Place the wax in a heatproof bowl and suspend over a large pan of water, over medium heat. Ensure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Melt the wax and heat to 80°C . When it reaches this remove from the heat.

Now comes the best bit of learning how to make soy candles – adding the home fragrances. Let the temperature drop to 65°C before adding the fragrance oils: around 7ml of oil to 100g of wax.

7ml will give a good scent throw – though if you prefer a stronger living room fragrance, go up to 10ml. Stir to combine.

3. Prepare the containers

Warm the containers with hot water to prevent them from cracking, then dry them. Use glue dots to stick the wicks to the base of the container.

You can buy containers online – like these glass ones from Amazon – or you can reuse old candle holders, emptying them using the cleaning candle jar hot water method. You can also use glass jam jars, vintage metal baking moulds or vintage teacups – try Freecycle or Facebook Marketplace.

Stabilise the wick to keep it central. You can do this with metal wick holders – like these from Amazon – but you can also use a pencil or peg to support the wick when pouring the wax.

4. Pour into the containers and let set

Keep stirring the wax while you wait for the temperature to drop to 50°C and then slowly pour the wax into the containers. Leave for an hour, then poke a few holes around the wick using a cocktail stick to release any air. Top up with wax if needed and maybe add a few dried flowers.

Let the candles cure for a week before use. Trim the wick before lighting.

FAQs

Is candle making hard?

No, learning how to make soy candles isn't hard. In fact, it's surprisingly easy to create a whole host of deliciously scented candles. It is simply a case of carefully melting, mixing in fragrance and pouring into a mould. The hardest part is choosing which fragrance to try next!

Is it cheaper to make your own candles?

Yes, it is cheaper to make your own candles – it costs around £2.90 to make a 165-gram soy candle. Yankee Candles' small jar (122g) costs £9.99 each, while hand-poured soy candles from small makers start at £10 to £14 for a similar size.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Cost Notes 2kg of soy candle wax £15 Makes around 12 candles in 20cl jars 20 pre-waxed wicks £3.50 Row 1 - Cell 2 Containers Free Containers can easily be recycled from old candles, jam jars, vintage metal baking moulds or tea cups – check out Freecycle or Facebook marketplace Fragrance £16 for 200ml You need approximately 140ml of fragrance for 2kg of wax Total £34.50 for 12 candles £2.80 per candle

Why do my homemade candles smoke so much?

If your homemade candles are smoking a lot, chances are the wick is too long. Before lighting the candle, trim the wick so that it is around 6mm/ ¼ inch long. Not only will trimming the wick reduce the amount of smoke but it will also ensure that the candle is long lasting.