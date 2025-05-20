Aldi’s new hurricane candle is a dead ringer for The White Company's iconic Flowers scent – it’s only £10 too

The White Company is often the first place I look to when it comes to filling my home with a fresh new scent, but I have to admit, I’m a little less keen on the prices. So, when I spotted an alternative for the beautifully floral The White Company's Flowers large candle, priced at £65 , I couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Landing in stores on 29 May, Aldi’s new hurricane candle scent is a dead ringer for Flowers, which is one of the best home fragrances on the market. But at £9.99, Aldi’s version is just a fraction of the price.

Floral Blanc is described as a fresh and romantic scent, but how does it compare to The White Company’s Flowers scent?

Aldi Flat Ribbed Hurricane Candle £9.99 at Aldi Featuring gorgeous ribbed glass, this candle has a luxury look and a sweet, floral scent. The White Company UK Flowers Large Candle £65 at The White Company The White Company is always my go to for candles and Flowers is perfect if you're looking for a sweet floral scent.

Aldi’s hurricane candles are known to fly off the shelves once they’ve been released. Providing hours of burn time and often a dupe of a designer fragrance, it’s easy to see why these candles are so popular.

Aldi's latest hurricane candles will arrive in two fresh new scents - Floral Blanc and Pink Rhubarb. Pink Rhubarb is described as offering a ‘unique combination’ of tart and sweet. It’s a fruity yet sugary-sweet scent that Aldi states is both invigorating and comforting.

However, it’s the Floral Blanc candle that I’m most excited about, as it's a dead ringer for The White Company’s Flowers. It’s described as being sophisticated and elegant, using white flowers to create a clean, fresh scent.

By contrast, Flowers is a light and floral scent with notes of jasmine, rose and neroli, which the White Company describes as an ‘early-morning walk through an idyllic country garden.’

I’m a long-time fan of White Company scents; in fact, I use the White Company's Santorini to scentscape my home . I find the scents to be long-lasting and have a luxury feel to them, making them often worth the higher prices.

This is not to say I don’t also enjoy an Aldi candle. I’m a big fan of the classic Hotel Collection scent, however, I do find Aldi candles are prone to tunnelling.

Tunnelling means you don't get an even candle burn, using up all the wax in the vessel. More expensive candles like The White Company pride themselves on having an even burn, which means you use every last bit of the candle you've paid for. Because of this, I’m not convinced that Floral Blanc by Aldi will match the scent-throwing power and real-life burn time of Flowers by The White Company.

It’s unlikely that Aldi will match the quality of the White Company, so if you are looking to give your home a signature scent , I’d recommend investing in a quality White Company candle or one of their best reed diffusers .

However, at £9.99, the Aldi candle is not to be sniffed at, speaking of which, I do plan to head down to my local Aldi to give it a good sniff test on the 29th. I’m not sure it’s convinced me to part with the White Company scents just yet, what about you?