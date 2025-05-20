Aldi’s new hurricane candle is a dead ringer for The White Company's iconic Flowers scent – it’s only £10 too
But here's why I think you should stick with The White Company
The White Company is often the first place I look to when it comes to filling my home with a fresh new scent, but I have to admit, I’m a little less keen on the prices. So, when I spotted an alternative for the beautifully floral The White Company's Flowers large candle, priced at £65, I couldn’t wait to share it with you.
Landing in stores on 29 May, Aldi’s new hurricane candle scent is a dead ringer for Flowers, which is one of the best home fragrances on the market. But at £9.99, Aldi’s version is just a fraction of the price.
Floral Blanc is described as a fresh and romantic scent, but how does it compare to The White Company’s Flowers scent?
Aldi’s hurricane candles are known to fly off the shelves once they’ve been released. Providing hours of burn time and often a dupe of a designer fragrance, it’s easy to see why these candles are so popular.
Aldi's latest hurricane candles will arrive in two fresh new scents - Floral Blanc and Pink Rhubarb. Pink Rhubarb is described as offering a ‘unique combination’ of tart and sweet. It’s a fruity yet sugary-sweet scent that Aldi states is both invigorating and comforting.
However, it’s the Floral Blanc candle that I’m most excited about, as it's a dead ringer for The White Company’s Flowers. It’s described as being sophisticated and elegant, using white flowers to create a clean, fresh scent.
By contrast, Flowers is a light and floral scent with notes of jasmine, rose and neroli, which the White Company describes as an ‘early-morning walk through an idyllic country garden.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
I’m a long-time fan of White Company scents; in fact, I use the White Company's Santorini to scentscape my home. I find the scents to be long-lasting and have a luxury feel to them, making them often worth the higher prices.
This is not to say I don’t also enjoy an Aldi candle. I’m a big fan of the classic Hotel Collection scent, however, I do find Aldi candles are prone to tunnelling.
Tunnelling means you don't get an even candle burn, using up all the wax in the vessel. More expensive candles like The White Company pride themselves on having an even burn, which means you use every last bit of the candle you've paid for. Because of this, I’m not convinced that Floral Blanc by Aldi will match the scent-throwing power and real-life burn time of Flowers by The White Company.
It’s unlikely that Aldi will match the quality of the White Company, so if you are looking to give your home a signature scent, I’d recommend investing in a quality White Company candle or one of their best reed diffusers.
However, at £9.99, the Aldi candle is not to be sniffed at, speaking of which, I do plan to head down to my local Aldi to give it a good sniff test on the 29th. I’m not sure it’s convinced me to part with the White Company scents just yet, what about you?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
5 emerging garden trends I spotted at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 – from exciting planting schemes to future-friendly gardening techniques
I left feeling even more inspired than last time!
-
This is the one thing you need to do if your Shark vacuum keeps stopping — it’s my secret weapon for a fault-free appliance
The good news? Your Shark vacuum cutting out can be easy to fix
-
7 genius solutions to stop birds pooing on your patio – gently deter them with these simple, expert-approved tricks
Wondering how to stop birds pooing on your patio just when you want to sit out? We've got the answers
-
William Morris prints are everywhere this year - this is how to use these timeless patterns to give your kitchen a fresh and modern look
We can't get enough of these classic prints in our homes
-
IKEA’s new but already viral lamp is only £8 – and it comes in the most on-trend colour of the year
I can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on this trending butter yellow IKEA lamp up until now!
-
Next Home’s new lighting range left me seriously impressed when I saw them IRL – these are the designer-look lamps to add to your shopping cart
I was left seriously impressed by these stunning lamps
-
'Picky bits' tableware is the underrated summer trend I'm obsessed with – these are the best pieces from Habitat, John Lewis & Dunelm
Alfresco dining is about to get a serious upgrade
-
'I'm tempted to buy another one' – this gingham bedding set from Dunelm is so good that shoppers are buying it twice, and it's only £30
It's only £30
-
Should you paint your walls as soon as you move in? Design experts say this is how long you should wait to avoid making a mistake
Paint experts reveal the best amount of time to wait before painting your new home's walls
-
IKEA’s £3 USB anchors not only keep your charging cables neat and organised – but they’re also super stylish
Say goodbye to ugly tech accessories – IKEA’s new cable anchors are both clever and stylish
-
I’ve tried Instagram’s most viral sofa IRL – it transforms into one of the most comfortable and innovative sofa beds I’ve ever sat on
The OMHU Teddy sofa is all over my Instagram feed – so I just had to give it a try!