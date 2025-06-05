Aldi’s new £4 candle is a dead ringer for the cult Neom Happiness candle – and it’s more than £30 cheaper
How does this bargain buy compare to a luxury brand?
Candle fans, listen up! High street favourite Aldi has done it again with the release of a new luxury candle and fragrance line, and this time they’ve released a brilliant alternative for the Neom Happiness diffuser.
Something Aldi is great at is providing some luxurious-smelling home scents at an affordable price. Even our trusted team of reviewers rank Aldi as makers of some of the best reed diffusers on the market.
Often providing fab alternatives to luxury fragrance brands such as Jo Malone and The White Company, Aldi's latest limited edition range of candles and reed diffusers are a clear dead ringer for the luxury wellbeing brand Neom. Here’s how they match up.
Landing in the middle aisle today, Aldli’s new limited edition Specialbuys have arrived in three different fragrances in the form of candles and reed diffusers. Named Joyful, Peace and Balance, these new scents have been designed with cultivating positive wellbeing in your home.
Aldi describes Joyful as a ‘bright and uplifting’ combination of neroli, mimosa and lemon, and is recommended if you want to give your spirits a boost. Peace is a calming mix of lavender, jasmine and sandalwood, while Balance is a fusion of blush rose, lime and black pepper.
Joyful is the closest match to Neom’s Happiness scent, but at just £3.99, it’s a fraction of the £38 one-wick candle. Joyful has a burn time of 32 hours and weighs 160g, while Neom’s Happiness candle is 185g and burns for 35 hours. The Joyful reed diffuser (£3.99) lasts up to eight weeks, while Neom’s £45 reed diffuser lasts for 12 weeks.
While Aldi’s versions admittedly do not last as long, costing just £3.99 each, you could replace Aldi’s alternatives three times over and still not have spent as much as you would on a Neom candle or reed diffuser.
'Neom is a popular, go-to home fragrance brand here at Ideal Home, especially if we're after a soothing, spa-like experience. I currently have the Neom Happiness scented candle in my bathroom, and it creates that exact calming spa feeling in the space whenever I light it,’ says Sara Hekisova, content editor at Ideal Home and Certified Expert in Training on Furniture.
‘The fragrance is fresh yet soft, both citrusy and floral at the same time, thanks to the notes of neroli, mimosa and lemon. I have been pleasantly surprised by some of the previous budget alternatives from Aldi, so I have high hopes for the retailer's take on Neom's Happiness.'
What about you? Do you also think Aldi could be a worthy match for the luxury wellbeing industry?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
